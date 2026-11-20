RB Omarion Hampton

All eyes are on the Chargers running back to see what he has for an encore.

Hampton is coming off one of the best performances of his young career on Monday night, running the ball 22 times for 105 yards, good for 4.8 yards per rush, and a touchdown.

The rushing yard total were the third-most among all players in Week 10, as he also rushed for seven first downs.

It was the second-highest rushing total and the second-most carries he's gotten in a game during young career so far.

"It was great to get Omarion going," Harbaugh said. "That was awesome, it was amazing from start to finish."

Justin Herbert added: "I think his confidence has been really high. He's done a great job all year and we're not surprised by all the success he's had."

Hampton finished the week with the fourth-most yards after contact among all players, as well as setting a new career-high with four explosive rushes on the night according to Next Gen Stats.

He's now up to 124 rushes for 474 yards and four touchdowns on the season, to go along with 12 receptions for 63 receiving yards.

And this week he'll face a Jets defense that has seen a high volume of runs in the season so far.

New York has faced the most rushing attempts this season through 10 weeks (320) and ranks 30th in the NFL allowing 135.3 rushing yards a game.

On a per carry basis, they're allowing 4.31 a rush, which is good for 21st in the league.

The run game figures to be a big factor heading into Sunday, and whether it's Hampton or anyone in the running back room, they hope to continue the success they had running the ball to get the Bolts two in a row.

"Just going into it trying to help my team in any way I can," Hampton said. "Whatever they need me to do, I can be there for them."