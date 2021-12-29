Week 17 Injury Report | Chargers vs Broncos

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 17 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|OLB
|Shoulder/Hip
|FP
|Jerry Tillery
|DL
|Ankle
|FP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
Denver Broncos:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|LP
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|Dre' Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|LP
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|LP
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|Stephen Weatherly
|OLB
|Illness
|DNP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
*indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
