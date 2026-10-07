What Are Chargers Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft Projections?

Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

Last updated: October 8, 2026

Becker has an elite size and speed combination along with the ball skills to actually come down with the opportunities that his athleticism creates. He would give Justin Herbert an explosive play creator (who can actually catch the football) he's needed for years, and would also synergize with Ladd McConkey's skills perfectly.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

Last updated: October 7, 2026

Becker (6-3, 207 pounds) is the most QB-friendly receiver in the class. He is capable of lining up anywhere in the formation. And he is off to a great start this year with 27 catches for 477 yards.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Last updated: October 5, 2026

Goosby, who would've likely been a first-rounder had he declared for the '26 draft, has a huge frame and high-end athletic traits that allow him to anchor effectively against power. That said, he remains a raw prospect who can struggle with quicker pass rushers.

Todd McShay, The McShay Show – CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame