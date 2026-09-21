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5 Takeaways: Kolar & Njoku Headed to Injured Reserve; Harbaugh on Urgency for Week 3

Sep 21, 2026 at 02:47 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers are 0-2 as they get ready for a Week 3 date in Buffalo.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:

1. Kolar, Njoku headed to IR

Harbaugh provided a handful of injury updates on Monday at The Bolt.

Tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku are both going on Injured Reserve after each suffered injuries in Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Harbaugh said Njoku suffered a fibula injury and that Kolar has a forearm injury.

Kolar and Njoku must each now miss a minimum of four games, and their injuries mean Oronde Gadsden will be the lone tight end remaining on the active roster.

"A lot of confidence in Oronde's game," Harbaugh said. "So many things that he does well. A lot of confidence in Oronde."

Harbaugh also noted that the Bolts are likely to explore additions to the tight end room going forward.

"It's something we're working with the personnel department and the team," Harbaugh said. "We're going through that today."

Harbaugh also said the left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) are expected to "miss some time."

Harbaugh said Trevor Penning will assume the starting left guard spot if Trey Pipkins III remains unavailable with a knee injury.

"He did good. He had efficient blocks, efficient plays," Harbaugh said of Penning. "Again, there's things in his game that, make better. That's the plan of attack."

2. Mindset ahead of Buffalo

Harbaugh struck a similar tone he did Sunday night as it pertains to the Chargers mindset for Week 3.

"When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. That's the general message," Harbaugh said. "I count on our guys. Yeah, we put a lot on them, we put a lot on ourselves, but No. 1 is the confidence you have in yourself.

"That's each individual teammate, and the confidence you have in your teammates," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh said players and coaches have focused on the film from Sunday's loss and will now turn their attention to a game against the 2-0 Bills.

A key step in that process, Harbaugh said, is being sharp and ready to go at Wednesday's practice.

"It's a huge part of that formula, correcting and improving anything you can improve, with a real sense of urgency," Harbaugh said. "Call it improvement, plus urgent, plus belief in yourself, your teammates, equals sustainable growth."

Overall, even with the Chargers sitting at 0-2, he said he still has full belief in his team moving forward.

"I feel very confident in saying it's very close," Harbaugh said. "But we're always going to be seeking improvement."

Related Links

Photos: Chargers Take On Raiders in Week 2

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

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(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
167 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
168 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3), DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
174 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
192 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
199 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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RB Keaton Michell (34) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
202 / 285

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
203 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
204 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
205 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
206 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
207 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
208 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
209 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
211 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
212 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
213 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
214 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
215 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
216 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
217 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
218 / 285

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
219 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
220 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
221 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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G Cole Strange (69) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Tight Ends Coach Chandler Henley and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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Tight Ends Coach Chandler Henley and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Kendall Williamson (32)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
226 / 285

S Kendall Williamson (32) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
228 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
229 / 285

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
230 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
231 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
232 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
234 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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235 / 285
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
236 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
237 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
238 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
240 / 285

CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
243 / 285

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
244 / 285

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
245 / 285

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
246 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
247 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
248 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
249 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
250 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
251 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
252 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
253 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
254 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
255 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
256 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
257 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
258 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
259 / 285

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
260 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
261 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
262 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
263 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
264 / 285

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
265 / 285

DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
266 / 285

DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
267 / 285

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
268 / 285

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)
269 / 285

C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
270 / 285

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
271 / 285

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
272 / 285

CB Donte Jackson (26) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
273 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
275 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
276 / 285

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
277 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
278 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
279 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
280 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
281 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
282 / 285

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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3. Praise for the run defense

Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Chargers in Week 2 was their run defense.

The Raiders managed just 57 rushing yards on 29 carries, with running back Ashton Jeanty tallying 21 carries for just 48 yards, good for an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.

Jeanty was also held without an explosive run of 10-plus yards.

"The play of the defensive line, play of Derwin [James], the guys, it was very good. There was a run wall there," Harbaugh said.

Through two games, the Chargers run defense ranks fifth in defensive EPA per play (-0.257).

The Bolts also have Pro Football Focus' top team run defense grade (79.2) and have only allowed three explosive runs (10-plus yards), which is tied for second in the NFL.

All while facing the sixth-most rushing attempts at 65.

Del'Shawn Phillips led the way with three run stops Sunday, according to PFF, while Tony Jefferson, James, Daiyan Henley, Tuli Tuipulotu and Justin Eboigbe each had two.

Troy Dye and Teair Tart were each credited with tackles for loss on run plays.

4. Improvements on offense

As for the offense, Mike McDaniel's unit remains a work in progress after two games in which the Chargers have scored 28 combined points and put up 578 total yards.

Harbaugh on Monday said the offense is going through some "growing pains" right now.

The Chargers have been hampered by penalties and carelessness with the ball.

Through two games, the Bolts have been called for eight pre-snap penalties and a total of 12 false starts or holding.

The Bolts also had six fumbles Sunday, and although they lost only one, that half-dozen total was their most in a game since 1987.

"There were some errors, some fumbles, penalty," Harbaugh said. "Those things in the margins that were holding us in a particular drive."

He later added: "There is definitely a rhythm. Rhythm, rhythm, get the rhythm in precision. Getting closer to that. Fully confident it will get to where it's humming."

Overall, the Chargers rank 25th in offensive success rate at 44.3 percent, according to PFF.

5. A look at the 3rd-and-1 play

One of the most game-swinging plays came late in the third quarter with the Bolts on offense.

On third-and-1 from their own 32, the Chargers sent wide receiver Tre' Harris in motion with Justin Herbert in the shotgun.

But Jake Slaughter's snap hit Harris when he was in motion, causing Herbert to pounce on the ball for a loss and force a Chargers punt.

"That particular play, the clock was moving down, we had the motion timed up, something we had done numerous times," Harbaugh said. "Justin gave the indicator for the snap, Jake wasn't quite looking for it yet.

"By the time he did look for it, got it and resulted in it being too late. It was that close," Harbaugh added.

The play summed up a disappointing a frustrating day for the offense, something Harbaugh said the team will work to rectify ahead of Week 3.

"That's what we're attacking, get it to where it's humming," Harbaugh said. "I see us chasing that. chasing that execution, chasing perfection."

He later added: "Everybody you've mentioned, including myself — coaches, coordinators, position coaches — each and every one of us is going through a checklist of exactly where we can improve. And we're doing it urgently."

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