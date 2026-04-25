5 Things to Know About New Chargers OT Travis Burke

The Chargers added to offensive trenches once again Saturday, swinging a trade with the Texans to select Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke in the fourth round (No. 117 overall).
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Here are five things to know about the Burke:
1. Year at Memphis
Burke stood out in his lone season at Memphis.
The offensive tackle started 11 games for the Tigers at right tackle in 2025, earning First-Team All-AAC honors, the first accolade of his collegiate career.
2. Holding it down
A closer look at his season with the Tigers shows just how much he was able to produce in one season.
Burke ranked top 10 in the FBS among tackles with at least 500 snaps in Pro Football Focus' offense (84.5) and run block grade (84.2) in 2025.
He also posted a 98.0 pass blocking efficiency as he allowed just 13 total pressures in over 700 snaps last season.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.117 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Tackle Travis Burke from the University of Memphis.
3. Time at FIU
Burke made his way to Memphis after a pair of high-level seasons at Florida International.
The offensive tackle started in all 22 games at left tackle he played at FIU, helping boost their running game by 30 yards in the two years there.
4. Getting his start
The tackle worked his way up through college.
He initially got his start at Gardner-Webb, where he committed in late 2020 and joined in 2021.
After redshirting his first season, he played a full year in 2022 with 13 starts, eight at left tackle and five at right tackle before moving to the FBS.
5. Hollywood to Hollywood
Burke will be going from one Hollywood to another.
A native Hollywood, Florida, Burke played his prep football at South Broward High School.
He played just about everything during his time there, logging snaps at right tackle, defensive line and even long snapper on his way to becoming a three-star recruit.