Chargers vs. Cardinals Injury Report: Tuli Tuipulotu & Keaton Mitchell Among 4 Limited on Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first Injury Report of the 2026 season.
The Bolts had four players who were limited Wednesday, a group that included Tuli Tuipulotu (hip), Brenen Thompson (hip), Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and RJ Mickens (ankle).
Khalil Mack (rest) and Deane Leonard (abdomen) did not practice.
The Chargers and Cardinals play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Cardinals betting line shows the Bolts are Week 1 favorites.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DB Deane Leonard
|Abdomen
|DNP
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|S RJ Mickens
|Ankle
|Limited
|RB Keaton Mitchell
|Hamstring
|Limited
|WR Brenen Thompson
|Hip
|Limited
|OLB Tuli Tuipulotu
|Hip
|Limited
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|OL Isaiah Adams
|Knee
|DNP
|P Blake Gillikin
|Right Groin
|Full
|CB Will Johnson
|Ankle
|Full
|RB Jeremiyah Love
|Ankle
|Limited
|LB Josh Sweat
|NIR — Rest/Knee
|DNP
|S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|Ribs
|Limited
|CB Garrett Williams
|Achilles
|Limited