Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Franchise Record on the Horizon for Justin Herbert

Dec 30, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Cory Kennedy
Herbert FTP 12-30

Below are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with Keenan Allen, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill.

Herbert closing in on Chargers' single season TD record

Chargers quarterback and newly minted Pro Bowler, Justin Herbert, continues to break NFL records in his sophomore campaign with a chance to break several more on Sunday. Herbert needs two touchdown passes to put his total to 35, enough to break Phillip Rivers' record of passing touchdowns in a single season in franchise history, which he set during the 2008 season with 34.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what it's been like to coach a 'special talent' in Herbert and what it would mean for No. 10 to break that record on Sunday.

"He's just such a special talent and player," Lombardi said. "I think, hopefully with two games left, that's a record that falls for him, in his favor. I'm sure regardless of who's coaching here, that guy is going to set a lot of records over the course of his career. I'm happy to be a part of it, but the credit belongs to the guys on the field. Justin would say, 'Hey, it's the guys around me that are helping me,' but he's a special talent, for sure. He's going to be successful regardless of who's standing at this podium."

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is close to a record himself, needing nine catches to get to 105 catches on the season which would break the franchise record for receptions in a season that he set in 2019 with 104. Allen, who has experience catching touchdowns from both Rivers and Herbert, talked about what has stood out to him most about Herbert after almost two seasons of working together.

"His composure in the pocket," Allen said. "The way that he is able to relax and make throws, under pressure, into tight windows. The touchdowns that I've had the past few weeks, they've been in really tight windows. Him being able to stand in there, make those throws and get to the second and third read and get through his progressions, it's been pretty good."

Getting off to a fast start against Denver

When the Chargers played the Denver Broncos in Week 12, the Bolts went into halftime down 14-7 on the road and were unable to pull off the comeback.

Getting off to a fast start will be key in this Week 17 rematch. Lombardi emphasized the importance of starting out fast this weekend and how the Bolts will be able to accomplish that this time around.

"I think it's moving the football," Lombardi said. "You form a game plan with runs that you hope work and passes that you hope work, and have the right calls for the right situations. It's just executing, moving the ball and scoring points early. I don't think it's necessarily different than any other week. You always want to start fast ... It's moving the ball, scoring points and hopefully touchdowns when you get down to the red zone."

Allen, who led the team with 85 receiving yards in Week 12 against the Broncos, talked about what the Bolts have focused on this week in practice heading into Sunday.

"Just being able to execute, being able to stay on the field, not go backward when we're on a good drive," Allen said. "Not have drops. Not have fumbles, interceptions, whatever the case may be. We just have to be able to put up points."

On Thursday, the Bolts activated wide receiver Mike Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen talked about how important it will to be for the Bolts offense to get Williams back.

"Major," he said. "I've been saying all year that he's our guy. He's going to get us the big points, the major points that we've been missing. It would be great to have him back."

Getting Derwin James back this week

Whether it's safety, leader, signal-caller or motivator, Derwin James Jr. wears a lot of hats for the Chargers. Unfortunately for the powder blues, James has been nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to exit the Kansas City Chiefs game early and while he suited up for the Chargers' game against the Houston Texans last Sunday, he never saw game action.

This week, James has practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, hopefully a positive sign for his full return Sunday.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about how crucial it is to have James out there to run the Bolts defense on gamedays.

"It's definitely hard to replace when Derwin's not out there," Hill said. "He's obviously the vocal leader, as well as the alpha guy in the huddle. His presence was definitely missed last week. When that happens, you're so used to going through the whole season and having him there, it's kind of like, 'Who's the next guy to step up and take that on?' It's hard to replace a guy like that. That's what he brings. He brings that presence. He's that vocal leader. I think he has a good sense of when things aren't going right and when he does need to pick those guys up. It definitely expresses itself when he's in there and it is definitely felt when he's not in there."

Hill also went into to detail as to what makes James such a great player and how he is able to communicate to all levels of the defense, not just the secondary, in the heat of the moment.

"He's so in tune with the gameplan," he said. "He's a force at every level, so he can communicate to the guys up front things that they may need checks on or anticipate. Same thing at the linebacker level. Then, in the back end, he can communicate what they're doing on those down-and-distances, just trying to help everybody at each level because he is so in tune with the gameplan. He plays at all three levels. I think that's something that you definitely miss when he's not in the ballgame."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Bringing 'Good Energy' in Return to Bolts

Here's what Brandon Staley, Austin Ekeler and Linval Joseph had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: 'Playoffs Start this Sunday'  

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr. had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

From the Podium: Chargers Put Focus on Execution Heading Into Final Two Games

"It's been a fight this entire season for us and it's going to continue to be that way."
news

Three Takeaways: Sunday's Game in Houston Caps Big Week for Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater

Here's what Rashawn Slater Joe Lombardi, and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Keenan Allen Shares Thoughts on Justin Herbert's Pro Bowl Season

Here's what Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen, and Uchenna Nwosu had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: 'Team Operation' on Defense Expected Against Houston

Here's what Brandon Staley and Justin Jones had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did A 'Championship Environment' Breed a 'Championship Level' of Competition on TNF?

Here's what Brandon Staley had to say during Friday's press conference.
news

From the Podium: Bolts Enter Mini-Bye with Optimism Moving Forward

"Everyone is going to ride with us and we're going to trust each other."
news

Three Takeaways: What Does Hitting the Century Mark in Tackles Mean to Kyzir White?

Here's what Kyzir White, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Tuesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Justin Herbert Make History Against the Giants?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Justin Jones, Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer had to say after their Week 14 victory.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers Preparing for the Giants' Opportunistic Defense?

Here's what Austin Ekeler, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Latest News
Advertising