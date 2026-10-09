5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Broncos in Week 5

The Chargers are set for an AFC West clash against the Broncos in Week 5.

The Chargers and Broncos play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Broncos betting line shows the Bolts are slight Week 5 underdogs.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 5.

1. Hosting the Broncos

Perhaps the fifth time will be the charm for the Chargers.

The Bolts currently sit at 0-4 ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Broncos, who are 2-2 so far this season.

And while each AFC West game is ultra important on the schedule, the Chargers are hoping a potential win against Denver can be a springboard for the rest of the season.

"The No. 1 thing for us going into this week is we're hunting, fighting for our first win," Daiyan Henley said. "You can't tell me we don't all want that or have that hunger in the building.

"The mindset is to go get it and that's what it's going to be until we get our first one, second one and so forth," Henley added. "It's a one-week season right now, we're just trying to attack this game."

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel added: "The urgency is ever present when you've gone a month without winning."

Players in the locker room this week spoke about the need to get going and start a win streak to erase the four-game skid the Bolts have opened the season with.

The start of that, of course, is simply getting one win to kick it off.

"It sounds cliche, but there is just a bunch of games left. And that just means there's a bunch of opportunities left. So, you take it day-by-day and game-by- game and not really try to look too far ahead," Tony Jefferson said.

"You never know, one day you may look up and you're 4-4 and you're in the thick of it," Jefferson added. "If you can lose four in a row, you can win four in a row. There's no hope lost in this locker room."

Sunday's divisional game won't be easy against a Denver squad that is also looking for a spark.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has taken back play-calling duties after four games in an effort to improve a lethargic offense.

Entering Sunday, both the Chargers and Broncos rank in the bottom 10 of the league in offensive EPA per play, meaning Week 5 could potentially be a low-scoring affair.

At this point, however, the Chargers do not care how they get their first win. They just know it needs to happen as soon as possible.

"The only way forward is to win this game," Charlie Kolar said. "The beauty and the horrible part about the NFL is that it's a week-to-week league, so the great part is that we're 0-0 this week.

"Now, we're not stupid and we know we're 0-4 and have to start winning football games … but we're competitors," Kolar continued. "There's no excuse to have your spirits down. You have to put it out there every week.