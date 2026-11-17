The Chargers are 1-8 following a 23-20 primetime road win over the Ravens.
Here's a game recap from Week 10.
Turning Point
The Chargers took advantage of a splash play on defense — and got aggressive late in the second quarter to put some points on the board.
With the Ravens driving and on the brink of Chargers territory, Cam Hart's great coverage over the middle helped pop the ball up in the air as Del'Shawn Phillips secured it for the interception.
The Chargers, starting in Ravens territory, would then face a fourth-and 1, leading to a big decision.
The offense stayed on the field and Omarion Hampton pushed forward for the first down, keeping the drive going.
After an unnecessary roughness call following the conversion, the Bolts offense hit a couple of good gains to work their way inside the 10-yard line.
Jim Harbaugh once again faced a big decision as Justin Herbert's scramble was stopped at the 1-yard line and set up fourth down.
The offense again stayed on the field, as Hampton got through to endzone for the team's second touchdown of the game.
Instead of taking a six-point lead, their aggressiveness helped push them to a 10-point cushion that proved to be crucial as the game progressed.
The two teams would trade field goals heading into the fourth quarter before a Baltimore touchdown cut the Chargers lead to three.
But the Bolts defense held strong down the stretch, including forcing a late fumble, to secure the first victory of the season.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 10 primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Top Play
The Chargers forced perhaps their biggest turnover of the season so far late in Baltimore.
Up three points on defense and with the Ravens driving, the Bolts allowed a catch by Zay Flowers in their territory.
But Tarheeb Still kept fighting through the play even after the catch, ripping the ball out and forcing the fumble.
Elijah Molden then jumped on the ball, as the Chargers took over and would run out the clock late to secure the win.
Key Stat
The ground game was a difference maker for both sides in Baltimore.
The Chargers finished the game with a season-high 160 rushing yards on Monday night, led by Omarion Hampton with 105.
On the flip side, the Bolts defense were able to limit Derrick Henry and the ground game holding them to 16 yards rushing on 1.1 per attempt.
That included a complete shutout at halftime, as the Chargers allowed zero rushing yards after the first two quarters.
The Bolts are the only team in the NFL this season to hold an opponent to zero first half rushing yards. The last time a team held their opponent to zero first half rushing yards was Tampa Bay holding Jacksonville to minus three in December of 2023.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers are back home in Week 11 as they host the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.