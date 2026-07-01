Why Justin Herbert & Rashawn Slater are Among Top Storylines Ahead of Chargers Training Camp

Any concern Rashawn Slater won't reach his high level of play pre injury? I've heard that athletes are never the same after the type of injury he had. (Yari via Twitter)

Zero concern from me.

Rashawn Slater has been bitten by the unlucky injury bug at times in his career. But when he's been on the field, he's also been among the league's absolute best players at his position.

There's a reason the Chargers paid him as handsomely as they did last summer when the team and Slater agreed on a massive multi-year contract extension. Simply put, Slater is elite.

Now, a torn patellar tendon certainly isn't as simple to return from as a sprained ankle or something like that.

But Slater has always been a different cat. Remember that he was a Second-Team All-Pro selection as a rookie and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in his career.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Slater might not have the ideal size or build that other offensive tackles do. Yet he consistently wins by using a combination of technique, skill and power.

Personally, I would put Slater among the two or three best players on the entire Chargers roster. The Bolts dearly missed him last season and his return almost seems a little underrated if you ask me.

Slater has proved the doubters wrong in college and throughout his NFL career. I expect him to do it once again this season.

How is the relationship developing between Daiyan Henley and Chris O'Leary? Any growing pains in the way plays are called and the over defensive scheme concepts? (Mike via Twitter)

So far, so good.

Of course, it helps that Henley and O'Leary aren't complete strangers as they were around each other in 2024 when O'Leary was the Chargers safeties coach.

And it helps that O'Leary's system is going to be closely tied into what Jesse Minter what doing, even if there are some variances along the way.

"It has that Coach O'Leary feel to it, but he's making it an easy transition for us," Henley said. "He's making it to where we have a bit of the past, a bit of the new, but he's making it to where it doesn't have the same identity.

"This is his defense, we're going to play it the way he sees it fit and he's making it easy to learn," Henley said. "The best way he's doing that is by showing us how it operates within what we were already doing. We're learning from our past selves, but we're evolving."

Henley wears the green dot as the signal caller on the Chargers defense and has earned that right in recent seasons with both his high level of play and increased leadership on the field and in the locker room.

Spring practices were all about laying the foundation and setting the standard of what O'Leary wants his defense to look and feel like this season.

Training camp, however, will be a different animal as the unit will look to ramp up the intensity and perfect the little details ahead of the 2026 season.