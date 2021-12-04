Week 13: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

"I think the more you learn, the more you realize that you don't know as much as you think you do. I think this past year, you kind of find out that there's so much more that goes into football than what I expected; defenses, the way the linebackers lineup, where the safeties rotate and how they disguise things. Those are things that we didn't really get the time to spend on last year, it was more of learning the offense and just getting ready to play football. The more you kind of dive into it, the more there is. That's one of the things that we've looked at this year, just kind of diving into it and having fun — especially with [Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Coach] Shane Day and [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi, having those guys there, they've exceeded it all. I've been able to learn a bunch from them."