5 Takeaways: Kolar & Njoku Headed to Injured Reserve; Harbaugh on Urgency for Week 3

4. Improvements on offense

As for the offense, Mike McDaniel's unit remains a work in progress after two games in which the Chargers have scored 28 combined points and put up 578 total yards.

Harbaugh on Monday said the offense is going through some "growing pains" right now.

The Chargers have been hampered by penalties and carelessness with the ball.

Through two games, the Bolts have been called for eight pre-snap penalties and a total of 12 false starts or holding.

The Bolts also had six fumbles Sunday, and although they lost only one, that half-dozen total was their most in a game since 1987.

"There were some errors, some fumbles, penalty," Harbaugh said. "Those things in the margins that were holding us in a particular drive."

He later added: "There is definitely a rhythm. Rhythm, rhythm, get the rhythm in precision. Getting closer to that. Fully confident it will get to where it's humming."

Overall, the Chargers rank 25th in offensive success rate at 44.3 percent, according to PFF.

5. A look at the 3rd-and-1 play

One of the most game-swinging plays came late in the third quarter with the Bolts on offense.

On third-and-1 from their own 32, the Chargers sent wide receiver Tre' Harris in motion with Justin Herbert in the shotgun.

But Jake Slaughter's snap hit Harris when he was in motion, causing Herbert to pounce on the ball for a loss and force a Chargers punt.

"That particular play, the clock was moving down, we had the motion timed up, something we had done numerous times," Harbaugh said. "Justin gave the indicator for the snap, Jake wasn't quite looking for it yet.

"By the time he did look for it, got it and resulted in it being too late. It was that close," Harbaugh added.

The play summed up a disappointing a frustrating day for the offense, something Harbaugh said the team will work to rectify ahead of Week 3.

"That's what we're attacking, get it to where it's humming," Harbaugh said. "I see us chasing that. chasing that execution, chasing perfection."