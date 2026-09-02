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Why Ian Rapoport Believes 'Hype Around the Chargers is Warranted' Ahead of 2026 Season

Sep 02, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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Count Ian Rapoport among those who are bullish on what the Chargers could accomplish in 2026.

That's likely because the NFL Network analyst came away mesmerized after spending a day at training camp a few weeks ago.

"The hype around the Chargers is warranted," Rapoport said. "If this team stays healthy, they can go pretty far."

Rapoport visited The Bolt during the third week of training camp, which was enough time for the insider to glean from afar (and then up close) of what the Chargers potential could be this season.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, of course, was a key talking point for Rapoport.

"This is probably the best, deepest and fastest Chargers team that I've seen in some time," Rapoport said. "There's a national buzz about the Chargers.

"The hiring of Mike McDaniel was sort of universally celebrated, which is nice, but he's also a cool dude and people like that," Rapoport added. "I think he's going to be great for this team and I think he's going to be great for the quarterback. The pieces on offense are really good and it's a good deep roster."

Chargers Initial 53-man roster for 2026

View photos of the Chargers initial 53-man roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
1 / 106

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
2 / 106

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
3 / 106

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
4 / 106

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
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#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
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#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
7 / 106

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
8 / 106

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
9 / 106

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
10 / 106

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
11 / 106

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
12 / 106

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
13 / 106

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
14 / 106

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
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#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
16 / 106

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
17 / 106

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
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#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
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#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
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#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
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#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
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#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
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#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
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#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
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#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
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#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
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#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
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#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
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#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
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#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
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#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
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#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
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#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
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#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
35 / 106

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
36 / 106

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
37 / 106

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
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#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
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#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
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#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
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#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
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#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
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#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
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#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
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#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
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#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#40 | S | Kendall Williamson
47 / 106

#40 | S | Kendall Williamson

#40 | S | Kendall Williamson
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#40 | S | Kendall Williamson

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
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#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
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#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
51 / 106

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
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#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
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#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
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#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
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#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
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#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
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#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
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#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
59 / 106

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
60 / 106

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
61 / 106

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
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#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
63 / 106

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
64 / 106

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
65 / 106

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
66 / 106

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
67 / 106

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
68 / 106

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
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#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
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#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
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#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
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#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
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#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
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#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
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#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
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#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#83 | TE | David Njoku
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#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
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#83 | TE | David Njoku

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
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#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
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#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
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#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
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#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
91 / 106

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
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#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
93 / 106

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
94 / 106

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
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#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
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#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
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#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
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#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
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#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
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#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
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#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
102 / 106

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
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#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
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#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
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#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
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#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

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And, like national pundits such as Daniel Jeremiah and Mina Kimes, Rapoport is obviously fired up to see how Justin Herbert fares in McDaniel's scheme.

McDaniel said this offseason that he wants the Chargers franchise quarterback to play "the best football of his career" in 2026.

"Mike's done an unbelievable job of putting any quarterback in position to succeed. And really any player, right?," Rapoport said. "I mean, you've had fourth-string running backs who have had great games in his system because he gives guys space and he lets them be successful.

"And then you give him a quarterback like Justin, I'm really curious to see how good they can be," Rapoport continued.

"It's the best quarterback he's had, the most talented quarterback he's had," Rapoport added. "And when guys are open anyway because the scheme is so good, like, how good can they be?"

Defensively, Rapoport kept a close eye on Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, who is in his first season in that role.

O'Leary was the Bolts safeties coach in 2024 before becoming the DC at Western Michigan last season.

"A good, young coach," Rapoport said of O'Leary, who is filling the shoes of now Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter. "I think the system will be similar enough to where the players can kind of hit the ground running and not have this big acclamation period."

Overall, Rapoport knows the Chargers will surely be tested in 2026, especially as they play eight games in 2026 against playoff teams from a year ago.

The Bolts also reside in one of the NFL's most competitive divisions, with the Broncos and Chiefs each eyeing deep playoff runs and the Raiders looking toward a brighter future.

But, as Rapoport noted in El Segundo, if everything goes right, the Chargers "should be as good as it gets" in the months ahead.

"You hire the top coordinator candidate available [in McDaniel], you have talent and the roster is really good and deep," Rapoport said. "If you stay injury-free or relatively injury-free, I don't know why this isn't a team that's there at the end.

"I don't know what else you'd be looking for if you were to kind of build a team," Rapoport continued. "Now, they've got to go out and do it, obviously. And there's a new defensive coordinator whose sort of untested, so that'll be an interesting one, but he should be really good.

"But the talent is really good, so I could see the Chargers as a team that's there until the end," Rapoport added.

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