Three Takeaways: How are the Bolts Balancing Perspective Heading into Week 13?

With time to analyze the film against the Denver Broncos, on Monday, head coach Brandon Staley talked about the importance of making sure the Bolts have the 'proper perspective' heading into Week 13 of the NFL season.

Despite the loss, the Chargers sit at 6-5 and in the third wild card spot in the AFC that was added last year in the expanded playoff format.

With the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals up next on the Chargers' schedule, Staley explained why having a balanced view is key to being successful against future opponents.

"You have to be able to balance [your perspective on the season] and make sure that your focus is never too narrow where you get off balance," Staley said. "You need to put your perspective on the reality of the film and let that be the guide for you and not let the emotion of that loss affect the truth of the improvement moving forward in what you need to do in order to learn the lessons from Denver that can apply to Cincinnati.

"We have to let the emotion go from Denver. We have to let that go. But, we need to make sure that the lessons that we learned from that game, that we apply them to the next game. That's what I mean by treating each week like it has a life of its own, not being too high or too low, just trying to be as steady as you can."

With six more games left on the schedule, including three more AFC West matchups, Staley knows how important it is to stay together in the 'fight' that is the NFL season, especially now with it being 17 games long.