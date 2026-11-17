The Chargers are 1-8 on the season after notching their first victory in Baltimore.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 11.
1. What happened in Week 10?
The Chargers on the board in the win column.
After nine weeks of the season, the Bolts were able to secure their first victory of the year by battling all night in primetime.
"Good to see the smiles back," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. "There's a lot of fight in this team and we all see it.
He added: "Glad it was rewarded tonight."
It was the team's most complete game up to date, as they got meaningful contributions from all three phases that helped them close out the win on Monday Night Football.
Justin Herbert and the offense moved the ball down the field and punched in a pair of touchdowns, while the defense was physical at the line of scrimmage and got timely turnovers.
Not to mention special teams, who tallied a pair of 20-yard punt returns and flipped the field on numerous occasions.
With one win down, the Chargers are looking forward to building off it and do it again next week.
"Very competitive, played really good," Harbaugh said. "Played good football, coaches good football, the guys did a great job. Let's do it again."
Tony Jefferson added: "Just want to get another one. Good feeling, it's been a minute. Everyone fought hard the whole game, 60-minute game. We were closers at the end. We feel good about it, keep the momentum going into next week."
2. What was a key moment in Week 10?
The Chargers defense hit the field with two minutes and 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter up three points, knowing a stop would go a long way.
Not only did they not let them even get close, they shut out the game with perhaps their biggest turnover of the season up to this point.
On the third play of the drive, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Zay Flowers for a first down past midfield and inching closer to potential game-tying field goal range.
Flowers then looked for more yardage after securing the catch, but Tarheeb Still had other ideas.
The third-year cornerback stayed with the play and got in position to get a hand on the ball, ripping it away and causing a fumble that was recovered by Elijah Molden.
"Really just not giving up on the play, that's what it was," Still said. "I wanted to make a tackle, the ball was right on my facemask, so I just tried to get it out.
"Thank God, the ball came out," Still added.
It was the second Chargers turnover the defense forced on the night, allowing the offense to drain more clock and eventually come out with the win.
"That play describes Tarheeb. Resilient guy," Del'Shawn Phillips said. "Obviously he got the ball caught on him but didn't give up on the play, a great play.
He added: "That's who he is."
3. What's a key stat from Week 11?
The Bolts defense dominated and set the tone at the line of scrimmage from the jump.
The Chargers ended the night allowing just 16 yards on 15 attempts, good for 1.1 yards per carry. That marks the third-lowest output by an opponent since 1990.
They also held Ravens running back Derrick Henry to 10 carries for 10 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"There was a heck of a run wall, big emphasis on that," Harbaugh said. "I thought that was really good. Linebackers played extremely well, edges were putting the pressure on too. Trying not let him get started.
"They got us on a few things, guys just battled the whole night," Harbaugh added.
The Bolts held the Ravens to zero yards rushing in the first 30 minutes of the game, becoming the only team in the NFL this season to hold an opponent to zero first half rushing yards.
The last time a team held their opponent to zero first half rushing yards was in December of 2023.
4. How did the offense play?
Monday night was arguably the offense's most efficient game of the year in all phases.
Finishing with 287 total yards, the Chargers offense moved the ball throughout the night, thanks in large part to the best rushing game of the season to this point.
The Chargers totaled a season-high 160 rushing yards in Baltimore, including a pair of touchdowns.
Omarion Hampton had his best game of the season as well with 105 yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown, good for 4.8 yards per carry.
Herbert was key in the ground game too, finishing with 51 rushing yards, including his 22-yard scramble that gave the Bolts their first touchdown of the game.
The offense was in rhythm as a unit, and it produced enough to secure the victory.
"It was awesome, it was so amazing to see those guys up front," Herbert said. "They work so hard, they strain.
"O is about as talented as it gets, the way he runs," Herbert added. "I'm proud of the way guys fought today."
Go inside the postgame celebration as the Los Angeles Chargers take down the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
5. Who's the Chargers Week 11 opponent?
The Bolts are back at home as they prepare to open a two-game homestand against the AFC East.
The Chargers host the Jets for the first time since the 2023 season, a game at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.
However, it is just the second time the Bolts host New York at SoFi Stadium, as they last did so in 2020.
The Jets are coming off a divisional loss against the Bills and have now lost five consecutive games as they sit at 2-8 heading into Week 11.