5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Logan Taylor

The Chargers added to their offensive line room in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor in the sixth round (No. 202 overall).
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub to recap all eight picks.
Here are five things to know about Taylor:
1. Career at Boston College
Taylor saw plenty of game action in college, making 49 total appearances and starting 46 games over his five-year career.
He began his college career at Virginia and played in 12 total games in 2021 and 2022, making 10 starts for the Cavaliers in his second season there.
Taylor then transferred to Boston College and immediately entrenched himself in the lineup with 13 starts in 2023. He then started 23 total games over the next two seasons before getting drafted in Round 6 by the Bolts.
2. Plenty of versatility
Taylor offers plenty of versatility as he arrives in Southern California.
Taylor started at four different positions during his time in college, making 27 career starts at tackle with 25 of them coming on the left side.
But the 24-year-old also played along the interior, too, with 19 career starts at guard, including 11 at left guard.
Taylor was asked about his position flexibility after being picked by the Chargers.
"My versatility is going to help me a lot. And then my toughness on every single play," Taylor said. "I'm a player that you're going to be able to depend on and I'm excited to get to work."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.202 in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, G Logan Taylor from Boston College.
3. Canadian native
Taylor hails from Canada as he was born and raised in Lunenburg, town on the south shore of Nova Scotia.
Taylor took off on the gridiron in middle school when he played for the Southshore Seahawks youth team and helped Team Nova Scotia win gold at the 2017 Under-16 Eastern Challenge. Taylor, who primarily played on the defensive line at that age, won defensive MVP honors.
He later made the Under-16 Eastern Canadian National Team and competed in the 2018 International Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
Taylor was the second player the Chargers drafted from Canada, as first-round pick Akheem Mesidor grew up in Ottawa.
4. Plenty of height
Taylor is listed at 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds and surely gets his height from his dad, a former basketball player who is 6-foot-9.
Taylor will add some size to an offensive line room with plenty of tall players, as Joe Alt is 6-foot-8 and Trevor Penning is 6-foot-9.
Offensive tackle Travis Burke, a fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2026, is listed at 6-foot-9.
5. Fresh face in OL room
Taylor is looking to add depth and competition to an offensive line room that has high expectations entering the 2026 season.
With Rashawn Slater and Alt set as the starting tackles, the interior of the Chargers offensive line currently features Penning, Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange, although Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said second-round pick Jake Slaughter will compete with Penning for the starting left guard spot.
Elsewhere along the line, veterans Trey Pipkins III and Kayode Awosika are on the roster along with Ben Cleveland, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger.
Slaughter, Burke, Taylor and Alex Harkey were all 2026 draft picks while Jacob Spomer and Isaiah World were added to the roster as undrafted free agents.