DJ's Mailbag: What Made Justin Herbert a Special Player Coming Out of College?

"I think you've got to make the corrections. I think you've got to look and see what gave you trouble the previous week and know that you're probably going to see some of that. I mean that's the NFL, teams are going to look and see what's giving you issues and they are going to sprinkle some of that in their own game plan. You've got to make sure that coming off of a loss you identify what your mistakes were and make the corrections before you move on because there's a high probability you're going to see that again."