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A Chargers-Chiefs Preview Ahead of Week 6

Oct 14, 2026 at 09:57 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersChiefsPreviewWeek6

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!

We'll run a Mailbag each week during the regular season. Send in submissions for the Mailbag on Twitter @EricLSmith or by email at eric.smith@chargers.nfl.com.

Off we go...

OK, so we are 0-5, not ideal. However, we play Chiefs this weekend. I would love nothing more than beating the Chiefs in KC. Am I the only one or has team morale been lost at this point? (Anthony via Twitter)

I can assure you that team morale has not been lost.

To put in plainly, the 0-5 record is not what anyone would have expected at this point in the schedule.

But while players may be frustrated or disappointed with that mark, they certainly haven't given up.

That has been evident by the fight and effort shown in recent games, even if the Bolts haven't come out on the winning side.

The Chargers were down 27-6 late in the third quarter on the road in Seattle. Plenty of teams would have packed it in and looked ahead to next week.

The Bolts nearly came back and won against the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Chargers then showed the same grit against Denver last week, rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit with perhaps their best quarter of the entire season in the third frame.

No, the Chargers don't have a win yet. But the team continues to fight and put everything into each game.

That shows me that team morale is still high.

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With everything that's happened over the past few weeks, I'd love to know if the coaching staff would have approached preseason differently, knowing what they know now about this team? (Anna via Twitter)

Yeah, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh addressed this on the Monday after the season opener.

The Bolts were coming off a 26-14 loss to the Cardinals when Harbaugh noted his team "made some preseason-type of mistakes" against Arizona.

Chargers starters did play in two preseason games, getting a series against the 49ers before playing two drives against the Rams.

Harbaugh had a different tone when talking about the preseason a month ago.

"Now in retrospect, wish I would have played our guys a little bit more in the preseason getting those game-like reps," Harbaugh said.

At this point in the season, however, I don't think a lack of preseason action is what has ailed the Bolts.

The offense, which ranks 30th in success rate (41.3 percent) and last in EPA per play (-0.162) hasn't lived up to expectations. Special teams has been inconsistent, too.

The defense is playing well — ranking seventh in EPA per play at -0.043 — but has been put behind the 8-ball too many times with short fields.

The Chargers need to play complementary football for a full 60 minutes in order to have a chance Sunday against the Chiefs, who are 4-0 and look like their usual selves.

Chargers 2026 Roster

View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
1 / 161

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
2 / 161

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
3 / 161

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
4 / 161

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
5 / 161

#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
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#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
7 / 161

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
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#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
9 / 161

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
10 / 161

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
11 / 161

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
12 / 161

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
13 / 161

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
14 / 161

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
15 / 161

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
16 / 161

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
17 / 161

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
18 / 161

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
19 / 161

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
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#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling
21 / 161

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling
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#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
23 / 161

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
24 / 161

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#16 | P | JK Scott
25 / 161

#16 | P | JK Scott

#16 | P | JK Scott
26 / 161

#16 | P | JK Scott

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
27 / 161

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
28 / 161

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
29 / 161

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
30 / 161

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
31 / 161

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
32 / 161

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
33 / 161

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
34 / 161

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
35 / 161

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
36 / 161

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
37 / 161

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
38 / 161

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
39 / 161

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
40 / 161

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
41 / 161

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
42 / 161

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
43 / 161

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
44 / 161

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
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#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
46 / 161

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
47 / 161

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
48 / 161

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci
49 / 161

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci
50 / 161

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
51 / 161

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
52 / 161

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
53 / 161

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
54 / 161

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
55 / 161

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
56 / 161

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
57 / 161

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
58 / 161

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
59 / 161

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
60 / 161

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
61 / 161

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
62 / 161

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
63 / 161

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
64 / 161

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
65 / 161

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
66 / 161

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
67 / 161

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
68 / 161

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
69 / 161

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
70 / 161

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
71 / 161

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
72 / 161

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
73 / 161

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
74 / 161

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
75 / 161

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
76 / 161

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
77 / 161

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
79 / 161

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
80 / 161

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
81 / 161

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
82 / 161

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
83 / 161

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
84 / 161

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
85 / 161

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
86 / 161

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
87 / 161

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
88 / 161

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
89 / 161

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
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#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
91 / 161

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
92 / 161

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
93 / 161

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
94 / 161

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
95 / 161

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
96 / 161

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
97 / 161

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
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#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
99 / 161

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
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#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
101 / 161

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
102 / 161

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
103 / 161

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
104 / 161

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
105 / 161

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
106 / 161

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

Practice Squad
107 / 161
#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
108 / 161

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
109 / 161

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
110 / 161

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
111 / 161

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

029_Elam_Kaiir_1
112 / 161
#29 | CB | Kaiir Elam
113 / 161

#29 | CB | Kaiir Elam

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers
114 / 161

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers
115 / 161

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
116 / 161

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
117 / 161

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter
118 / 161

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter
119 / 161

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
120 / 161

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
121 / 161

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
122 / 161

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
123 / 161

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
124 / 161

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
125 / 161

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
126 / 161

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
127 / 161

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill
128 / 161

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill
129 / 161

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
130 / 161

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
131 / 161

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
132 / 161

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
133 / 161

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
134 / 161

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
135 / 161

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
136 / 161

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
137 / 161

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

# | WR | Luke Grimm
138 / 161

# | WR | Luke Grimm

# | WR | Luke Grimm
139 / 161

# | WR | Luke Grimm

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
140 / 161

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
141 / 161

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#96 | DL | Myles Adams
142 / 161

#96 | DL | Myles Adams

#96 | DL | Myles Adams
143 / 161

#96 | DL | Myles Adams

Reserve:Injured
144 / 161
#5 | QB | Trey Lance
145 / 161

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
146 / 161

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
147 / 161

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
148 / 161

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
149 / 161

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
150 / 161

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
151 / 161

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
152 / 161

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
153 / 161

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
154 / 161

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#83 | TE | David Njoku
155 / 161

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
156 / 161

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
157 / 161

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
158 / 161

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Reserve:Injured; Non-Football Injury
159 / 161
#67 | T | Isaiah World
160 / 161

#67 | T | Isaiah World

#67 | T | Isaiah World
161 / 161

#67 | T | Isaiah World

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How did Travis Burke look in his first NFL start? (Grant via email)

Pretty good.

Harbaugh had this quote Monday when talking about the Chargers offensive line, which included four rookies, three of which were making their first NFL start.

"I thought they did really well in protection and the run game," Harbaugh said. "There were a few [miscues] here or there in protection toward the end. But for the vast majority of the game, it was really good."

That sentiment applies to Travis Burke in pass protection, as he was beaten cleanly for a sack.

But the most positive development was Burke's skillset in the run game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burke earned a run-blocking grade of 84.2 against Denver, the highest mark of any offensive linemen from both teams in that game.

That mark was also the sixth-best grade for run blocking of any tackle in Week 5.

Burke flashed plenty of potential in training camp and the preseason, but it's awesome to see a young player translate that ability to game action.

Burke, a 2026 fourth-round pick, earned high praise from NFL Network's Brian Baldinger earlier this week.

I'm excited to see how Burke fares going forward, especially with elite defenders from the Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Ravens coming up on the schedule.

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