Chargers-Cardinals Week 1 Inactives: Tuli Tuipulotu To Play in Season Opener

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 1 against the Cardinals.

Tuli Tuipulotu (hip) will play after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Deane Leonard (abdomen) did not practice all week and was already ruled out.

The other inactives for Week 1 are RJ Mickens, Logan Taylor, Alex Harkey and Trevor Penning.

The Chargers and Cardinals play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).