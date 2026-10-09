5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Broncos in Week 5

The Chargers are set for an AFC West clash against the Broncos in Week 5.
The Chargers and Broncos play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Broncos betting line shows the Bolts are slight Week 5 underdogs.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 5.
1. Hosting the Broncos
Perhaps the fifth time will be the charm for the Chargers.
The Bolts currently sit at 0-4 ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Broncos, who are 2-2 so far this season.
And while each AFC West game is ultra important on the schedule, the Chargers are hoping a potential win against Denver can be a springboard for the rest of the season.
"The No. 1 thing for us going into this week is we're hunting, fighting for our first win," Daiyan Henley said. "You can't tell me we don't all want that or have that hunger in the building.
"The mindset is to go get it and that's what it's going to be until we get our first one, second one and so forth," Henley added. "It's a one-week season right now, we're just trying to attack this game."
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel added: "The urgency is ever present when you've gone a month without winning."
Players in the locker room this week spoke about the need to get going and start a win streak to erase the four-game skid the Bolts have opened the season with.
The start of that, of course, is simply getting one win to kick it off.
"It sounds cliche, but there is just a bunch of games left. And that just means there's a bunch of opportunities left. So, you take it day-by-day and game-by- game and not really try to look too far ahead," Tony Jefferson said.
"You never know, one day you may look up and you're 4-4 and you're in the thick of it," Jefferson added. "If you can lose four in a row, you can win four in a row. There's no hope lost in this locker room."
Sunday's divisional game won't be easy against a Denver squad that is also looking for a spark.
Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has taken back play-calling duties after four games in an effort to improve a lethargic offense.
Entering Sunday, both the Chargers and Broncos rank in the bottom 10 of the league in offensive EPA per play, meaning Week 5 could potentially be a low-scoring affair.
At this point, however, the Chargers do not care how they get their first win. They just know it needs to happen as soon as possible.
"The only way forward is to win this game," Charlie Kolar said. "The beauty and the horrible part about the NFL is that it's a week-to-week league, so the great part is that we're 0-0 this week.
"Now, we're not stupid and we know we're 0-4 and have to start winning football games … but we're competitors," Kolar continued. "There's no excuse to have your spirits down. You have to put it out there every week.
"I wouldn't say it's business as usual because it's not, but there has to be an attempt to just take it week by week," Kolar added. "You can't win four games in a row before you win one. We'll be ready to go."
2. Travis Burke in line for 1st start
The Chargers offensive line will be in flux against the Broncos.
With left tackle Rashawn Slater heading to Injured Reserve with an ankle injury, the Bolts will also be without right tackle Joe Alt (neck) and left guard Trevor Penning (concussion) against Denver.
Penning, by the way, was only in the lineup due to injuries to Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III, who were platooning at left guard when both were healthy.
This means that the Chargers might play four rookies against the Broncos, a quartet that includes tackle Travis Burke.
The 2026 fourth-round pick played nine snaps in Week 3 as a sixth offensive linemen but was thrust into full-time action with 49 snaps after Alt left Sunday's game in Seattle.
"A lot of good," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said of Burke. "He was playing the tight end position, so he had that on his plate. That was a big focus over the last two weeks, then shifted back into the tackle position.
"I thought he handled it well and I look forward to him just concentrate on tackle solely this week. I think it will be beneficial," Harbaugh added.
While it remains to be seen whether Burke lines up at left or right tackle, he said he feels comfortable at each.
Plus, getting extensive playing time on the road in Seattle should have him prepared for any environment going forward.
"I prepared mentally like a starter all week, so I was ready when the moment came up," Burke said.
He later added: "There was elite competition out there, just like there is across the whole league. Just to go out there in that environment was amazing. I definitely feel like it was a beneficial to get my feet wet a little bit at tackle."
Burke was among the Chargers most notable offensive linemen this spring after he was taken with the 117th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
He initially played in college at Florida International University before transferring to Memphis for his senior season.
Burke earned First-Team All-AAC honors and then joined the Bolts, flashing in training camp and looking solid in preseason games.
"I feel like shown a lot of growth in every aspect in my life, on and off the field," Burke said.
"I've got great mentors around here, sitting behind two of the best tackles in the league," Burke added. "Taking in everything they have to give has definitely helped me a lot."
As the Chargers prepare to possibly unveil a young offensive line in Week 5, expect Burke to raise his game early in his NFL career.
"Rookies are not rookies, we all play football and are here for a reason," Burke said. "We're all going to go out there and do what we do."
3. Keeping tabs on Bo Nix
The Chargers heaped praise on Bo Nix this week, especially for the way the Broncos quarterback can extend plays.
"Someone who is electrifying with the ball in his hands, able to extend plays, has a great arm," Jefferson said. "Plastering is huge for us on defense, especially in the secondary, and just staying alive … that's always the hardest part as a DB is a quarterback who can keep a play alive for a long time."
Harbaugh added: "Elite level of dodging, slipperiness, being able to get out of the pocket and ability to make plays … he is special in a great way."
Through four games, Nix has thrown for 819 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
"He's a creator … the longer he has the ball in his hands, the worse for us," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary. "He gets out of the pocket and just rips it down the field."
One area to focus on Sunday?
How Nix fares on passes 10 or more yards down the field.
Overall this season, Nix has completed 66 of 99 passes less than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage. He has thrown for 494 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 88.5 on such throws.
But Nix has struggled with throws past that 10-yard barrier, as his passer rating on 10-plus yard throws is only 58.2. He has completed 15 of 36 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns, but all three of his interceptions have come on those longer throws.
The Broncos have 17 explosive pass plays (15-plus yards) so far this season, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
O'Leary's group has allowed just 18 explosive pass plays in 2026, which is tied for the seventh-fewest in the league.
"We're prepared for whatever comes," Henley said.
4. Herbert, offense looking for consistency
Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense will face a familiar foe on Sunday, as the quarterback has delivered in tense moments against a strong Broncos defense in recent years.
"We've played a couple of years now and they do a great job of forcing turnovers, getting after the passer and just playing really good defense," Herbert said.
The Bolts will look to build off an encouraging second-half performance in Seattle when the unit put up 209 yards of offense as the Chargers nearly rallied late.
Herbert was part of that resurgence by going 14-of-17 for 153 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the final two quarters.
McDaniel said this week he was fired up at how Herbert responded after a pair of first-half interceptions.
"Played the best, most competitive football that I've been around him for," McDaniel said.
He later added: "I was very encouraged with what you need as a franchise quarterback as a response. He showed the team how to do that."
Those turnovers, however, have played an integral part in the Chargers 0-4 start.
Herbert is tied for the league lead with six interceptions, and the 10 total turnovers by the Chargers are tied for the most in the NFL.
"He knows, and we discuss it all the time … you can't give away possessions like that," McDaniel said of Herbert.
Turnovers have been an issue for the Chargers in recent seasons.
After having just nine in 2024, the Bolts had 21 last season. They are on pace for more than 40 this year, although that trend will hopefully even out as the season goes along.
If the Bolts offense can play the way they did late in Seattle — a second half that didn't feature any turnovers — that could go a long way to the Bolts getting their first win.
"You can always take a look at the things that you did well and things that you'd want to replicate more of going into the future," Herbert said. "There are a lot of good things in the game that hopefully we can build on."
He later added: "Just find ways to score points, limit turnovers and execute on third down and be able to convert and stay on the field."
Denver's defense has forced four turnovers so far this season, tied for the third-fewest in the league.
View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.
5. Kolar ready for return?
Kolar has missed the previous two games but said this week that he is "hopeful" to be back on the field against the Denver.
Kolar is listed as questionable for Week 5.
While the Chargers could certainly use Kolar's blocking ability, they might also be able to draw inspiration from his willingness to return from recent forearm surgery.
Kolar said he was injured in the second half of Week 2 when making a routine block against a Raiders defender.
"His helmet and shoulder and arm and shoulder pad just kind of pinned my arm," Kolar said. "I felt it break and I looked down and there was a big dent.
"I knew it was broken but I finished the drive and then came off. Just kind of bad luck but it happens when large humans run into each other for a living," Kolar added.
Kolar, who signed a multi-year deal this offseason as a free agent, underwent surgery on September 21 but returned to practice on a limited basis last Friday.
Harbaugh said it was "impressive" that Kolar made such a speedy return to the practice field.
"My parents don't raise kids who aren't tough," Kolar said with a laugh. "It's the NFL and you have to heal quick. But I was pleased I was able to come back in a week and a half, and I'm excited to practice this week and see where it goes."