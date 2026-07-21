Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Ladd McConkey Can Bounce Back in Mike McDaniel's Scheme

Camp Outlook

There's been plenty of offseason chatter about Mike McDaniel can revamp the Bolts offense in 2026, especially at quarterback, running back and along the offensive line.

But it's also the Chargers Offensive Coordinator has high expectations for the wide receiver group, too.

"It's a reasonable expectation to exceed whatever their career highs are across the board in that room," McDaniel said. "I think there's a lot of untapped potential just in a lot of their skill sets across the board."

The Chargers will be led by a trio of receivers, all of whom have been high draft picks in recent years.

Quentin Johnston, a 2023 first-rounder, had a career-best 735 yards last season on 51 catches in 2025. He also scored eight touchdowns for the second straight season, as those 16 scores are tied for the fifth-most among all wide receivers over the last two regular seasons.

Johnston, whom McDaniel compared to Julio Jones and Andre Johnson earlier this offseason, had his fifth-year option picked up this offseason.

"He liked my stride, he liked my running, he was just like keep doing that and as far as the plays, he's going to put me in the right position to be successful," Johnston said of McDaniel.

Ladd McConkey, meanwhile, could thrive in McDaniel's offense with how much the play caller wants Justin Herbert to focus on quick throws that take advantage of early space the defense gives.

McConkey, a 2024 second-round pick, saw his numbers dip from a superb rookie season but a bounce back season could be on the horizon.

"I think it's just keeping the defense on their toes. Let's get up to the line, play urgent and make them overreact or underreact, they're waiting on something," McConkey said. "Let's just hit it fast.

"I heard Justin [Herbert] and other people talk about the timing, it's a little different aspect for us than what we're used to but I think it's great," McConkey said. "It just gets the ball in the playmakers hands and go to work."

Tre’ Harris, a 2025 second-rounder, proved his worth as a blocker last season but could be in line for a bigger role in the passing game under McDaniel.

If you ask Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, he thinks all three players could shine under McDaniel.

"We have three elite receivers," Harbaugh said this offseason.

While that trio could share the spotlight, there's plenty of speed in the next group of Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Brenen Thompson.

Davis, one of the league's best returners when healthy, was clocked at 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Lambert-Smith ran a 4.37 at the Combine in 2025 while Thompson, a rookie, was recently the fastest player at the 2026 Combine with a. blazing time of 4.26 seconds.

There's a chance all three players make the roster, but there could also be a numbers crunch if the Bolts only have five wide receivers on their 53-man squad.

Either way, McDaniel said this offseason that he expects this entire group to flourish in 2026.

"It's easy for me to challenge them," McDaniel said, "and they've risen to the challenge of having the expectation that the Chargers receiving corps and that room is thought of differently in a year than it is this year."