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5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Broncos in Week 5

Oct 09, 2026 at 02:37 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers are set for an AFC West clash against the Broncos in Week 5.

The Chargers and Broncos play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Broncos betting line shows the Bolts are slight Week 5 underdogs.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 5.

1. Hosting the Broncos

Perhaps the fifth time will be the charm for the Chargers.

The Bolts currently sit at 0-4 ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Broncos, who are 2-2 so far this season.

And while each AFC West game is ultra important on the schedule, the Chargers are hoping a potential win against Denver can be a springboard for the rest of the season.

"The No. 1 thing for us going into this week is we're hunting, fighting for our first win," Daiyan Henley said. "You can't tell me we don't all want that or have that hunger in the building.

"The mindset is to go get it and that's what it's going to be until we get our first one, second one and so forth," Henley added. "It's a one-week season right now, we're just trying to attack this game."

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel added: "The urgency is ever present when you've gone a month without winning."

Players in the locker room this week spoke about the need to get going and start a win streak to erase the four-game skid the Bolts have opened the season with.

The start of that, of course, is simply getting one win to kick it off.

"It sounds cliche, but there is just a bunch of games left. And that just means there's a bunch of opportunities left. So, you take it day-by-day and game-by- game and not really try to look too far ahead," Tony Jefferson said.

"You never know, one day you may look up and you're 4-4 and you're in the thick of it," Jefferson added. "If you can lose four in a row, you can win four in a row. There's no hope lost in this locker room."

Sunday's divisional game won't be easy against a Denver squad that is also looking for a spark.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has taken back play-calling duties after four games in an effort to improve a lethargic offense.

Entering Sunday, both the Chargers and Broncos rank in the bottom 10 of the league in offensive EPA per play, meaning Week 5 could potentially be a low-scoring affair.

At this point, however, the Chargers do not care how they get their first win. They just know it needs to happen as soon as possible.

"The only way forward is to win this game," Charlie Kolar said. "The beauty and the horrible part about the NFL is that it's a week-to-week league, so the great part is that we're 0-0 this week.

"Now, we're not stupid and we know we're 0-4 and have to start winning football games … but we're competitors," Kolar continued. "There's no excuse to have your spirits down. You have to put it out there every week.

"I wouldn't say it's business as usual because it's not, but there has to be an attempt to just take it week by week," Kolar added. "You can't win four games in a row before you win one. We'll be ready to go."

2. Travis Burke in line for 1st start

The Chargers offensive line will be in flux against the Broncos.

With left tackle Rashawn Slater heading to Injured Reserve with an ankle injury, the Bolts will also be without right tackle Joe Alt (neck) and left guard Trevor Penning (concussion) against Denver.

Penning, by the way, was only in the lineup due to injuries to Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III, who were platooning at left guard when both were healthy.

This means that the Chargers might play four rookies against the Broncos, a quartet that includes tackle Travis Burke.

The 2026 fourth-round pick played nine snaps in Week 3 as a sixth offensive linemen but was thrust into full-time action with 49 snaps after Alt left Sunday's game in Seattle.

"A lot of good," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said of Burke. "He was playing the tight end position, so he had that on his plate. That was a big focus over the last two weeks, then shifted back into the tackle position.

"I thought he handled it well and I look forward to him just concentrate on tackle solely this week. I think it will be beneficial," Harbaugh added.

While it remains to be seen whether Burke lines up at left or right tackle, he said he feels comfortable at each.

Plus, getting extensive playing time on the road in Seattle should have him prepared for any environment going forward.

"I prepared mentally like a starter all week, so I was ready when the moment came up," Burke said.

He later added: "There was elite competition out there, just like there is across the whole league. Just to go out there in that environment was amazing. I definitely feel like it was a beneficial to get my feet wet a little bit at tackle."

Burke was among the Chargers most notable offensive linemen this spring after he was taken with the 117th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He initially played in college at Florida International University before transferring to Memphis for his senior season.

Burke earned First-Team All-AAC honors and then joined the Bolts, flashing in training camp and looking solid in preseason games.

"I feel like shown a lot of growth in every aspect in my life, on and off the field," Burke said.

"I've got great mentors around here, sitting behind two of the best tackles in the league," Burke added. "Taking in everything they have to give has definitely helped me a lot."

As the Chargers prepare to possibly unveil a young offensive line in Week 5, expect Burke to raise his game early in his NFL career.

"Rookies are not rookies, we all play football and are here for a reason," Burke said. "We're all going to go out there and do what we do."

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3. Keeping tabs on Bo Nix

The Chargers heaped praise on Bo Nix this week, especially for the way the Broncos quarterback can extend plays.

"Someone who is electrifying with the ball in his hands, able to extend plays, has a great arm," Jefferson said. "Plastering is huge for us on defense, especially in the secondary, and just staying alive … that's always the hardest part as a DB is a quarterback who can keep a play alive for a long time."

Harbaugh added: "Elite level of dodging, slipperiness, being able to get out of the pocket and ability to make plays … he is special in a great way."

Through four games, Nix has thrown for 819 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

"He's a creator … the longer he has the ball in his hands, the worse for us," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary. "He gets out of the pocket and just rips it down the field."

One area to focus on Sunday?

How Nix fares on passes 10 or more yards down the field.

Overall this season, Nix has completed 66 of 99 passes less than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage. He has thrown for 494 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 88.5 on such throws.

But Nix has struggled with throws past that 10-yard barrier, as his passer rating on 10-plus yard throws is only 58.2. He has completed 15 of 36 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns, but all three of his interceptions have come on those longer throws.

The Broncos have 17 explosive pass plays (15-plus yards) so far this season, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

O'Leary's group has allowed just 18 explosive pass plays in 2026, which is tied for the seventh-fewest in the league.

"We're prepared for whatever comes," Henley said.

4. Herbert, offense looking for consistency

Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense will face a familiar foe on Sunday, as the quarterback has delivered in tense moments against a strong Broncos defense in recent years.

"We've played a couple of years now and they do a great job of forcing turnovers, getting after the passer and just playing really good defense," Herbert said.

The Bolts will look to build off an encouraging second-half performance in Seattle when the unit put up 209 yards of offense as the Chargers nearly rallied late.

Herbert was part of that resurgence by going 14-of-17 for 153 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the final two quarters.

McDaniel said this week he was fired up at how Herbert responded after a pair of first-half interceptions.

"Played the best, most competitive football that I've been around him for," McDaniel said.

He later added: "I was very encouraged with what you need as a franchise quarterback as a response. He showed the team how to do that."

Those turnovers, however, have played an integral part in the Chargers 0-4 start.

Herbert is tied for the league lead with six interceptions, and the 10 total turnovers by the Chargers are tied for the most in the NFL.

"He knows, and we discuss it all the time … you can't give away possessions like that," McDaniel said of Herbert.

Turnovers have been an issue for the Chargers in recent seasons.

After having just nine in 2024, the Bolts had 21 last season. They are on pace for more than 40 this year, although that trend will hopefully even out as the season goes along.

If the Bolts offense can play the way they did late in Seattle — a second half that didn't feature any turnovers — that could go a long way to the Bolts getting their first win.

"You can always take a look at the things that you did well and things that you'd want to replicate more of going into the future," Herbert said. "There are a lot of good things in the game that hopefully we can build on."

He later added: "Just find ways to score points, limit turnovers and execute on third down and be able to convert and stay on the field."

Denver's defense has forced four turnovers so far this season, tied for the third-fewest in the league.

Chargers 2026 Roster

View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
1 / 158

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
2 / 158

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
3 / 158

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
4 / 158

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
5 / 158

#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
6 / 158

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
7 / 158

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
8 / 158

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
9 / 158

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
10 / 158

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
11 / 158

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
12 / 158

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
13 / 158

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
14 / 158

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
15 / 158

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
16 / 158

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
17 / 158

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
18 / 158

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
19 / 158

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
20 / 158

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
21 / 158

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
22 / 158

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling
23 / 158

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling
24 / 158

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
25 / 158

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
26 / 158

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#16 | P | JK Scott
27 / 158

#16 | P | JK Scott

#16 | P | JK Scott
28 / 158

#16 | P | JK Scott

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
29 / 158

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
30 / 158

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
31 / 158

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
32 / 158

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
33 / 158

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
34 / 158

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
35 / 158

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
36 / 158

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
37 / 158

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
38 / 158

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
39 / 158

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
40 / 158

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
41 / 158

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
42 / 158

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
43 / 158

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
44 / 158

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
45 / 158

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
46 / 158

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
47 / 158

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
48 / 158

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
49 / 158

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
50 / 158

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci
51 / 158

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci
52 / 158

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
53 / 158

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
54 / 158

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
55 / 158

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
56 / 158

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
57 / 158

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
58 / 158

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
59 / 158

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
60 / 158

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
61 / 158

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
62 / 158

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
63 / 158

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
64 / 158

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
65 / 158

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
66 / 158

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
67 / 158

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
68 / 158

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
69 / 158

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
70 / 158

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
71 / 158

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
72 / 158

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
73 / 158

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
74 / 158

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
75 / 158

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
76 / 158

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
79 / 158

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
85 / 158

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
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#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
87 / 158

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
88 / 158

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
89 / 158

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
90 / 158

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
91 / 158

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
92 / 158

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
93 / 158

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
94 / 158

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
95 / 158

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
96 / 158

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
97 / 158

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
98 / 158

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
99 / 158

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
100 / 158

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
101 / 158

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
102 / 158

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
103 / 158

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
104 / 158

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
105 / 158

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
106 / 158

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

Practice Squad
107 / 158
#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
108 / 158

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
109 / 158

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
110 / 158

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
111 / 158

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

029_Elam_Kaiir_1
112 / 158
#29 | CB | Kaiir Elam
113 / 158

#29 | CB | Kaiir Elam

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers
114 / 158

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers
115 / 158

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
116 / 158

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
117 / 158

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter
118 / 158

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter
119 / 158

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
120 / 158

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
121 / 158

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
122 / 158

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
123 / 158

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
124 / 158

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
125 / 158

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
126 / 158

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
127 / 158

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill
128 / 158

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill
129 / 158

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
130 / 158

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
131 / 158

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
132 / 158

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
133 / 158

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
134 / 158

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
135 / 158

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
136 / 158

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
137 / 158

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
138 / 158

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
139 / 158

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
140 / 158

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
141 / 158

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

Reserve:Injured
142 / 158
#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
143 / 158

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
144 / 158

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
145 / 158

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
146 / 158

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#83 | TE | David Njoku
147 / 158

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
148 / 158

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
149 / 158

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
150 / 158

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Reserve:Injured; Designated for Return
151 / 158
#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
152 / 158

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
153 / 158

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
154 / 158

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
155 / 158

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

Reserve:Injured; Non-Football Injury
156 / 158
#67 | T | Isaiah World
157 / 158

#67 | T | Isaiah World

#67 | T | Isaiah World
158 / 158

#67 | T | Isaiah World

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5. Kolar ready for return?

Kolar has missed the previous two games but said this week that he is "hopeful" to be back on the field against the Denver.

Kolar is listed as questionable for Week 5.

While the Chargers could certainly use Kolar's blocking ability, they might also be able to draw inspiration from his willingness to return from recent forearm surgery.

Kolar said he was injured in the second half of Week 2 when making a routine block against a Raiders defender.

"His helmet and shoulder and arm and shoulder pad just kind of pinned my arm," Kolar said. "I felt it break and I looked down and there was a big dent.

"I knew it was broken but I finished the drive and then came off. Just kind of bad luck but it happens when large humans run into each other for a living," Kolar added.

Kolar, who signed a multi-year deal this offseason as a free agent, underwent surgery on September 21 but returned to practice on a limited basis last Friday.

Harbaugh said it was "impressive" that Kolar made such a speedy return to the practice field.

"My parents don't raise kids who aren't tough," Kolar said with a laugh. "It's the NFL and you have to heal quick. But I was pleased I was able to come back in a week and a half, and I'm excited to practice this week and see where it goes."

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