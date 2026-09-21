5 Takeaways: Kolar & Njoku Headed to Injured Reserve; Harbaugh on Urgency for Week 3

The Chargers are 0-2 as they get ready for a Week 3 date in Buffalo.
Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Kolar, Njoku headed to IR
Harbaugh provided a handful of injury updates on Monday at The Bolt.
Tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku are both going on Injured Reserve after each suffered injuries in Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Harbaugh said Njoku suffered a fibula injury and that Kolar has a forearm injury.
Kolar and Njoku must each now miss a minimum of four games, and their injuries mean Oronde Gadsden will be the lone tight end remaining on the active roster.
"A lot of confidence in Oronde's game," Harbaugh said. "So many things that he does well. A lot of confidence in Oronde."
Harbaugh also noted that the Bolts are likely to explore additions to the tight end room going forward.
"It's something we're working with the personnel department and the team," Harbaugh said. "We're going through that today."
Harbaugh also said the left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) are expected to "miss some time."
Harbaugh said Trevor Penning will assume the starting left guard spot if Trey Pipkins III remains unavailable with a knee injury.
"He did good. He had efficient blocks, efficient plays," Harbaugh said of Penning. "Again, there's things in his game that, make better. That's the plan of attack."
2. Mindset ahead of Buffalo
Harbaugh struck a similar tone he did Sunday night as it pertains to the Chargers mindset for Week 3.
"When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. That's the general message," Harbaugh said. "I count on our guys. Yeah, we put a lot on them, we put a lot on ourselves, but No. 1 is the confidence you have in yourself.
"That's each individual teammate, and the confidence you have in your teammates," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh said players and coaches have focused on the film from Sunday's loss and will now turn their attention to a game against the 2-0 Bills.
A key step in that process, Harbaugh said, is being sharp and ready to go at Wednesday's practice.
"It's a huge part of that formula, correcting and improving anything you can improve, with a real sense of urgency," Harbaugh said. "Call it improvement, plus urgent, plus belief in yourself, your teammates, equals sustainable growth."
Overall, even with the Chargers sitting at 0-2, he said he still has full belief in his team moving forward.
"I feel very confident in saying it's very close," Harbaugh said. "But we're always going to be seeking improvement."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
3. Praise for the run defense
Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Chargers in Week 2 was their run defense.
The Raiders managed just 57 rushing yards on 29 carries, with running back Ashton Jeanty tallying 21 carries for just 48 yards, good for an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.
Jeanty was also held without an explosive run of 10-plus yards.
"The play of the defensive line, play of Derwin [James], the guys, it was very good. There was a run wall there," Harbaugh said.
Through two games, the Chargers run defense ranks fifth in defensive EPA per play (-0.257).
The Bolts also have Pro Football Focus' top team run defense grade (79.2) and have only allowed three explosive runs (10-plus yards), which is tied for second in the NFL.
All while facing the sixth-most rushing attempts at 65.
Del'Shawn Phillips led the way with three run stops Sunday, according to PFF, while Tony Jefferson, James, Daiyan Henley, Tuli Tuipulotu and Justin Eboigbe each had two.
Troy Dye and Teair Tart were each credited with tackles for loss on run plays.
4. Improvements on offense
As for the offense, Mike McDaniel's unit remains a work in progress after two games in which the Chargers have scored 28 combined points and put up 578 total yards.
Harbaugh on Monday said the offense is going through some "growing pains" right now.
The Chargers have been hampered by penalties and carelessness with the ball.
Through two games, the Bolts have been called for eight pre-snap penalties and a total of 12 false starts or holding.
The Bolts also had six fumbles Sunday, and although they lost only one, that half-dozen total was their most in a game since 1987.
"There were some errors, some fumbles, penalty," Harbaugh said. "Those things in the margins that were holding us in a particular drive."
He later added: "There is definitely a rhythm. Rhythm, rhythm, get the rhythm in precision. Getting closer to that. Fully confident it will get to where it's humming."
Overall, the Chargers rank 25th in offensive success rate at 44.3 percent, according to PFF.
5. A look at the 3rd-and-1 play
One of the most game-swinging plays came late in the third quarter with the Bolts on offense.
On third-and-1 from their own 32, the Chargers sent wide receiver Tre' Harris in motion with Justin Herbert in the shotgun.
But Jake Slaughter's snap hit Harris when he was in motion, causing Herbert to pounce on the ball for a loss and force a Chargers punt.
"That particular play, the clock was moving down, we had the motion timed up, something we had done numerous times," Harbaugh said. "Justin gave the indicator for the snap, Jake wasn't quite looking for it yet.
"By the time he did look for it, got it and resulted in it being too late. It was that close," Harbaugh added.
The play summed up a disappointing a frustrating day for the offense, something Harbaugh said the team will work to rectify ahead of Week 3.
"That's what we're attacking, get it to where it's humming," Harbaugh said. "I see us chasing that. chasing that execution, chasing perfection."
He later added: "Everybody you've mentioned, including myself — coaches, coordinators, position coaches — each and every one of us is going through a checklist of exactly where we can improve. And we're doing it urgently."