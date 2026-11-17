The Chargers are 1-8 following a 23-20 primetime road win over the Ravens.

Here's a game recap from Week 10.

Turning Point

The Chargers took advantage of a splash play on defense — and got aggressive late in the second quarter to put some points on the board.

With the Ravens driving and on the brink of Chargers territory, Cam Hart's great coverage over the middle helped pop the ball up in the air as Del'Shawn Phillips secured it for the interception.

The Chargers, starting in Ravens territory, would then face a fourth-and 1, leading to a big decision.

The offense stayed on the field and Omarion Hampton pushed forward for the first down, keeping the drive going.

After an unnecessary roughness call following the conversion, the Bolts offense hit a couple of good gains to work their way inside the 10-yard line.

Jim Harbaugh once again faced a big decision as Justin Herbert's scramble was stopped at the 1-yard line and set up fourth down.

The offense again stayed on the field, as Hampton got through to endzone for the team's second touchdown of the game.

Instead of taking a six-point lead, their aggressiveness helped push them to a 10-point cushion that proved to be crucial as the game progressed.

The two teams would trade field goals heading into the fourth quarter before a Baltimore touchdown cut the Chargers lead to three.