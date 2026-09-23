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Chargers vs. Bills Injury Report: Slater, Strange Limited as 8 Players Don't Practice Wednesday

Sep 23, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have released their first Injury Report ahead of Week 3 against the Bills.

The Bolts had eight players who did not practice Wednesday, a list that included Derwin James and Khalil Mack, both of whom got veteran rest days.

James is also dealing with a finger injury.

Elijah Molden (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Trey Pipkins III (knee), Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Brenen Thompson (quad) also didn't practice.

Charlie Kolar (forearm) did not practice after having surgery Monday. Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Kolar will not go on Injured Reserve as initially expected.

The Bolts also had four players who were limited on Wednesday.

That group includes Rashawn Slater (groin), Tuli Tuipulotu (hamstring), Rodney Shelley (hamstring) and Cole Strange (pectoral).

Ladd McConkey (rib) and Deane Leonard (abdomen) were full participants.

The Chargers and Bills play Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Bills betting line shows the Bolts are Week 2 underdogs.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaDNP
S Derwin James, Jr.Finger/NIR - RestDNP
TE Charlie KolarForearmDNP
DB Deane LeonardAbdomenFull
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
WR Ladd McConkeyRibFull
DB Elijah MoldenHamstringDNP
T Trey Pipkins IIIKneeDNP
CB Rodney ShelleyHamstringLimited
T Rashawn SlaterGroinLimited
G Cole StrangePectoralLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonQuadricepDNP
DL Dalvin TomlinsonHamstringDNP
OLB Tuli TuipulotuHamstringLimited

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BUFFALO BILLS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LB Joe AndreessenKneeFull
LB Terrel BernardKneeFull
OLB Bradley ChubbThumbFull
WR Keon ColemanAnkleDNP
DB Jordan HancockHamstringLimited
RB Ty JohnsonHamstringFull
WR DJ MooreShoulderLimited
DL Ed OliverHipDNP
G Ar'maj Reed-AdamsElbowLimited
DL T.J. SandersIllnessDNP

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