5 Things to Know About New Chargers OT Travis Burke

The Chargers added to offensive trenches once again Saturday, swinging a trade with the Texans to select Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke in the fourth round (No. 117 overall).

Get all of your Bolts draft news at the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub.

Here are five things to know about the Burke:

1. Year at Memphis

Burke stood out in his lone season at Memphis.

The offensive tackle started 11 games for the Tigers at right tackle in 2025, earning First-Team All-AAC honors, the first accolade of his collegiate career.

2. Holding it down

A closer look at his season with the Tigers shows just how much he was able to produce in one season.

Burke ranked top 10 in the FBS among tackles with at least 500 snaps in Pro Football Focus' offense (84.5) and run block grade (84.2) in 2025.