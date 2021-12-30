DJ's Mailbag: The Importance of Derwin James Jr.'s Leadership and Energy 

Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer mailbag questions. Below is the Week 17 installment:
Is Derwin James Jr.'s injury still day-to-day? -@ralphjohnson
"I think it's imperative that they get Derwin back for this game. It's kind of a win or go home mindset here coming down the stretch and Derwin, not only for the playmaking ability that he possesses, but I think more than anything else I think this team really missed his energy and leadership last week. It'll be big even if he's not 100 percent to get him back on the field."
What does the offense have to do differently this time around vs. Denver? -@andrewvanslet
"I think you've got to finish drives, that's one place where you start. To be able to move the football you've got to be able to finish drives and be able to give your defense a little bit of a blow. That to me is going to be big in this game."
Is there still a chance to get a wildcard spot? -@ella_ferdig_
"Absolutely. You need a little help, but you've got to worry about yourselves. You've got to win these last two games, believe you've got to hope for some help here from the Dolphins or the Ravens, but they have tough schedules. As it is every year, if you don't handle your own business it doesn't matter. It's hard to find a path to the postseason without winning these last two games."
What can we do to address our inconsistencies on offense and defense? -@kwane_4
"I think getting some guys back in the lineup and healthy is a big start there. More than anything else, the defense has got to figure out how to get off the field on third down and they've got to figure out how to stop the run. That to me are the two keys and especially in this game are critical. You've got to be able to get off the field on third down and you've got to be able to slow down that rushing attack."
