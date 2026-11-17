The Chargers are 1-8 on the season after notching their first victory in Baltimore.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 11.

1. What happened in Week 10?

The Chargers on the board in the win column.

After nine weeks of the season, the Bolts were able to secure their first victory of the year by battling all night in primetime.

"Good to see the smiles back," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. "There's a lot of fight in this team and we all see it.

He added: "Glad it was rewarded tonight."

It was the team's most complete game up to date, as they got meaningful contributions from all three phases that helped them close out the win on Monday Night Football.

Justin Herbert and the offense moved the ball down the field and punched in a pair of touchdowns, while the defense was physical at the line of scrimmage and got timely turnovers.

Not to mention special teams, who tallied a pair of 20-yard punt returns and flipped the field on numerous occasions.

With one win down, the Chargers are looking forward to building off it and do it again next week.

"Very competitive, played really good," Harbaugh said. "Played good football, coaches good football, the guys did a great job. Let's do it again."

Tony Jefferson added: "Just want to get another one. Good feeling, it's been a minute. Everyone fought hard the whole game, 60-minute game. We were closers at the end. We feel good about it, keep the momentum going into next week."

2. What was a key moment in Week 10?

The Chargers defense hit the field with two minutes and 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter up three points, knowing a stop would go a long way.

Not only did they not let them even get close, they shut out the game with perhaps their biggest turnover of the season up to this point.

On the third play of the drive, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Zay Flowers for a first down past midfield and inching closer to potential game-tying field goal range.

Flowers then looked for more yardage after securing the catch, but Tarheeb Still had other ideas.

The third-year cornerback stayed with the play and got in position to get a hand on the ball, ripping it away and causing a fumble that was recovered by Elijah Molden.

"Really just not giving up on the play, that's what it was," Still said. "I wanted to make a tackle, the ball was right on my facemask, so I just tried to get it out.

"Thank God, the ball came out," Still added.

It was the second Chargers turnover the defense forced on the night, allowing the offense to drain more clock and eventually come out with the win.

"That play describes Tarheeb. Resilient guy," Del'Shawn Phillips said. "Obviously he got the ball caught on him but didn't give up on the play, a great play.