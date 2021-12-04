Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Week 13: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Dec 03, 2021 at 04:53 PM
herbert top quotes

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 13 of 2021.

Justin Herbert on Joe Burrow and meeting him at the 2020 Senior Bowl

"Joe was a great guy to meet. I'm always rooting for him. The success that he's had over the past couple of years has been awesome. I'm always cheering for the best for him ... I think every opportunity that you get to play against a great quarterback like that is special. But, it's about us and their defense. We have to go out and move the ball. We have to convert on third down. We have to do all these things so that we are able to put up points on Sunday."

Herbert on how much more football knowledge he's gained in year two of his career

"I think the more you learn, the more you realize that you don't know as much as you think you do. I think this past year, you kind of find out that there's so much more that goes into football than what I expected; defenses, the way the linebackers lineup, where the safeties rotate and how they disguise things. Those are things that we didn't really get the time to spend on last year, it was more of learning the offense and just getting ready to play football. The more you kind of dive into it, the more there is. That's one of the things that we've looked at this year, just kind of diving into it and having fun — especially with [Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Coach] Shane Day and [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi, having those guys there, they've exceeded it all. I've been able to learn a bunch from them."

On the Bengals defense

"They're really good. We've seen a lot of the film. They're able to do a lot of things on defense. They're really well-coached. They have some really athletic guys in the secondary that are able to make plays all over the field. They have a really good front seven. It's going take a lot from us."

On guard Matt Feiler returning to the lineup

"He's been one of those guys that we've relied on all year. He's done an incredible job filling in. I know that he's hurting, but he's a tough guy. If he could have been out there last week, I know that he would have been in. He's been incredible all year long. It would mean a lot for us to have him back."

On working with quarterback Chase Daniel

"Chase is awesome. He has had so much experience and he's been able to see so many different offenses, so many different defenses. He's a great kind of buffer between the coaches and me. If there's ever a problem or anything, if I'm murky on a read or anything like that, I go to Chase and Chase is like, 'This is how I think about it. This is how I see it.' We all come together and we talk about it. Chase is one of those guys that has just been around for so long and he knows the game so well. He's had a lot of success over the years."

On supporting Los Angeles' 74th Street Elementary for this year's My Cause, My Cleats initiative:

"It was actually a school that we found close to SoFi Stadium up in Los Angeles. I got to spend a day with them. We donated some equipment for them to go back to school safely. Just got to spend the day with them playing catch, playing tag out at recess. Just got to spend time with them, having lunch. I think it was a great opportunity for us to go back to them and continue to help them out because I remember when I was that age and having that type of role model or influence in my life helped me a ton."

Photos: Bolts Final Week 13 Tune-Up

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211203_Gallery_002
1 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_001
2 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_003
3 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_004
4 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_009
5 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_005
6 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_006
7 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_007
8 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_008
9 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_010
10 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_012
11 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_013
12 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_014
13 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_011
14 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_015
15 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_017
16 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_018
17 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_019
18 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_020
19 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_022
20 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_028
21 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_023
22 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_021
23 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_024
24 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_025
25 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_054
26 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_026
27 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_027
28 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_035
29 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_030
30 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_031
31 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_032
32 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_043
33 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_033
34 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_036
35 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_034
36 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_037
37 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_038
38 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_040
39 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_046
40 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_039
41 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_042
42 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_044
43 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_045
44 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_047
45 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_048
46 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_041
47 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_049
48 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_050
49 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_051
50 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_053
51 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211203_Gallery_052
52 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What Are the Cincinnati Bengals Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and more in the lead up to the Week 13 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Bengals in Week 13?

Read what Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi, and Brandon Staley had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 13 game vs. Cincinnati.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Justin Jones' Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Justin Jones' media availability on Monday.
news

What Are the Denver Broncos Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, QB Teddy Bridgewater and more in the lead up to the Week 12 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Joey Bosa's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Uchenna Nwosu's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Uchenna Nwosu's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Steelers?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James and Mike Williams after the Chargers' 41-37 win over the Steelers. 
news

Top Quotes from Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley and Derius Swinton Heading into Sunday Night Football 

Here's what Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Derius Swinton had to say heading into Week 11 of 2021.
news

What Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Cameron Heyward and more in the lead up to the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising