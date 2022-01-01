Bolts Get Key Players Back Ahead of Crucial Rematch 

Friday: Getting Derwin back, full focus on Denver

On Friday, Justin Herbert talked about what the Bolts need to do to have success against the Broncos this time around. Mike Williams was activated off the Reserve/COVID list on Thursday and Herbert talked about what Williams adds to the Chargers offense.

"He's an incredibly gifted receiver," Herbert said. "He makes some special plays happen on the outside. He's a huge part of our offense. To have a guy like that back, it gives you a sense of security because you know that he's going to go up there and make a play happen."

In order to clinch an AFC Wild Card spot, the Bolts need to beat the Broncos on Sunday in Week 17 and then go on the road in Week 18 and beat the Las Vegas Raiders. They also need some help. If the Ravens lose to the Rams and the Titans are able to beat the Dolphins in Week 17, then the Bolts will regain their playoff destiny as long as they win out. As for Staley and the Bolts, they won't be scoreboard watching those earlier games, their full attention will be on the Broncos.

"If you're looking at anybody else, then you're going to get beat by the team that's right in front of you," Staley said. "That's what the shield of the NFL represents; making sure that you respect the game. That's what we're going to do. Denver is an outstanding team. They're extremely well-coached and they have a ton of really, really good players. They beat us the first time. They have our full attention."

Jared Cook was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Staley noted he is "unlikely [to play], but not officially [out]."