Three Takeaways: 'Playoffs Start this Sunday'  

With running back Austin Ekeler out against the Houston Texans due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chargers called on Jackson to step up as the Bolts' lead back. The fourth year running back stepped up in a big way for the second-straight week by putting up a career day in Houston. Jackson totaled 162 scrimmage yards and set career highs with two touchdowns, eight receptions and 98 receiving yards, according to Chargers Communications.

On Monday, Jackson talked about how his mindset stays the same heading into games. Whether he's the first or third running back on the depth chart, according to Jackson, he is going to lay it all on the line.

"Whenever I get my opportunities, I'm going to go out there and play," Jackson said. "That's all it comes down to. First back, second back, third back, I don't think about that stuff; I just go out there and play. When I get my opportunities, when I'm out there on the field, at that moment in time, you are the starting back. That's how I look at it. I just go out there and play."

Jackson gave credit to the Chargers offensive line, which got back rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater after missing one game but was without starting center Corey Linsley. Jackson also talked about how important the Bolts run game will be for success against their next two opponents.