How Chargers Rookie Offensive Linemen Are Preparing For Week 5 Amidst Injuries

Herbert echoed the sentiment during the week as well, noting their preparation and eagerness so far has allowed them to be ready for whatever.

"They're built for it, prepared for it and that's exactly what they wanted," Herbert said about the rookie offensive linemen. "That's your dream [after] being drafted or being signed is to have an opportunity like this and they've done an incredible job so far.

"I love what I'm seeing from them so far," Herbert added.

The overwhelming feeling from the group of rookies coming out of it, though, was looking to see where they could build from here. Each player mentioned getting a chance to look at the tape following the game and seeing what areas they needed to build on and correct.

But even heading into this week with a number of statuses still in the air, the approach hasn't changed at all for the first-year players.

Whatever role they are called upon for, they are staying ready once again because like last week showed, it could come up whenever.

"I don't look at that," Burke said. "Rookies are not rookies, we all play football and are here for a reason. We're all going to go out there and do what we do."

Taylor added: "It's the same every week. Whether I'm up or not, prepare like you're getting ready to play because you never know when your number is going to be called.