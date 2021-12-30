Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Bringing 'Good Energy' in Return to Bolts

On Wednesday, Ekeler also spoke about his role as a leader on the Bolts and how important it is to stay calm and collected throughout the challenges of a full NFL season. He explained how relying on a good routine is key to finding success when you need it most both in football and in life.

"If you have a good routine, then you can always fall back to that to look forward for where to go next," Ekeler said. "For me, I know my routine, as far as being a leader on this team, is bringing energy, really just being vocal out there in the field — not necessarily towards people, but just in a general sense, as far as making sure we're all locked in, and also doing my part, as far as doing my job as an individual as a part of this team, as well."

Since the beginning of the season, Staley has talked about the importance of building relationships within a football team. Now in need of two big wins, Staley explained how trusting those relationships is crucial heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.