5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz Break Down Chargers Early 53-Man Roster

2. Awosika & Pipkins in the mix at left guard

The Chargers open up the 2026 season in 13 days against the Cardinals ... and the Bolts are playing it close to the vest when it comes to the starting left guard.

While Harbaugh said the competition is between Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III, he also added that both players may see time there in the weeks and months ahead.

"I'm not so sure nothing precludes us from playing them both. That's a possibility, too. Great option there, that bodes so good for us," Harbaugh said.

He later added: "Maybe play freshest guy, hottest hand. The old platooning guards. It's been done before and it could be something that's really good for us. That's at our disposal, that's where I see the left guard position as I stand here today."

One reason for the possibility of Awosika and Pipkins sharing time is the emergence of rookie Travis Burke, who could be the Chargers de-facto swing tackle in 2026, a role that Pipkins has held in recent seasons.

Harbaugh explained...

"The way Mr. Burke has come along ... really keeps ascending every day and we feel like him and Trey at tackle are great, too," Harbaugh said. "Good problems to have, always want to have those problems. They're good."

He later noted: "Trey Pipkins would be a great swing tackle. I think Travis Burke could be a great swing tackle. He can play right and left. That could really get us to the point we could play Yode and Pip at left guard."

Awosika, Pipkins and Burke were among the 11 offensive linemen the Chargers kept on their initial 53-man roster. Add in second-year lineman Branson Taylor, who is on Injured Reserve (Designated to Return), and both Harbaugh and Hortiz feel like the Bolts have 12 capable players up front.

"I'll say this about all of our offensive linemen. We kept 11 of them and then you got Branson on IR," Hortiz said. "We're excited about all those guys. There's a reason we kept them. I really felt like going into the cut, 'Man, it's going to be hard to keep 12, 53-worthy offensive linemen.'

"Obviously, Branson has something he's working through and then we just made it work with the roster where we're just going to keep them all," Hortiz continued.

Hortiz referenced the 2025 season when the Chargers became short-handed up front due to a plethora of injuries.

"You got a guy that's a good offensive lineman and it's hard to find offensive linemen," Hortiz said. "Last year, when we needed them I was smiling and dialing [other teams]. There were a lot of people just [saying], 'Nope.' It's a challenge to find them."

As for Taylor, Hortiz said his injury "certainly needs time" but that the Chargers anticipate him coming back in 2026.

Hortiz was also asked about rookie Jake Slaughter, who has assumed the starting center role in the wake of Tyler Biadasz's season-ending ACL injury.

"He's taking it and running with it. He's so smart and talented player, so I'm excited for him and I think he's going to be great," Hortiz said.

Finally, Hortiz was asked about left tackle Rashawn Slater, who missed some time in camp while returning from a knee injury.