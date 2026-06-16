What Ladd McConkey Likes the Most About Mike McDaniel's Chargers Offense

Ladd McConkey has spent the past few weeks working off to the side during practice, but he's also been carefully observing how Mike McDaniel's scheme has been developing.
And he can't help but be excited about the direction this Chargers unit is going.
"Just watching practice, watching the scheme I'm like, 'I can't wait to get out there.' Hit some of those motions and some of those shifts," McConkey said on Tuesday.
The wide receiver has been working his way back from what he called a hamstring strain over the last few practices open to the media during Organized Team Activities.
However, McConkey emphasized it was something he wasn't too concerned about for long term heading into the upcoming break.
He expects to be ready to go for training camp.
"We're in May and June, there's no reason to rush it back and really push it then have another setback and bleed into training camp," McConkey said. "Met with the doctors, no real concern, it's just let's get this thing healthy, get it strong.
"Plan is when we roll into training camp we're 100 percent ready to go," he added. "I have full faith in that."
McConkey has shifted his approach, however, in the time he's been gone.
As he continues through an offensive scheme change for the first time in his NFL career under the new Chargers Offensive Coordinator, the third-year receiver hopes to not skip a beat when he does return.
"I feel like I've had to switch my mindset of I can't be out there getting the physical reps but what can I do mentally to make up that gap," McConkey said. "Whether that's watching film after practice and I'm trying to learn this new offense like everybody else.
"Just going back and watching film after practice and putting myself in that position, testing myself, quizzing myself then when I come back, ready to roll," McConkey added.
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McConkey believes he put together a 'great offseason' and this mental preparation will pay off in the long run.
"When the physical is not there, how can I close that gap," McConkey said. "I don't want to be sitting there not doing anything, so how I can I raise that gap and really raise the bar mentally so when I do get the physical reps, I'm already up to speed and it's not taking me two, three weeks of, 'I have to learn this motion, I have to learn this play.'
"When I get out there I can hit the ground running," he added.
As far as McDaniel's scheme is concerned, add McConkey to the long list of members of the team who are big fans.
The wide receiver praised the new offense and broke down how he believes it will give the Chargers an edge heading into 2026.
"I think it's just keeping the defense on their toes. Let's get up to the line, play urgent and make them overreact or underreact, they're waiting on something," McConkey said. "Let's just hit it fast.
"I heard Justin [Herbert] and other people talk about the timing, it's a little different aspect for us than what we're used to but I think it's great," McConkey said. "It just gets the ball in the playmakers hands and go to work."
Of course, yards after the catch are a big part of that formula as well — something McConkey has shown his ability to do.
The receiver has accumulated 799 yards after the catch over the last two seasons and talked about his excitement to be able to get more of those opportunities under McDaniel.
"Shoot, it's just catch it and get vertical. Get forward," McConkey said. "Catch it and get rolling. Like, if you're catching and in-breaker cross court, take it to the house."
"Let's turn an 11 yards-per-catch average into 15 or 16," he added. "That stacks, you look at the end of the year and you're where you want to be."
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McConkey had nothing but good things to say about McDaniel scheme aside, as well.
He credited the coordinator for the relationships he has been able to build so far during his time with the Bolts.
"The details are one of his things," McConkey said. "Another is building that relationship, as the offensive coordinator, of being able to go up to him and talk and speak my mind. If he agrees with you, he agrees with you. If not, he'll probably tell you that, too.
"Just being up front and open minded," McConkey added. "He wants to hear from [us], so instilling that confidence, yeah, this can be something special."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has said multiple times about the possibilities of career-highs for all the receivers now in this offense.
That excitement is felt among the group as well according to McConkey, who said the room knows they can create something special.
"I think everybody wants to elevate their game," McConkey said. "I think we did some good things last year, but everybody wants to blow that out of the water this year.
"Screw the numbers we've had in the past, screw the catches, touchdowns, whatever it is, let's take those expectations and blow the roof off of it," he added. "We're super excited, I feel like we've had a great offseason."
The expectation above that remains the same, and they're working their way towards that goal.
"The end goal, I think everybody's on board," McConkey said. "We want to win a Super Bowl. We've got the playoffs, whatever. We got those little patches on our jerseys, but I think nobody's content with that now.
"Let's go win games, let's go set ourselves up for the playoffs, get into playoffs and make a run and win the Super Bowl," McConkey added. "So, I think it's as simple as that."