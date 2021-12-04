December Football Starts in Cincinnati

Thursday: Ekeler's approach to football

With the Chargers playing the Bengals, a team currently two games ahead of the Bolts in the AFC Wild Card standings, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler talked about what it means to be in the playoff hunt at this point in the season.

"It gives you another reason to want to play even harder," Ekeler said. "Definitely being able to say that you're in the hunt still is a little extra sugar on top. The main goal is to try to get all the way to the end. We've been in situations where we were out of the hunt. We've been in situations where we are in the hunt and making it to the playoffs. It's just more things added to the plate where I feel very excited to come in and work with the guys. That's what it goes back to for me. The whole ecosystem really gets me fired up, especially when we have a chance to go to the playoffs. It's really special."

Ekeler, who has 14 total touchdowns on the season (seven rushing and seven receiving) and is having a career year, talked about how his mindset he established as a rookie has carried him to where he is now. Not just on the football field but everywhere in his life.

"I remember the mindset that I had was that everything relies on me going down here and making this tackle," Ekeler said. "My livelihood in this league depended on this right now. That was how I approached the game. That's how I approached my preparation. That's why I was able to have success because I put everything into it. It carried over to everything else that I'm doing, not just football. It carries over to life. If you want something and you have the opportunity to take a risk and go get it, I think to myself, 'Let's go.'"