The Chargers are back home as they start their upcoming two-game homestand in Week 11.
The Bolts will face the Jets in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against the Jets:
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
The veteran linebacker's big play last Monday night in Baltimore turned out to be a pivotal moment in the outcome of the game.
With the Ravens getting the ball back and inching closer to midfield, Phillips was in the right place at the right time, being in position to secure the deflected ball and notch his first career interception. The Bolts offense would go on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
It was a splash play that added to what's already been a career season for him to this point.
Phillips has started all nine games for the Bolts this year, ranking second on the team with 49 tackles.
He's also tallied 16 run stops on the year, which is the most on the team.
Phillips has done all of it while also continuing to make his mark on special teams, where he was a Second-Team All-Pro a season ago.
"Just been consistently good," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said about Phillips. "Been playing at a really high level."
He later added: "He's a great competitor and great contributor."
His prowess in the run game has been a difference maker as the Chargers defense ranks eighth in the league allowing 3.89 yards per rush and is coming off a game where they allowed 1.1 yards a rush.
That run defense will continue to be an emphasis this week against a strong backfield of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.
Hall, who's tallied 5,500 yards from scrimmage five years into his NFL career, returned from injury in recent weeks and has proven to be a dangerous threat when the ball is in his hands.
Meanwhile, Allen has enjoyed a breakout third season in the league with 638 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this year.
Since Week 4, Allen's 580 rushing yards ranks fifth in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, as he's also tallied the fourth-most yards after contact with 425.
The Chargers run defense will be tested no matter who has the ball, and Phillips will be a big part of it as the unit hopes to put together another strong performance against a talented backfield.
Check out the best photos from Wednesday's and Thursday's practices at The Bolt in El Segundo!
RB Omarion Hampton
All eyes are on the Chargers running back to see what he has for an encore.
Hampton is coming off one of the best performances of his young career on Monday night, running the ball 22 times for 105 yards, good for 4.8 yards per rush, and a touchdown.
The rushing yard total were the third-most among all players in Week 10, as he also rushed for seven first downs.
It was the second-highest rushing total and the second-most carries he's gotten in a game during young career so far.
"It was great to get Omarion going," Harbaugh said. "That was awesome, it was amazing from start to finish."
Justin Herbert added: "I think his confidence has been really high. He's done a great job all year and we're not surprised by all the success he's had."
Hampton finished the week with the fourth-most yards after contact among all players, as well as setting a new career-high with four explosive rushes on the night according to Next Gen Stats.
He's now up to 124 rushes for 474 yards and four touchdowns on the season, to go along with 12 receptions for 63 receiving yards.
And this week he'll face a Jets defense that has seen a high volume of runs in the season so far.
New York has faced the most rushing attempts this season through 10 weeks (320) and ranks 30th in the NFL allowing 135.3 rushing yards a game.
On a per carry basis, they're allowing 4.31 a rush, which is good for 21st in the league.
The run game figures to be a big factor heading into Sunday, and whether it's Hampton or anyone in the running back room, they hope to continue the success they had running the ball to get the Bolts two in a row.
"Just going into it trying to help my team in any way I can," Hampton said. "Whatever they need me to do, I can be there for them."
He later added: "Just looking to do whatever we can to get a win. That's the main thing."
View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.
G Logan Taylor
The Chargers sixth-round rookie continues to settle in along the offensive line.
Taylor, the No. 202 overall pick in this past year's draft, put together a strong game in Baltimore, finishing the night with no pressures allowed according to PFF.
It was a performance that caught the eye of Harbaugh in what was a good overall showing by the unit that included a season-high rushing total.
"Really, really good game by Logan Taylor," Harbaugh said. "I thought it was his best. No missed assignment, no mental errors, no sacks, no hurries and no pressures.
"Some really impressive one-on-one blocks," Harbaugh added.
Taylor has now started five games this season, filling in at left guard as injuries hit the unit.
And the Boston College product has produced in the role with a 97.9 pass blocking efficiency on the season.
Taylor has shown improvement week by week, and hopes to continue the upward trajectory in this next stretch of the season.
"Just getting reps with everyone," Taylor said this week. "It's a unit where you have to have great communication so just building that with the guys, trying to get better every day.
"Coming in with the mindset of getting better," Taylor added.