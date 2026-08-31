A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2026

Offensive line (11)

On the Roster: Joe Alt, Kayode Awosika, Travis Burke, Alex Harkey, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III, Rashawn Slater, Jake Slaughter, Jacob Spomer, Cole Strange and Logan Taylor

The Chargers will enter the 2026 season with high hopes that this group is a catalyst for McDaniel's offense.

Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt have each returned from 2025 season-ending injuries and will lead the charge up front as a pair of elite, All-Pro level tackles.

There will be plenty of focus on the interior, too, as the Chargers will roll with three completely new starters than what they finished the 2025 season with.

That group is made up of Kayode Awosika as the likely starting left guard, rookie Jake Slaughter at center and Cole Strange at right guard.

Awosika seemingly won the job in camp as Harbaugh and McDaniel have heaped plenty of praise on the offseason acquisition, while Strange is plenty familiar with McDaniel after playing last season in Miami.

Slaughter, perhaps the draft's best center prospect, was in the mix to start at left guard before veteran center Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending ACL injury on August 18.

The rest of the group will bring solid depth as Trey Pipkins III, Trevor Penning and Travis Burke can each play multiple positions.

The Chargers also kept a pair of 2026 sixth-round picks in Alex Harkey and Logan Taylor on the initial 53-man roster.

Jacob Spomer, an undrafted rookie free agent, impressed this offseason and also earned himself a spot on the initial 53-man roster.