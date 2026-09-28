5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 4

The Chargers are 0-3 after a Week 3 loss to the Bills.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 4.
1. What happened in Week 3?
The Chargers lost 24-16 on the road in Buffalo as the Bolts have now opened the season with three straight losses.
The Chargers started hot, racing out to a 10-0 lead that was sparked by a pair of takeaways from the defense.
But the offense couldn't do much more after that, managing just six points over the final three quarters.
Defensively, the Chargers did their part against Bills quarterback Josh Allen and a high-powered offense.
The unit forced five total takeaways against Allen and the Bills, a tally that included a pair of interceptions and three forced fumbles and recoveries.
However, although the Bolts won the turnover battle by a 5-1 margin, the advantage still wasn't enough as the Bills outscored the Chargers by a tally of 14-3 in the fourth quarter.
"No question we haven't been good enough yet. That's where we have to push through," Chargers Head Jim Harbaugh said postgame.
2. Who was a standout player on Sunday?
The Bolts defense received plenty of strong performances Sunday, whether it was 1.5 sacks from Tuli Tuipulotu or a sack apiece from Khalil Mack and Akheem Mesidor.
Justin Eboigbe, Tarheeb Still and Daiyan Henley each forced a fumble, with Henley recovering two of them and Tony Jefferson getting the third.
But perhaps nobody turned more heads than rookie safety Genesis Smith, who notched a pair of interceptions — the first and second of his career — against Allen.
Smith's first one involved reading Allen's eyes perfectly as the former Arizona standout swooped in to jump a route in the middle of the field.
The 2026 fourth-round pick's second takeaway was simply a mix of athleticism and play-making ability.
With Allen looking deep for wide receiver D.J. Moore on the first play of the second quarter, Smith promptly matched Moore in going up for the ball, with both players seemingly coming down with it.
Smith, however, was able to gain possession to secure his second interception of the day and turn in the best performance of his young career.
Smith became the first Chargers rookie with multiple interceptions in a single game since Tarheeb Still did it against the Falcons in Week 13 of the 2024 season.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 3 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
3. What is a ket stat to know?
The Chargers offense sputtered in the red zone Sunday, missing out on numerous chances that could have swung the game in their favor.
Overall, the Chargers scored just one touchdown on four red-zone trips.
The Bolts scored on their first trip inside the 20-yatd line as Justin Herbert had a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell.
But the Chargers next three trips in the red zone weren't as successful as the Bolts kicked field goals the rest of the way.
Perhaps the most frustrating red-zone sequence came on the Chargers first drive in the second half.
The Chargers marched down the field and had first-and-goal from the 3 before they faced second-and-goal from the 1.
But the Bolts were hampered by back-to-back penalties that forced the Chargers to settle for a field goal when they were only a yard away from taking a touchdown lead.
"Second and goal, we got to get the ball in, we got to be better, we got to get it in the end zone," Harbaugh said.
Entering Sunday, the Chargers offense had been a top-five unit by scoring touchdowns on 80 percent of their trips inside the red zone.
4. Who's on deck in Week 4
The Chargers schedule doesn't get any easier from here.
With the Bolts staring at a 0-3 hole, Harbaugh's squad will now prepare to travel to Seattle for a Week 4 date with the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.
Seattle is 2-1 but is coming off its first loss of the season in Week 3.
The Seahawks got behind early on the road against the Commanders and never led, eventually falling 33-31 to Washington.
5. Where do the Bolts reside in the AFC West?
Entering Week 4, the Chargers are in last place in the AFC West with an 0-3 record.
The Bolts are also one of four teams in the AFC — along with the Texans, Dolphins and Titans — who are winless through three games.
The Chiefs and Raiders are each 3-0 and tied for first place in the division,
The Broncos, meanwhile, are 2-1 after a primetime win over the Rams on Sunday night.