Three Takeaways: How are the Bolts Preparing for A Crucial Stretch of December Football?

After missing a large amount of the 2019 season and the entirety of 2020, getting James back healthy has been key for this Chargers team and defense, as the safety's presence has been felt with No. 33 nearing 100 tackles on the season with six games to go.

When talking about James during Wednesday's press conference, Allen had a smile from ear to ear calling him the best safety in the league while admitting he deserves to be an All-Pro like he was during his 2018 rookie season.

Allen went into detail on what makes No. 33 such a special player.

"Just his energy," Allen said. "The way he leads us every day he comes out with a passion and energy. He just leads us in the right way. He's making plays, when we need the turnover, he goes down and makes it … He's making plays and every time we need a play he's the one that comes up with it."

Staley talked about how James' presence helps the entire defense and why there's not many players in the league who play like James Jr.