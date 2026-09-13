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Chargers-Cardinals Week 1 Inactives: Tuli Tuipulotu To Play in Season Opener

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:55 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersInactives

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 1 against the Cardinals.

Tuli Tuipulotu (hip) will play after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Deane Leonard (abdomen) did not practice all week and was already ruled out.

The other inactives for Week 1 are RJ Mickens, Logan Taylor, Alex Harkey and Trevor Penning.

The Chargers and Cardinals play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Cardinals betting line shows the Bolts are Week 1 favorites.

Here are the Cardinals' inactives:

QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Garrett Williams

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

G Isaiah Adams

WR Reggie Virgil

DL Andrew Billings

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