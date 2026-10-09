3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Broncos in Week 5

OT Travis Burke

It wasn't his NFL debut, but the Chargers fourth-round pick saw his first action along the offensive line last week.

Burke played a total of 49 offensive plays at right tackle after Joe Alt (neck) left the game late in the second quarter and did not return.

"A lot of good. He was playing the tight end position, so he had that on his plate," Harbaugh said about Burke on Wednesday. "That was a big focus over the last two weeks, then shifted back into the tackle position."

Burke added: "There was elite competition out there, just like there is across the whole league. Just to go out there in that environment was amazing. I definitely feel like it was a beneficial to get my feet wet a little bit at tackle."

Burke played 12 snaps as an inline tight end over the last two weeks but now shifts his preparation to the offensive line.

Harbaugh said earlier in the week the status of Rashawn Slater and Alt needed more evaluation, but there is a chance Burke could step into the mix one way or another.

He started 11 games for Memphis at right tackle in 2025, earning First-Team All-AAC honors, and posted a 98.0 pass blocking efficiency as he allowed just 13 total pressures in over 700 snaps.

It remains to be seen how the line gets shuffled heading into Week 5, but the rookie tackle now steps into a big spot against the Denver front.