10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals:

1) The last time these two teams met was Week 1 of 2020. Tyrod Taylor started under center for the Chargers. Joe Burrow was making his first career NFL start for the Bengals. Joshua Kelley's five-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter -- the Chargers' lone touchdown of the game -- helped Los Angeles to a 16-13 win.

2) The Bolts and Bengals played a classic in Cincinnati 15 years ago. The Chargers were down 21-0 after one quarter and 28-7 at halftime. The team then exploded for 42 points in the second half to beat the Bengals 49-41. LaDainian Tomlinson had 158 total yards and four touchdowns. Philip Rivers went 24-of-36 for 338 yards and three touchdowns.