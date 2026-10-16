5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Chiefs in Week 6

2. Reinforcements at WR

The Chargers wide receiver unit was a patchwork group by the end of Week 5.

With Quentin Johnston and Brenen Thompson inactive and Ladd McConkey dressed only as an emergency option, the Chargers then lost Tre' Harris due to a hamstring injury.

That left Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Theo Wease and Derius Davis as the only healthy receivers on the field as the Chargers attempted a last-minute comeback against Denver.

"You have to try to keep the game the same. You can't let it affect you too much," Herbert said. "A guy like Theo did such a great job stepping in allowing me to play with timing and knowing where he's going to be at.

"Marquez made some big plays, too. To have guys like that who are able to step up and fill in for the guys that go down, it's huge for our team," Herbert added.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said: "We've definitely adjusted several things to make sure that, regardless of who goes down, that we're able to give the healthy receivers opportunities."

Valdes-Scantling led the group with two catches for 22 yards.

"We're all professionals. You never want to lose guys, especially the top three guys have all gone down since I've been here at different parts of the year," Valdes-Scantling said. "Being able to have guys come in and help out where they can like myself, seeing guys like Theo get an opportunity last week and make the best of it whether it be a third-down catch or a block down the field.

"Being able to be prepared and doing as much as we can to get guys ready to play by Sunday," Valdes-Scantling added.

As Week 6 approaches, it appears reinforcements are coming for the Chargers.

McConkey and Johnston are good to go for Sunday while Thompson is questionable to play.

"It's awesome to see those guys out there. They've made so many plays for us and we expect them to make so many more plays for us, too," Herbert said. "I know they're doing everything they can to be out there for this team."

The Chargers might also benefit from the return of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who has been on Injured Reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

"I feel great. I'm ready to hit the field with guys," said Lambert-Smith, who had his 21-day practice window opened this week and is questionable to play.

"I think I'm right where I need to be. I've been putting in good work over the last four weeks leading up to this week. I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot and looking forward to Sunday," Lambert-Smith added.

If you recall, it was Lambert-Smith who caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Herbert late in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium last December to help rally the Bolts to a win.