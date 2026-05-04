5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Logan Taylor

The Chargers added to their offensive line room in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor in the sixth round (No. 202 overall).

Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub to recap all eight picks.

Here are five things to know about Taylor:

1. Career at Boston College

Taylor saw plenty of game action in college, making 49 total appearances and starting 46 games over his five-year career.

He began his college career at Virginia and played in 12 total games in 2021 and 2022, making 10 starts for the Cavaliers in his second season there.

Taylor then transferred to Boston College and immediately entrenched himself in the lineup with 13 starts in 2023. He then started 23 total games over the next two seasons before getting drafted in Round 6 by the Bolts.

2. Plenty of versatility

Taylor offers plenty of versatility as he arrives in Southern California.

Taylor started at four different positions during his time in college, making 27 career starts at tackle with 25 of them coming on the left side.

But the 24-year-old also played along the interior, too, with 19 career starts at guard, including 11 at left guard.

Taylor was asked about his position flexibility after being picked by the Chargers.