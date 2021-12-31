10 Insights: How the Chargers Can Regain Control of Their Playoff Destiny

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos:
1) The Chargers' last win over the Broncos came on Dec. 27, 2020 at SoFi Stadium. A nine-yard Justin Herbert pass to Austin Ekeler was Los Angeles' lone touchdown of the game in a 19-16 victory.
2) Running back Justin Jackson had a career-high 162 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Texans. Only five other running backs have more yards from scrimmage in a single game this season (Derrick Henry, 237; Dalvin Cook, 222; Jonathan Taylor, 204; James Connor, 173; and Nick Chubb, 163).
3) Quarterback Justin Herbert needs two passing touchdowns to pass Philip Rivers (34) for the franchise's single-season record.
4) Herbert can also pass Dan Marino (68) for most touchdown passes in a quarterback's first two seasons if he has five over his next two games, according to NFL Media Research.
5) With 28 first downs, the Chargers would set a single-season franchise high (381). Five passing touchdowns would break the franchise record of 37 set in 1985.
6) Wide receiver Keenan Allen can break his own team record for receptions in a season (104) if he has nine over the next two games. Allen currently has 96 catches, four away from the fourth 100-catch season of his career.
7) Safety Derwin James Jr. needs three total tackles to set a new career high with 106. Linebacker Kyzir White has 126 total tackles, the most by a Chargers player since Donnie Edwards in 2006.
8) Outside linebacker Joey Bosa needs a half-sack for his fourth double-digit sack season in six years. He also leads the NFL with six strip-sacks and per NFL Media Research, "Bosa is one of four players with 20-plus QB hits in each of the last three seasons (has made Pro Bowl each of those seasons)."
9) A victory on Sunday ensures the 29th winning season in Chargers history.
10) If the Rams beat the Ravens and the Titans beat the Dolphins in the early window this Sunday, the Chargers will control their own destiny for an AFC wild card spot entering their 1:05 p.m. Pacific matchup with the Broncos.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
