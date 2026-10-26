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What Are Chargers-Rams Betting Odds in Week 8?

Oct 26, 2026 at 08:08 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Rams.

The Bolts are back from their bye week as the road team, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Rams enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 6.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 7-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 43 points and over.

DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook and Bet365 all the total at 43.5.

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