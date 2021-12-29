Where Are the Bolts in the 2021 NFL Playoff Picture?

Here is a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture entering Week 17 of the 2021 season.
1) Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
Remaining Schedule: at CIN, at DEN
2) Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Remaining Schedule: vs. MIA, at HOU
3) Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)
Remaining Schedule: vs. KC, at CLE
4) Buffalo Bills (9-6)
Remaining Schedule: vs. ATL, vs. NYJ
5) Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
Remaining Schedule: vs. LV, at JAX
6) New England Patriots (9-6)
Remaining Schedule: vs. JAX, at MIA
7) Miami Dolphins (8-7)
Remaining Schedule: at TEN, vs. NE
In the Hunt
8) Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
Remaining Schedule: vs. DEN, at LV
9) Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
Remaining Schedule: at IND, vs. LAC
10) Baltimore Ravens (8-7)
Remaining Schedule: vs. LAR, vs. PIT
11) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
Remaining Schedule: vs. CLE, at BAL
12) Cleveland Browns (7-8)
Remaining Schedule: at PIT, vs. CIN
13) Denver Broncos (7-8)
Remaining Schedule: at LAC, vs. KC
