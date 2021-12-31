Three Takeaways: Franchise Record on the Horizon for Justin Herbert

Whether it's safety, leader, signal-caller or motivator, Derwin James Jr. wears a lot of hats for the Chargers. Unfortunately for the powder blues, James has been nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to exit the Kansas City Chiefs game early and while he suited up for the Chargers' game against the Houston Texans last Sunday, he never saw game action.

This week, James has practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, hopefully a positive sign for his full return Sunday.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about how crucial it is to have James out there to run the Bolts defense on gamedays.

"It's definitely hard to replace when Derwin's not out there," Hill said. "He's obviously the vocal leader, as well as the alpha guy in the huddle. His presence was definitely missed last week. When that happens, you're so used to going through the whole season and having him there, it's kind of like, 'Who's the next guy to step up and take that on?' It's hard to replace a guy like that. That's what he brings. He brings that presence. He's that vocal leader. I think he has a good sense of when things aren't going right and when he does need to pick those guys up. It definitely expresses itself when he's in there and it is definitely felt when he's not in there."

Hill also went into to detail as to what makes James such a great player and how he is able to communicate to all levels of the defense, not just the secondary, in the heat of the moment.