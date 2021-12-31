Week 17: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 17 of 2021:
On the final two games of the regular season
"The guys feel the urgency. They know that these games mean a lot. It's all about going out there and executing and playing the football that we know that we're capable of. We've had a good week of practice. It's all about dialing it in these next couple of days and getting ready for Sunday."
On preparing for the Broncos on Sunday
"I think it's just executing. We have to have a solid protection plan. We have to have a great run game. We have to be able to push the ball down the field."
On the first matchup with the Broncos earlier this season
"It was one of those tough games that we felt like we could have played better. They beat us. Unfortunately, we didn't move the ball as well as we could have. I turned the ball over too many times; that's on us to correct."
On Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
"He's a really good corner. He's done a great job of matching up with receivers all year long. They play a really tough defense. They're really well-coached. It's on us to watch as much film as we can to have any chance on Sunday."
On 'adapting to disguised defenses'
"I feel we've done a great job with that because we see that defense all the time. We see [S] Derwin James [Jr.] and [S] Nasir Adderley disguising their looks. I think that's one of the great things about having our camp with our defense of going through that and learning and having to go through those experiences so that when you do see that in a game, you're better equipped to handle it."
On WR Mike Williams
"He's an incredibly gifted receiver. He makes some special plays happen on the outside. He's a huge part of our offense. To have a guy like that back, it gives you a sense of security because you know that he's going to go up there and make a play happen."
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
