Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati

Dec 03, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10INSIGHTS_BENGALS

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals:

1) The last time these two teams met was Week 1 of 2020. Tyrod Taylor started under center for the Chargers. Joe Burrow was making his first career NFL start for the Bengals. Joshua Kelley's five-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter -- the Chargers' lone touchdown of the game -- helped Los Angeles to a 16-13 win. 

2) The Bolts and Bengals played a classic in Cincinnati 15 years ago. The Chargers were down 21-0 after one quarter and 28-7 at halftime. The team then exploded for 42 points in the second half to beat the Bengals 49-41. LaDainian Tomlinson had 158 total yards and four touchdowns. Philip Rivers went 24-of-36 for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

3) Sunday marks the first quarterback matchup between Burrow and Justin Herbert -- the No. 1 and No. 6 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, respectively. Here's a look at their numbers entering Week 13:

Table inside Article
Player Passing Yards Comp. % TDs INTs Passer Rating
Herbert 3,230 66.0 24 10 96.5
Burrow 2,835 69.3 22 12 101.6

Related Links

4) Keenan Allen and Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase enter Week 13 sixth and seventh in the NFL in receiving yards, but they've done it different ways:

Table inside Article
Player Catches Targets Receiving Yards Yards/Rec TDs First Downs
Allen 81 116 895 11.0 2 48
Chase 50 82 906 18.1 8 34

5) Of Herbert's 289 completions this season, 28 percent have gone to Allen; 18 percent have gone to running back Austin Ekeler; 17 percent have gone to wide receiver Mike Williams; and 11 percent have gone to tight end Jared Cook.

6) With a receiving touchdown on Sunday, Ekeler will join Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk as the only backs in the common draft era with eight or more receiving scores in multiple seasons. Ekeler has 14 total touchdowns this season, trailing only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (16).

7) Safety Derwin James Jr. needs 13 total tackles to set a new career high (106) and he has six-regular season games to do it. The 2018 All-Pro recorded seven total tackles (two for loss), a QB hit and an interception last Sunday in Denver.

8) A combined seven players from Ohio State will share the field Sunday, including Burrow and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, as well as Chargers center Corey Linsley and edge rusher Joey Bosa. Hubbard and Bosa are tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 quarterback hurries entering Week 13.

9) Los Angeles is 6-5 and the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs entering Week 13. The Chargers are in a three-way tie for second in the AFC West, one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4), who host the Denver Broncos (6-5) on "Sunday Night Football." The 6-5 Raiders host the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

10) Cincinnati is 7-4 and currently sits in the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoffs. Over the last two weeks, the Bengals have beaten the Raiders and Steelers by a combined score of 73-23.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Photos: Bolts Continue Week 13

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211202_Gallery_001
1 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_002
2 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_003
3 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_004
4 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_005
5 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_006
6 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_007
7 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_008
8 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_009
9 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_010
10 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_011
11 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_012
12 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_013
13 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_014
14 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_015
15 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_016
16 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_017
17 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_018
18 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_019
19 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_020
20 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_021
21 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_022
22 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_023
23 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_024
24 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_025
25 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_026
26 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_027
27 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_028
28 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_029
29 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_030
30 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_031
31 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_032
32 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_033
33 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_034
34 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_035
35 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_036
36 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_037
37 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_038
38 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_039
39 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_040
40 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_041
41 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_042
42 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_043
43 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_044
44 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_045
45 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_046
46 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_047
47 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_048
48 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_049
49 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_050
50 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_051
51 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_052
52 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_053
53 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_054
54 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_055
55 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_056
56 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_057
57 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_058
58 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_059
59 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_060
60 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_061
61 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_062
62 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_063
63 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_064
64 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_065
65 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_066
66 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_067
67 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_068
68 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_069
69 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_070
70 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_071
71 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_072
72 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_073
73 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_074
74 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_075
75 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_076
76 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_077
77 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_078
78 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_079
79 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_080
80 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_081
81 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_082
82 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_083
83 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_084
84 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_085
85 / 88
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_086
86 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_087
87 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211202_Gallery_088
88 / 88
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Continues Career Season With 14th Total TD

Ekeler has scored in eight of 11 games this season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Sixth Straight Win in AFC West

Quarterback Justin Herbert has 15 total touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five divisional games.
news

10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Los Angeles has allowed a combined 103 rushing yards in its two primetime games this season.
news

10 Insights: SNF to Feature Two of NFL's Top Dual-Threat Backs

Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler are third and fourth respectively in scrimmage yards among running backs.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Chargers Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Leads NFL in Fourth-Quarter Comebacks

Herbert and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson each have a league-high four entering Week 10.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Herbert also completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes Sunday in Philadelphia.
news

10 Insights: The Last Chargers-Eagles Matchup in Philly Was an Instant Classic

Philip Rivers and Michael Vick combined for 847 passing yards in a 33-30 Chargers win.
news

10 Insights: Justin Jackson's 75-Yard Rush the Longest Play of Chargers Season

Jackson's run was also the second-longest non-scoring rush in franchise history to LaDainian Tomlinson.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Fifth Super Bowl-Winning Coach in First Seven Games

Head coach Brandon Staley has started his NFL coaching career 4-2, with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on deck.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Through six games, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising