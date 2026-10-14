A Chargers-Chiefs Preview Ahead of Week 6

OK, so we are 0-5, not ideal. However, we play Chiefs this weekend. I would love nothing more than beating the Chiefs in KC. Am I the only one or has team morale been lost at this point? (Anthony via Twitter)

I can assure you that team morale has not been lost.

To put in plainly, the 0-5 record is not what anyone would have expected at this point in the schedule.

But while players may be frustrated or disappointed with that mark, they certainly haven't given up.

That has been evident by the fight and effort shown in recent games, even if the Bolts haven't come out on the winning side.

The Chargers were down 27-6 late in the third quarter on the road in Seattle. Plenty of teams would have packed it in and looked ahead to next week.

The Bolts nearly came back and won against the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Chargers then showed the same grit against Denver last week, rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit with perhaps their best quarter of the entire season in the third frame.

No, the Chargers don't have a win yet. But the team continues to fight and put everything into each game.