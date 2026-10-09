3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Broncos in Week 5

The Chargers return home after a pair of weeks on the road.
The Bolts will face the Broncos in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against Denver:
OLB Khalil Mack
The future Hall of Famer has been heating up over the last couple of weeks.
Mack has notched a sack in three straight games and been as steady as ever in Year 13 being tied for ninth in the NFL with 3.0 sacks.
His 15 total pressures also rank in the Top 15 at his position according to Pro Football Focus, as he's tallied 10 of them over the last two games.
He's still stout in the run game as well, as his five tackles for loss through four games almost match the total he had all of last season.
It coincides with the rest of the position also coming along strong over the last couple of weeks in all areas.
"Very good, awesome. We talked after the first week and it was how do we create more pressure, how do we convert better? And I think they've done that," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary said about the edge rushers. "They've converted on run, pass situations, they're getting to the quarterback, they're still physical versus run.
"They've done a really good job," O'Leary added.
Mack will look to continue his strong play back at home against the Broncos offensive line.
Denver's offensive trenches have gotten off to another strong start this year after tying for the fewest sacks allowed in 2025.
They have given up the second fewest this season with four as well as ranking fourth in the NFL with just 10 quarterback hits allowed.
It could be a big game for Mack and the rest of the group as the battle in the trenches will be a key focus in Week 5.
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
QB Justin Herbert
The Chargers quarterback bounced back in the final two quarters to get the Bolts back into the game in Seattle.
Herbert was 14-of-17 for 153 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the second half against a stout Seahawks defense.
Now, both he and the offense look to build on it against the AFC West rival Broncos, who he had one of his best games against last season.
"You can always take a look at the things that you did well and things that you'd want to replicate more of going into the future," Herbert said this week. "There are a lot of good things in the game that hopefully we can build on."
And for this week in particular, the quarterback knows exactly what Denver’s defense brings.
Their unit has been one of the toughest over the last number of seasons, particularly when rushing the passer, as they led the NFL in sacks in both 2024 and 2025.
Although they don't lead the league through four games, their 33 knockdowns (sacks and quarterback hits combined) do rank eighth.
Herbert and the offense know that if given the opportunity, the Denver defense could take advantage, so there will be added emphasis on limiting turnovers.
"They're very good," Herbert said. "We've played a couple of years now and they do a great job of forcing turnovers, getting after the passer and just playing really good defense."
Herbert later added: "Just find ways to score points, limit turnovers and execute on third down and be able to convert and stay on the field."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
OT Travis Burke
It wasn't his NFL debut, but the Chargers fourth-round pick saw his first action along the offensive line last week.
Burke played a total of 49 offensive plays at right tackle after Joe Alt (neck) left the game late in the second quarter and did not return.
"A lot of good. He was playing the tight end position, so he had that on his plate," Harbaugh said about Burke on Wednesday. "That was a big focus over the last two weeks, then shifted back into the tackle position."
Burke added: "There was elite competition out there, just like there is across the whole league. Just to go out there in that environment was amazing. I definitely feel like it was a beneficial to get my feet wet a little bit at tackle."
Burke played 12 snaps as an inline tight end over the last two weeks but now shifts his preparation to the offensive line.
Harbaugh said earlier in the week the status of Rashawn Slater and Alt needed more evaluation, but there is a chance Burke could step into the mix one way or another.
He started 11 games for Memphis at right tackle in 2025, earning First-Team All-AAC honors, and posted a 98.0 pass blocking efficiency as he allowed just 13 total pressures in over 700 snaps.
It remains to be seen how the line gets shuffled heading into Week 5, but the rookie tackle now steps into a big spot against the Denver front.
"I thought he handled it well," Harbaugh said. "I look forward to him just concentrate on tackle solely this week. I think it will be beneficial."