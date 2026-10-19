5 Takeaways: Harbaugh Vows to 'Look at Everything' Offensively After Chargers 0-6 Start

1. Chargers drop to 0-6

The Chargers can't get out of their own way.

As a result, more than a third of the way through the 2026 season, the Bolts are still looking for a win.

"Obviously 0-6 going into the bye, I did not think I would be up here addressing that question," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. "I truly believed and was confident we'd win this game.

"We have to address everything, especially offensively. We're not scoring enough points," Harbaugh added.

Through six games, the Chargers have followed a similar script in their losses.

The defense, for the most part this season, has done enough to walk off the field with a win.

Special teams, while erratic at times, has settled down and had its best game of the season in Kansas City.

But, as Harbaugh alluded to in that answer above, the Bolts offense has simply not been anywhere good enough this season.

Sunday's performance from Mike McDaniel’s unit produced a season-low six points.

"It's not good enough. As an offense, we need to score points and hold up our end of the bargain," Justin Herbert said.

Before the season began, expectations — both internally and externally — were sky high at what the Chargers offense could look like with McDaniel and Herbert at the helm.

As of Sunday evening, the Chargers offense ranks last in the league in EPA per play (-0.190), well below the 31st-ranked Titans (-0.127).

The Chargers have only averaged 15.0 points per game this season and have also been plagued by penalties and miscues on a weekly basis.

With the unit unable to generate anything consistent through six games, Harbaugh was asked after Sunday's game if McDaniel will continue to call the plays.

"We're going to look at everything," Harbaugh said. "The job I'm doing, it starts with me. The plan is to watch this and get with our offensive coaches.

"I see the effort, the work being put in, in the meetings and the practice field. To get that to translate to the field is what's necessary," Harbaugh added. "I feel bad for our players, our team, our coaches, our fans. It needs to be addressed."

Harbaugh and Herbert were each later asked why the offense hasn't clicked so far this season.

"We're in a position to need to look forward and evaluate every part of what we're doing," Harbaugh said. "The job I'm doing, the job the coaches are doing, the way we're playing, the way we're executing on offense. All those things we need to evaluate."

Herbert said: "I don't know. If I had the answers, we'd definitely be having a different conversation."

The Chargers don't play next weekend as they will have their bye week. The Bolts will then be the road team in a Week 8 matchup with the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Until then, the Chargers will try to grapple with the fact that are still winless heading into the bye and won't secure their first win of the 2026 season until at least November 1.

"You just never expect to be in this position. The reality is the reality, that's where we are," Tony Jefferson said Sunday.