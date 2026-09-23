Chargers vs. Bills Injury Report: Slater, Strange Limited as 8 Players Don't Practice Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first Injury Report ahead of Week 3 against the Bills.

The Bolts had eight players who did not practice Wednesday, a list that included Derwin James and Khalil Mack, both of whom got veteran rest days.

James is also dealing with a finger injury.

Elijah Molden (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Trey Pipkins III (knee), Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Brenen Thompson (quad) also didn't practice.

Charlie Kolar (forearm) did not practice after having surgery Monday. Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Kolar will not go on Injured Reserve as initially expected.

The Bolts also had four players who were limited on Wednesday.

That group includes Rashawn Slater (groin), Tuli Tuipulotu (hamstring), Rodney Shelley (hamstring) and Cole Strange (pectoral).

Ladd McConkey (rib) and Deane Leonard (abdomen) were full participants.

The Chargers and Bills play Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT).