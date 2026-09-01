5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz Break Down Chargers Early 53-Man Roster

The Chargers kicked off Week 0 with plenty of activity at The Bolt on Monday.
In addition to holding a 90-plus minute practice, the Chargers also announced their initial practice squad.
This, of course, comes a day after the Bolts unveiled their initial 53-man roster.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at the podium after Monday's practice while Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz chatted with reporters on the record for 10 minutes at the start of practice.
Here are five takeaways from Harbaugh and Hortiz on Monday:
1. A look at the initial 53-man roster
Things got a bit more real Monday as the Chargers started turning their attention toward Week 1.
And Harbaugh couldn't hold in his excitement around the players that reside in the locker room.
"I'm fired up. We've got us a ball team," Harbaugh said. "The fate's in our hands now, as a team, for what happens from here going forward.
"But I feel really good about the ball team," Harbaugh added.
What does the Chargers Head Coach like about the current iteration of his squad?
"It's really balanced, really competitive, deep," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "Real players, proven players, young players that have proved more than enough that they deserved to be on the roster. Really fired up about the opportunity [practice] squad … I saw all the guys that we wanted back. They were right here ready to go and get back in the meetings and practice."
Training camp and preseason standouts such as running back Gregory Desrosiers and edge rusher Nadame Tucker are on the practice squad, as are key names such as Junior Colson, DJ Uiagalelei and Lander Barton.
"They know they have to keep earning it," Harbaugh said of those 16 players.
Hortiz said he was proud of the overall depth that the Chargers were able to create within the organization.
"I mentioned [at my very first press conference] depth is important and I really believe that," Hortiz said. "Every year, you build through the draft, you guys know I mention that philosophy.
"Build, build, build and you raise the floor. Easiest way to raise the ceiling is to lift the floor," Hortiz added. "Make this team as deep as we can, the guys are going to grow and develop and get better and better and then you go out there and add pieces when you can. The depth, you see it."
Harbaugh was asked if this is the deepest roster the Chargers have had since he and Hortiz arrived together in 2024.
"Feels like it could be … I'm not going to disagree with you on that," Harbaugh said.
Last week, Harbaugh likened 53-man roster cutdown day to shuffling a deck of cards with the goal to create the best possible hand.
He returned to that analogy on Monday.
"I think we made a really good hand," Harbaugh said.
2. Awosika & Pipkins in the mix at left guard
The Chargers open up the 2026 season in 13 days against the Cardinals ... and the Bolts are playing it close to the vest when it comes to the starting left guard.
While Harbaugh said the competition is between Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III, he also added that both players may see time there in the weeks and months ahead.
"I'm not so sure nothing precludes us from playing them both. That's a possibility, too. Great option there, that bodes so good for us," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "Maybe play freshest guy, hottest hand. The old platooning guards. It's been done before and it could be something that's really good for us. That's at our disposal, that's where I see the left guard position as I stand here today."
One reason for the possibility of Awosika and Pipkins sharing time is the emergence of rookie Travis Burke, who could be the Chargers de-facto swing tackle in 2026, a role that Pipkins has held in recent seasons.
Harbaugh explained...
"The way Mr. Burke has come along ... really keeps ascending every day and we feel like him and Trey at tackle are great, too," Harbaugh said. "Good problems to have, always want to have those problems. They're good."
He later noted: "Trey Pipkins would be a great swing tackle. I think Travis Burke could be a great swing tackle. He can play right and left. That could really get us to the point we could play Yode and Pip at left guard."
Awosika, Pipkins and Burke were among the 11 offensive linemen the Chargers kept on their initial 53-man roster. Add in second-year lineman Branson Taylor, who is on Injured Reserve (Designated to Return), and both Harbaugh and Hortiz feel like the Bolts have 12 capable players up front.
"I'll say this about all of our offensive linemen. We kept 11 of them and then you got Branson on IR," Hortiz said. "We're excited about all those guys. There's a reason we kept them. I really felt like going into the cut, 'Man, it's going to be hard to keep 12, 53-worthy offensive linemen.'
"Obviously, Branson has something he's working through and then we just made it work with the roster where we're just going to keep them all," Hortiz continued.
Hortiz referenced the 2025 season when the Chargers became short-handed up front due to a plethora of injuries.
"You got a guy that's a good offensive lineman and it's hard to find offensive linemen," Hortiz said. "Last year, when we needed them I was smiling and dialing [other teams]. There were a lot of people just [saying], 'Nope.' It's a challenge to find them."
As for Taylor, Hortiz said his injury "certainly needs time" but that the Chargers anticipate him coming back in 2026.
Hortiz was also asked about rookie Jake Slaughter, who has assumed the starting center role in the wake of Tyler Biadasz's season-ending ACL injury.
"He's taking it and running with it. He's so smart and talented player, so I'm excited for him and I think he's going to be great," Hortiz said.
Finally, Hortiz was asked about left tackle Rashawn Slater, who missed some time in camp while returning from a knee injury.
"He looked good last week in practice. Watched him work out and all that, he's fine," Hortiz said.
View photos of the Chargers initial 53-man roster.
3. Perryman goes to IR
The Chargers will be without Denzel Perryman for the first month of the season after the linebacker was placed on Injured Reserve (Designated to Return) on Monday.
That roster move means Perryman must miss at least the first four games of the season. Harbaugh on Monday sounded optimistic the veteran could return sooner rather than later.
"I know it will be a minimum of four games," Harbaugh said. "I don't know if it will take that long.
"Close to it, it depends on the rehab and things. I don't think it will be too much longer than that though," Harbaugh added.
As a result, that means the other starting spot next to Daiyan Henley is vacant with a handful of qualified players to fill it.
Troy Dye made seven starts at linebacker for the Bolts in 2025 and played 473 defensive snaps, which ranked second among players at his position.
Del'Shawn Phillips, a 2025 Second-Team All-Pro on special teams, is also an option, as is second-year linebacker Marlowe Wax, who impressed in Week 18 and this preseason.
The Bolts also have Colson and Barton on the practice squad.
"I feel like we're really good there," Harbaugh said. "Del'Shawn has been really super ascending.
"Not naming a starter today, but Del'Shawn, Troy, ton of confidence in them and Marlowe and also Junior and Lander," Harbaugh added. "We feel like we got a good, deep group there."
4. Chargers bring back J.K. Scott
J.K. Scott's absence from the Bolts 53-man roster was only temporary, as the punter was released Sunday but added back to the squad a day later.
Harbaugh on Monday said that was the plan all along.
"He was always on the 53. That was a roster machination. He's our guy," Harbaugh said.
Scott endured a tough preseason when he had a poor effort on a tackle attempt against the 49ers, which was followed up with a 20-yard punt against the Rams.
But Harbaugh and Hortiz both backed their guy on Monday, with the Chargers Head Coach saying his unselfishness was a "mighty man move" in order to help Perryman get to Injured Reserve (Designated to Return).
"Top 10 punter, we feel. Hang time, all of it, the proof's in the pudding," Harbaugh said. "It's really cool, a player's willingness to do that is what speaks volumes to me.
"That's a team guy, that's really going to save another guy," Harbaugh added. "That's really what it boils down to. It gives us the opportunity to have a 54th player."
Hortiz added: "I'm not going to knock a guy on one game. Last year, top 10 punt average and he's somewhere right in the middle with his net average. He can drive the ball, he hangs the ball, he limits the returns. I'm happy with J.K. Everyone has a bad rep, everyone does, there's players out here, it just doesn't get seen as much. So I'm happy with him, his ability as a punter and the person he is."
Scott tied for 10th in 2025 with an average of 47.8 yards per punt.
5. Hortiz happy with UDFA trades
All in all, the Chargers feel they are in a better spot this year compared to last.
A lot of it has to do with the ample amount of depth Hortiz and his staff have been able to build since arriving two-plus ago.
Whether it's free agency signings or building through the draft — the Bolts had nine rookies on their initial 53-man roster — the team has built quite the foundation.
Harbaugh had high praise for Hortiz and the entire front office for continuously raising the bar of the team, as well as the coaches who all have a big hand in making everyone stronger.
"Joe Hortiz, the entire staff and personnel department … every guy is proven and great at what they do," Harbaugh said. "They are bringing us guy after guy who are good, and the other thing is there are no distractions.
"Good people and good players," Harbaugh added. "Then also really proud of the coaches for coaching guys up to be Game 1 ready or 53-man ready or 53-man ready on another squad because we can only keep 53."
The depth can be seen in a couple of trades made prior to the initial 53-man roster being finalized.
The team traded cornerback Avery Smith to the Seahawks and defensive lineman TeRah Edwards to the Panthers in exchange for upcoming sixth-round picks.
The pair of players were previously undrafted free agents that signed to the team and flashed enough to get attention around the NFL.
"It's identifying good players and getting them after the draft, certainly," Hortiz said of the trades. "And it's a credit to the coaches for developing them.
"I'd say it shows the organization's ability to locate guys, find guys, and then once they get out here, develop them," Hortiz added. "It's a positive thing for sure."
The depth is necessary yearly in a long season, and the team feels like it continues to get better each season.
"Just, wow … coaches and the personnel department do an incredible job," Harbaugh said.