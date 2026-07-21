Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Ladd McConkey Can Bounce Back in Mike McDaniel's Scheme

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. Up next? The wide receivers.
Who's on the roster?
Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Brenen Thompson, Luke Grimm, JaQuae Jackson, Dalevon Campbell, Sincere Brown, Mante' Morrow, Devonte Ross
Camp Outlook
There's been plenty of offseason chatter about Mike McDaniel can revamp the Bolts offense in 2026, especially at quarterback, running back and along the offensive line.
But it's also the Chargers Offensive Coordinator has high expectations for the wide receiver group, too.
"It's a reasonable expectation to exceed whatever their career highs are across the board in that room," McDaniel said. "I think there's a lot of untapped potential just in a lot of their skill sets across the board."
The Chargers will be led by a trio of receivers, all of whom have been high draft picks in recent years.
Quentin Johnston, a 2023 first-rounder, had a career-best 735 yards last season on 51 catches in 2025. He also scored eight touchdowns for the second straight season, as those 16 scores are tied for the fifth-most among all wide receivers over the last two regular seasons.
Johnston, whom McDaniel compared to Julio Jones and Andre Johnson earlier this offseason, had his fifth-year option picked up this offseason.
"He liked my stride, he liked my running, he was just like keep doing that and as far as the plays, he's going to put me in the right position to be successful," Johnston said of McDaniel.
Ladd McConkey, meanwhile, could thrive in McDaniel's offense with how much the play caller wants Justin Herbert to focus on quick throws that take advantage of early space the defense gives.
McConkey, a 2024 second-round pick, saw his numbers dip from a superb rookie season but a bounce back season could be on the horizon.
"I think it's just keeping the defense on their toes. Let's get up to the line, play urgent and make them overreact or underreact, they're waiting on something," McConkey said. "Let's just hit it fast.
"I heard Justin [Herbert] and other people talk about the timing, it's a little different aspect for us than what we're used to but I think it's great," McConkey said. "It just gets the ball in the playmakers hands and go to work."
Tre’ Harris, a 2025 second-rounder, proved his worth as a blocker last season but could be in line for a bigger role in the passing game under McDaniel.
If you ask Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, he thinks all three players could shine under McDaniel.
"We have three elite receivers," Harbaugh said this offseason.
While that trio could share the spotlight, there's plenty of speed in the next group of Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Brenen Thompson.
Davis, one of the league's best returners when healthy, was clocked at 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Lambert-Smith ran a 4.37 at the Combine in 2025 while Thompson, a rookie, was recently the fastest player at the 2026 Combine with a. blazing time of 4.26 seconds.
There's a chance all three players make the roster, but there could also be a numbers crunch if the Bolts only have five wide receivers on their 53-man squad.
Either way, McDaniel said this offseason that he expects this entire group to flourish in 2026.
"It's easy for me to challenge them," McDaniel said, "and they've risen to the challenge of having the expectation that the Chargers receiving corps and that room is thought of differently in a year than it is this year."
As for the rest of the depth chart, Luke Grimm, JaQuae Jackson and Dalevon Campbell all spent most of parts of the 2025 season on the practice squad. Sincere Brown, Mante' Morrow and Devonte Ross are all undrafted free agents.
Player to Watch: Tre' Harris
Entering camp, McConkey and Johnston are the two most experienced wide receivers on the roster.
But don't sleep on the impact Harris could have in Year 2 in the NFL.
Harris had 30 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown as a rookie but seemingly got better and better as the season went along.
More than half (187 of those 324 yards) came in the final six games of the season, a stretch that also included a clutch sideline catch at Arrowhead that helped jumpstart a comeback road win in Week 15 against the Chiefs.
While Harris, as mentioned above, was one of the NFL's better blocking receivers as a rookie, there's no reason to think he can't be a featured part of the passing attack this season.
"Tre' has got a lot more juice than I even thought that he had ... I was very high on him," McDaniel said this offseason.
If Harris emerges and thrives in camp and then in the regular season, the Bolts could have a three-headed monster at wide receiver that could lead to a monster season from Herbert.
Key Question: What will Ladd McConkey do in Year 3?
McConkey burst onto the season in 2024 by setting Chargers single-season rookie records for receptions (82) and yards (1,149).
But his second season was a bit more hit or miss as the Bolts passing game was unable to find their rhythm for most of the season.
While McConkey had four games with at least 95 yards as a rookie, he had two such games in 2025. Partly because he didn't have more than four catches in a game for the final eight games of the season.
And even though McConkey missed some time this offseason with a hamstring injury, his trajectory appears to be pointing up now that McDaniel is in charge.
The Chargers OC made it a point of emphasis this offseason that receivers should expect passes from Herbert to arrive in 2.4 seconds or less this season, something that should benefit McConkey's smooth and athletic skillset, especially his short-area quickness.
"Shoot, it's just catch it and get vertical. Get forward," said McConkey, who has accumulated 799 total yards after the catch over the last two seasons. "Catch it and get rolling. Like, if you're catching and in-breaker cross court, take it to the house.
"Let's turn an 11 yards-per-catch average into 15 or 16," he added. "That stacks, you look at the end of the year and you're where you want to be."
Given the talent and depth among all of the Chargers pass catchers, it's fair to wonder if anyone will put up eye-popping numbers in McDaniel's system.
But if McConkey gets rolling as he alluded to, he could be the one that paces the group in terms of receiving stats.