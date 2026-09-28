 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 4

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers as they look ahead to a Week 4 game against the Seahawks

Sep 28, 2026 at 09:40 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersSeahawks

The Chargers are 0-3 after a Week 3 loss to the Bills.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 4.

1. What happened in Week 3?

The Chargers lost 24-16 on the road in Buffalo as the Bolts have now opened the season with three straight losses.

The Chargers started hot, racing out to a 10-0 lead that was sparked by a pair of takeaways from the defense.

But the offense couldn't do much more after that, managing just six points over the final three quarters.

Defensively, the Chargers did their part against Bills quarterback Josh Allen and a high-powered offense.

The unit forced five total takeaways against Allen and the Bills, a tally that included a pair of interceptions and three forced fumbles and recoveries.

However, although the Bolts won the turnover battle by a 5-1 margin, the advantage still wasn't enough as the Bills outscored the Chargers by a tally of 14-3 in the fourth quarter.

"No question we haven't been good enough yet. That's where we have to push through," Chargers Head Jim Harbaugh said postgame.

2. Who was a standout player on Sunday?

The Bolts defense received plenty of strong performances Sunday, whether it was 1.5 sacks from Tuli Tuipulotu or a sack apiece from Khalil Mack and Akheem Mesidor.

Justin Eboigbe, Tarheeb Still and Daiyan Henley each forced a fumble, with Henley recovering two of them and Tony Jefferson getting the third.

But perhaps nobody turned more heads than rookie safety Genesis Smith, who notched a pair of interceptions — the first and second of his career — against Allen.

Smith's first one involved reading Allen's eyes perfectly as the former Arizona standout swooped in to jump a route in the middle of the field.

The 2026 fourth-round pick's second takeaway was simply a mix of athleticism and play-making ability.

With Allen looking deep for wide receiver D.J. Moore on the first play of the second quarter, Smith promptly matched Moore in going up for the ball, with both players seemingly coming down with it.

Smith, however, was able to gain possession to secure his second interception of the day and turn in the best performance of his young career.

Smith became the first Chargers rookie with multiple interceptions in a single game since Tarheeb Still did it against the Falcons in Week 13 of the 2024 season.

Related Links

Photos: Chargers Take On Bills in Buffalo

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 3 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and DL Teair Tart (93)
1 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
2 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
3 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
4 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
5 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
6 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
7 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
8 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
9 / 272

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
10 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
11 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
12 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
13 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
14 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
15 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
16 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
17 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
18 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
19 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
20 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Joe Alt (76), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10), OL Trevor Penning (75), T Rashawn Slater (70) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
21 / 272

T Joe Alt (76), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10), OL Trevor Penning (75), T Rashawn Slater (70) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
22 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
23 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
24 / 272

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
25 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
26 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
27 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
28 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
29 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
30 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
31 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
32 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
33 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
34 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
35 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
36 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
37 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
38 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
39 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
40 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
41 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
42 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
43 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
44 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
45 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
46 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
47 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
48 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
49 / 272

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
50 / 272

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
51 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
52 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
53 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
54 / 272

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
55 / 272

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
56 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
57 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
58 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
59 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
60 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
61 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
62 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
63 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
64 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
65 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
66 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
67 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
68 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
69 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
70 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
71 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
72 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), WR Ladd McConkey (15), RB Keaton Michell (34), T Rashawn Slater (70), RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and T Joe Alt (76)
73 / 272

TE Oronde Gadsden (86), WR Ladd McConkey (15), RB Keaton Michell (34), T Rashawn Slater (70), RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and T Joe Alt (76)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
74 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
75 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
76 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
77 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
78 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
79 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
80 / 272

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
81 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
82 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
83 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
84 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
85 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Bud Dupree (48) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
86 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Bud Dupree (48) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
87 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
88 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
89 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
90 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
91 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
92 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
93 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
94 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
95 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
96 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
97 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
98 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
99 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
100 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and S Genesis Smith (22)
101 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Genesis Smith (22)
102 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Genesis Smith (22) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
103 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Genesis Smith (22) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
104 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
105 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
106 / 272

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
107 / 272

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
108 / 272

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
109 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
110 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
111 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
112 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
113 / 272

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
114 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
115 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OL Jake Slaughter (66) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
116 / 272

OL Jake Slaughter (66) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
117 / 272

OLB Bud Dupree (48) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
118 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)
119 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)
120 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27) and S Genesis Smith (22)
121 / 272

S RJ Mickens (27) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
122 / 272

LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
123 / 272

LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
124 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
125 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
126 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
127 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
128 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
129 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
130 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
131 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
132 / 272

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
133 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
134 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
135 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
136 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
137 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)
138 / 272

LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
139 / 272

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
140 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
141 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
142 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
143 / 272

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
144 / 272

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
145 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
146 / 272

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
147 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
148 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
149 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
150 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
151 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
152 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
153 / 272

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
154 / 272

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
155 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
156 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
157 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
158 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
159 / 272

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
160_1LAC5001
160 / 272
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
161 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
162 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
163 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
164 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
165 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
166 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
167 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
168 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
169 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
170 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
171 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
172 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
173 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
174 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
175 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
176 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
177 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
178 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
179 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
180 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
181 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
182 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
183 / 272

T Travis Burke (77) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
184 / 272

LS Josh Harris (47) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
185 / 272

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Safeties Coach Adam Fuller, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and LB Lander Barton (57)
186 / 272

Safeties Coach Adam Fuller, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
187 / 272

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
188 / 272

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
189 / 272

CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
190 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
191 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
192 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
193 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
194 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
195 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
196 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
197 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
198 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
199 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
200 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
201 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
202 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
203 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
204 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)
205 / 272

CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)
206 / 272

CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
207 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
208 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
209 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
210 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
211 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
212 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
213 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
214 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
215 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
216 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
217 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
218 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
219 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
220 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
221 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
222 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
223 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
224 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
225 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
226 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
227 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
228 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
229 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
230 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
231 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
232 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
233 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
234 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
235 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
236 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
237 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
238 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
239 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
240 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0), Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
241 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
242 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
243 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
244 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
245 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
246 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
247 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
248 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
249 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
250 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
251 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
252 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
253 / 272

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
254 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
255 / 272

LB Troy Dye (43) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
256 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
257 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
258 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
259 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
260 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
261 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
262 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
263 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
264 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
265 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
266 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
267 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
268 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
269 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
270 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
271 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
272 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. What is a ket stat to know?

The Chargers offense sputtered in the red zone Sunday, missing out on numerous chances that could have swung the game in their favor.

Overall, the Chargers scored just one touchdown on four red-zone trips.

The Bolts scored on their first trip inside the 20-yatd line as Justin Herbert had a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell.

But the Chargers next three trips in the red zone weren't as successful as the Bolts kicked field goals the rest of the way.

Perhaps the most frustrating red-zone sequence came on the Chargers first drive in the second half.

The Chargers marched down the field and had first-and-goal from the 3 before they faced second-and-goal from the 1.

But the Bolts were hampered by back-to-back penalties that forced the Chargers to settle for a field goal when they were only a yard away from taking a touchdown lead.

"Second and goal, we got to get the ball in, we got to be better, we got to get it in the end zone," Harbaugh said.

Entering Sunday, the Chargers offense had been a top-five unit by scoring touchdowns on 80 percent of their trips inside the red zone.

4. Who's on deck in Week 4

The Chargers schedule doesn't get any easier from here.

With the Bolts staring at a 0-3 hole, Harbaugh's squad will now prepare to travel to Seattle for a Week 4 date with the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Seattle is 2-1 but is coming off its first loss of the season in Week 3.

The Seahawks got behind early on the road against the Commanders and never led, eventually falling 33-31 to Washington.

5. Where do the Bolts reside in the AFC West?

Entering Week 4, the Chargers are in last place in the AFC West with an 0-3 record.

The Bolts are also one of four teams in the AFC — along with the Texans, Dolphins and Titans — who are winless through three games.

The Chiefs and Raiders are each 3-0 and tied for first place in the division,

The Broncos, meanwhile, are 2-1 after a primetime win over the Rams on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were 'Not Good Enough' Sunday in Loss to Bills

The Chargers dropped to 0-3 despite five takeaways from the defense Sunday against the Bills

news

Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Bills on Road in Week 3

The Chargers forced five turnovers but couldn't come away with their first win in 2026

news

How Genesis Smith Dazzled With 2 INTs Against Josh Allen in Buffalo

The Chargers rookie safety intercepted Allen twice in the first half Sunday

news

5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Bills in Week 3

Here are five key storylines to watch as the Chargers head to Buffalo for their first road game in 2026

Advertising