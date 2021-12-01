Week 13 Injury Report | Chargers at Bengals

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals as we head into Week 13 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Toe
|FP
|Matt Feiler
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle
|LP
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
Cincinnati Bengals:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chris Evans
|HB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Trey Hopkins
|C
|Ankle
|DNP
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Knee/Calf
|DNP
|Riley Reiff
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|Auden Tate
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.