What Are Chargers Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft Projections?

The NFL and college football season are full steam ahead, meaning draft pundits are releasing their way-too-early mock drafts.
The Chargers currently have seven picks in 2027, including each of their selections in the first five rounds.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting early in the college football season.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – WR Charlie Becker, Indiana
Last updated: October 8, 2026
Becker has an elite size and speed combination along with the ball skills to actually come down with the opportunities that his athleticism creates. He would give Justin Herbert an explosive play creator (who can actually catch the football) he's needed for years, and would also synergize with Ladd McConkey's skills perfectly.
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – WR Charlie Becker, Indiana
Last updated: October 7, 2026
Becker (6-3, 207 pounds) is the most QB-friendly receiver in the class. He is capable of lining up anywhere in the formation. And he is off to a great start this year with 27 catches for 477 yards.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Goosby, Texas
Last updated: October 5, 2026
Goosby, who would've likely been a first-rounder had he declared for the '26 draft, has a huge frame and high-end athletic traits that allow him to anchor effectively against power. That said, he remains a raw prospect who can struggle with quicker pass rushers.
Todd McShay, The McShay Show – CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Last updated: October 7, 2026
Chargers volunteers joined the National Breast Cancer Foundation to assemble HOPE Kits for individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment as part of the team's Crucial Catch efforts. Volunteers learned more about NBCF and the impact of the program before putting together kits designed to provide support and encouragement throughout treatment.
Rob Rang, FOX Sports – EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Last updated: October 8, 2026
Khalil Mack will one day be enshrined in Canton as one of the great pass-rushers of his generation, but young reinforcements are needed. As long as Jim Harbaugh is at the helm, adding talented big men along the line of scrimmage is always going to be the priority.
Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports – DT Will Echoles, Mississippi
Last updated: October 8, 2026
Realistically, if the board fell like this, the Chargers would be entertaining trade-up calls for quarterbacks and trying to get a player such as Echoles farther down the line.
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Sports Network – OT Trevor Goosby, Texas
Last updated: October 3, 2026
The Los Angeles Chargers are set at OT with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, but this pick comes with the intent of simply adding another high-level OL and getting five good linemen on the field.
Paul M. Banks, Draft Wire – OT Jordan Seaton, LSU
Last updated: October 3, 2026