How Chargers Rookie Offensive Linemen Are Preparing For Week 5 Amidst Injuries

The Chargers offensive line went through a bit of shuffling due to injuries on Sunday in Seattle.
By the end of regulation, the Bolts had four rookies along the offensive line, something that reminded second-round pick Jake Slaughter of a couple of months ago.
"It brought me back to the Houston preseason game," Slaughter said this week. "It was the same guys in there for the most part. It was cool to go mix it up with my young guys."
In addition to Slaughter, who has started all four games at center, fourth-round pick Travis Burke, sixth-round pick Logan Taylor and undrafted free agent Jacob Spomer all took over in front of Justin Herbert in Week 4.
It was a unique moment that took shape against the Seahawks, but they were all ready for the challenge.
"You look in the huddle and see a bunch of younger guys in there," Taylor said. "That's the nature of the National Football League, it's a next man up mentality.
"The coaches upstairs did a great job getting us prepared, even though we weren't expecting [to]," Taylor added.
Right tackle Joe Alt, left guard Trevor Penning and left tackle Rashawn Slater all left Week 4 with injuries and did not return.
Burke had played on offense as an inline tight end but saw his first action along the offensive line. It was similar with Taylor, who had played solely on special teams early in his young career. It marked Spomer's debut, however, as the center had not seen any action so far.
Despite the wild and sudden situation, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was pleased with how the group of rookies responded to everything that transpired.
"They've been earning that since the day they got here back in May," Harbaugh said. "They prove it to themselves as they go. That's what a player does, they prove to themselves that he belongs and prove to your teammates and the team. They had an opportunity to do that in a game this past weekend.
"They acquitted themselves well," Harbaugh later added. "I saw a confident demeanor, one that was ready to accept the challenge… Saw what I wanted to see, needed to see."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
There were a lot of moving pieces, too.
Burke filled in for Alt the rest of the way at right tackle and played the most snaps, excluding Slaughter, among the rookies with 49 offensive plays.
After Penning left the game in the third quarter with a head injury, he was then replaced Taylor.
But after Slater then left Sunday's game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, Taylor then took over the left tackle spot for the rest of the game, bumping Slaughter to left guard and Spomer to center.
"Thank goodness I got some work at guard in the offseason," Slaughter said. "It's one of those things that you have to be ready to help the team."
Even with everything moving and changing suddenly, the rookies trusted their preparation and didn't flinch.
"Thankfully I had great coaches that get me prepared for those moments in practice," Taylor said on Thursday. "Every day, coming in and getting prepared for an opportunity like that."
Spomer later added: "Talking to all the guys that play my position when they were rookie and I learned from their experiences. Just staying ready for the next opportunity."
Slaughter added: "I think it says a lot about our coaches and our vets. They help us a lot already. Guys were ready to just go and cut loose."
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel credits a lot of their preparation to offensive line coach Butch Barry, who has been an integral part in getting everybody up to speed.
There has been a lot of extra time spent with the group that was brought in, and it's shown up for the Bolts early in the year.
"The diligence with which Coach Barry has attacked those rookies, he's been full steam ahead with those guys," McDaniel said. "Meeting extra just to make sure if in fact they have to play. Then you're trying to have a plan of action that can play to the strengths of any individual you have in there."
He later added: "Within that, I know the players, including Justin, are comfortable with the guys that we believe in, why we drafted them or invested in them in the first place."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
Herbert echoed the sentiment during the week as well, noting their preparation and eagerness so far has allowed them to be ready for whatever.
"They're built for it, prepared for it and that's exactly what they wanted," Herbert said about the rookie offensive linemen. "That's your dream [after] being drafted or being signed is to have an opportunity like this and they've done an incredible job so far.
"I love what I'm seeing from them so far," Herbert added.
The overwhelming feeling from the group of rookies coming out of it, though, was looking to see where they could build from here. Each player mentioned getting a chance to look at the tape following the game and seeing what areas they needed to build on and correct.
But even heading into this week with a number of statuses still in the air, the approach hasn't changed at all for the first-year players.
Whatever role they are called upon for, they are staying ready once again because like last week showed, it could come up whenever.
"I don't look at that," Burke said. "Rookies are not rookies, we all play football and are here for a reason. We're all going to go out there and do what we do."
Taylor added: "It's the same every week. Whether I'm up or not, prepare like you're getting ready to play because you never know when your number is going to be called.
"Anything can happen. Everyone just has to stay ready," Spomer added.