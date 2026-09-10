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Chargers vs. Cardinals Injury Report: Tuli Tuipulotu & Keaton Mitchell Among 4 Limited on Wednesday

Sep 09, 2026 at 05:50 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have released their first Injury Report of the 2026 season.

The Bolts had four players who were limited Wednesday, a group that included Tuli Tuipulotu (hip), Brenen Thompson (hip), Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and RJ Mickens (ankle).

Khalil Mack (rest) and Deane Leonard (abdomen) did not practice.

The Chargers and Cardinals play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Cardinals betting line shows the Bolts are Week 1 favorites.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DB Deane LeonardAbdomenDNP
OLB Khalil MackNIR - RestDNP
S RJ MickensAnkleLimited
RB Keaton MitchellHamstringLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonHipLimited
OLB Tuli TuipulotuHipLimited

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ARIZONA CARDINALS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OL Isaiah AdamsKneeDNP
P Blake GillikinRight GroinFull
CB Will JohnsonAnkleFull
RB Jeremiyah LoveAnkleLimited
LB Josh SweatNIR — Rest/KneeDNP
S Dadrion Taylor-DemersonRibsLimited
CB Garrett WilliamsAchillesLimited

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