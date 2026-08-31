A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2026

The Chargers have unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.
There are 26 players on offense, 25 on defense and two specialists among the 53 players. All NFL teams had to get their rosters to 53 players by 3 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.
It is worth noting that this initial roster could change, but here's a position-by-position look at who made the initial 53.
Note: all players listed alphabetically by last name.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks (2)
On the Roster: Justin Herbert and Trey Lance
All eyes are on Justin Herbert this season as the quarterback enters Year 7 in the NFL. The Chargers franchise player was downright superhuman in 2025 as he willed the Bolts to the playoffs despite poor offensive line play and his own injuries, including a fractured left hand.
But the trajectory of Herbert's career only seems to be pointing up now that he's been paired with Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, who said this offseason that he wants the quarterback to play "the best football of his career" this fall.
Herbert should flourish McDaniel's scheme, putting him in the late-season MVP talks as the Chargers once again look for playoff success.
Trey Lance won the backup job in training camp and the preseason over DJ Uiagalelei, and his experience will be crucial behind the scenes, especially since he's familiar with McDaniel's system.
Running backs (3)
On the Roster: Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal
Omarion Hampton showed plenty of promise as a rookie, rushing for 545 yards and four scores in nine games.
But he could be poised for a monster season given how much the 2025 first-round pick's speed, power and agility fit right into McDaniel's scheme.
Keaton Mitchell was a key offseason free-agent acquisition who should provide some pop on offense with his blazing speed.
And don't forget about Kimani Vidal, who actually led the Chargers in rushing last season and rounds out what could be one of the deeper running back rooms across the league.
Fullbacks (1)
On the Roster: Alec Ingold
Alec Ingold played for McDaniel the past four years in Miami and has a vast knowledge of the offense.
And, as the fullback so eloquently quipped this offseason, he likes to "run and hit [stuff]."
Enough said.
Wide receivers (6)
On the Roster: Derius Davis, Tre' Harris, Quentin Johnston, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Ladd McConkey and Brenen Thompson
Ladd McConkey was sensational as a rookie in 2024 but had an up-and-down 2025 season. Look for him to bounce back in a big way under McDaniel, who will scheme ways to get the shifty receiver open in space.
Quentin Johnston's 65-yard touchdown catch in the preseason finale might be a precursor for what's to come in 2026. He's led the Bolts with eight touchdown catches in each of the past two seasons.
Tre' Harris was a bonafide blocker as a rookie but should have a bigger role in the passing game this season. The 2025 second-rounder brings a physical element to the offense, especially on third downs.
The rest of this group is defined by speed, beginning with rookie Brenen Thompson, who ran 4.28 at the 2026 Combine. He flashed in camp and could be a deep threat option in 2026.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith showed his improvement in the preseason and is an ascending player, while Derius Davis should once again be the main returner while chipping in on offense here and there.
Tight ends (3)
On the Roster: Oronde Gadsden, Charlie Kolar and David Njoku
The Chargers revamped their tight end room over the offseason and now boast one of the more versatile and athletic groups in the NFL.
Charlie Kolar was a priority in free agency as the former Raven signed a multi-year contract. One of the best blocking tight ends in the league, Kolar also has untapped potential in the passing game and has already developed a strong rapport with Herbert.
Oronde Gadsden is looking to build on a solid rookie season when the fifth-round pick totaled 49 catches for 664 yards and three scores. Look for McDaniel to get Gadsden on the move so the ultra-athletic tight end can be a mismatch for defenders this season.
And don't sleep on David Njoku, a veteran who signed with the Bolts after the draft. A former first-round pick, Njoku could end up doing most of his damage in the red zone, where he has 26 career touchdown catches inside the 20-yard line.
Offensive line (11)
On the Roster: Joe Alt, Kayode Awosika, Travis Burke, Alex Harkey, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III, Rashawn Slater, Jake Slaughter, Jacob Spomer, Cole Strange and Logan Taylor
The Chargers will enter the 2026 season with high hopes that this group is a catalyst for McDaniel's offense.
Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt have each returned from 2025 season-ending injuries and will lead the charge up front as a pair of elite, All-Pro level tackles.
There will be plenty of focus on the interior, too, as the Chargers will roll with three completely new starters than what they finished the 2025 season with.
That group is made up of Kayode Awosika as the likely starting left guard, rookie Jake Slaughter at center and Cole Strange at right guard.
Awosika seemingly won the job in camp as Harbaugh and McDaniel have heaped plenty of praise on the offseason acquisition, while Strange is plenty familiar with McDaniel after playing last season in Miami.
Slaughter, perhaps the draft's best center prospect, was in the mix to start at left guard before veteran center Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending ACL injury on August 18.
The rest of the group will bring solid depth as Trey Pipkins III, Trevor Penning and Travis Burke can each play multiple positions.
The Chargers also kept a pair of 2026 sixth-round picks in Alex Harkey and Logan Taylor on the initial 53-man roster.
Jacob Spomer, an undrafted rookie free agent, impressed this offseason and also earned himself a spot on the initial 53-man roster.
Branson Taylor, meanwhile, was placed on Injured Reserve [Designated to Return] on Sunday meaning he must miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season.
DEFENSE
Defensive line (5)
On the Roster: Nick Barrett, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, Teair Tart and Dalvin Tomlinson
Teair Tart is the leader of this group, especially after signing a multi-year contract extension in January.
Tart has thrived since arriving as a free agent during training camp in 2024 and has also developed into one of the NFL's top defensive tackles
Tart posted a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 74.7 last season, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps.
Jamaree Caldwell was solid as a third-round rookie last season but should be in line for a bigger role in 2026. He flashed during training camp, mostly against the run.
Dalvin Tomlinson is a veteran with 142 career games to his name who will provide both size and versatility up front.
Justin Eboigbe was one of the most improved players on the roster a year ago when he had 6.0 sacks, good for third on the team. Keep an eye on Eboigbe in pass-rushing situations as the player on the field when the Bolts go with three edge rushers.
Nick Barrett could play a similar role that Caldwell did in 2025. The rookie fifth-round pick might not put up gaudy stats but will be crucial to stopping the run and being part of the weekly rotation.
Outside linebackers (4)
On the Roster: Bud Dupree, Khalil Mack, Akheem Mesidor and Tuli Tuipulotu
This unit helps set the tone on defense and is led by Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.
Mack returned to the Chargers in free agency and is solely focused on playoff success as he enters Year 13. The future Hall of Famer has 113.0 career sacks.
Tuipulotu racked up a team-high 13.0 sacks last season, good for the fifth-most in the NFL, and belongs in the conversation among the league's best young edge rushers.
The Chargers also drafted Akheem Mesidor in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft with the goal of pairing him with Mack and Tuipulotu to form a three-headed attack to cause headaches for opposing quarterbacks.
Dupree, meanwhile, is a veteran who can fill in against both the run and the pass as a rotational player.
Inside linebackers (5)
On the Roster: Troy Dye, Daiyan Henley, Del'Shawn Phillips, Denzel Perryman and Marlowe Wax
This might be the deepest position group on the team, with five players who are perhaps deserving of getting into the playing rotation.
Daiyan Henley is the unquestioned leader of this unit on and off the field, and is poised for a big season in 2026.
Denzel Perryman is a key leader who brings a physical style of play, while Troy Dye is a versatile veteran who can excel both defensively and on special teams.
Del'Shawn Phillips was an All-Pro special teams player in 2025 and will once again lead Ryan Ficken's groups this season.
Finally, Marlowe Wax might be the most improved player on the roster as he was anywhere and everywhere during training camp and the preseason. Wax joined the Bolts as an undrafted free agent in 2025.
Defensive backs (11)
On the Roster: Cam Hart, Donte Jackson, Derwin James, Tony Jefferson, Deane Leonard, RJ Mickens, Elijah Molden, Rodney Shelley, Genesis Smith, Tarheeb Still and Kendall Williamson
Derwin James paces this entire group in, well, everything, whether it's leadership, play style, position versatility or accolades.
James has earned back-to-back, Second-Team All-Pro honors at slot cornerback and will be an indispensable piece in Chris O'Leary's defense.
Elijah Molden has been sharp this offseason as he looks for a rebound season and provides veteran stability on the back end.
It will be interesting to see who the Bolts line up as the starter next to Molden as RJ Mickens and Genesis Smith both flashed this offseason.
Mickens, a 2025 sixth-round pick, has developed nicely over the past season while Smith, a 2026 fouth-rounder, has ballhawk potential in the secondary.
Veteran Tony Jefferson is also an option there as he has been a tone setter on the back end.
Kendall Williamson can also provide solid play on defense but is highly valued as one of the team's best special teamers.
As for the cornerbacks, the top of this group returns from a year ago and will be critical for success in 2026 with O'Leary.
Tarheeb Still is aiming to make a leap entering Year 3 as he looks for more takeaways this season.
Donte Jackson is a veteran leader who quietly put together a stellar 2025 season with a career-best 12 passes defensed, a number that also led the team.
Cam Hart offers prototypical size at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, and could be in for his best season yet in Year 3.
Deane Leonard can spell any of the above trio on defense but is more regarded for his work as a key special teams player, especially at gunner.
Rodney Shelley, a 2026 undrafted free agent, impressed in training camp and the preseason to warrant a spot on the initial 53.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Specialists (2)
On the Roster: Cameron Dicker and Josh Harris
The Chargers have shaken things up a bit as punter JK Scott was released on Sunday, leaving Cameron Dicker and Josh Harris as the holdovers from 2025.
Dicker made his first Pro Bowl last season and is among the league's best kickers, not to mention the most accurate one in NFL history.
And Harris remains an elite long snapper as he enters Year 15, but the Bolts could now be potentially searching for a new punter and holder ahead of Week 1.