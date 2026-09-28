5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 4

3. What is a ket stat to know?

The Chargers offense sputtered in the red zone Sunday, missing out on numerous chances that could have swung the game in their favor.

Overall, the Chargers scored just one touchdown on four red-zone trips.

The Bolts scored on their first trip inside the 20-yatd line as Justin Herbert had a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell.

But the Chargers next three trips in the red zone weren't as successful as the Bolts kicked field goals the rest of the way.

Perhaps the most frustrating red-zone sequence came on the Chargers first drive in the second half.

The Chargers marched down the field and had first-and-goal from the 3 before they faced second-and-goal from the 1.

But the Bolts were hampered by back-to-back penalties that forced the Chargers to settle for a field goal when they were only a yard away from taking a touchdown lead.

"Second and goal, we got to get the ball in, we got to be better, we got to get it in the end zone," Harbaugh said.