What Ladd McConkey Likes the Most About Mike McDaniel's Chargers Offense

McConkey had nothing but good things to say about McDaniel scheme aside, as well.

He credited the coordinator for the relationships he has been able to build so far during his time with the Bolts.

"The details are one of his things," McConkey said. "Another is building that relationship, as the offensive coordinator, of being able to go up to him and talk and speak my mind. If he agrees with you, he agrees with you. If not, he'll probably tell you that, too.

"Just being up front and open minded," McConkey added. "He wants to hear from [us], so instilling that confidence, yeah, this can be something special."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has said multiple times about the possibilities of career-highs for all the receivers now in this offense.

That excitement is felt among the group as well according to McConkey, who said the room knows they can create something special.

"I think everybody wants to elevate their game," McConkey said. "I think we did some good things last year, but everybody wants to blow that out of the water this year.

"Screw the numbers we've had in the past, screw the catches, touchdowns, whatever it is, let's take those expectations and blow the roof off of it," he added. "We're super excited, I feel like we've had a great offseason."

The expectation above that remains the same, and they're working their way towards that goal.

"The end goal, I think everybody's on board," McConkey said. "We want to win a Super Bowl. We've got the playoffs, whatever. We got those little patches on our jerseys, but I think nobody's content with that now.