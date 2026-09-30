Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers are back from the bye week as they face the Los Angeles Rams as the road team at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 14th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Rams hold an all-time record of 7-6, but the Bolts have won two of the last three meetings. It will be the first time the two teams play at SoFi Stadium with the Bolts being the road team.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams was with the Chargers as the home team in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

It was a big game for the Bolts offense, as they tallied 431 total yards of offense including 192 of them on the ground. Quarterback Justin Herbert was efficient by completing 75 percent of his passes for 212 yards. He also tacked on two touchdown passes in the victory.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 1

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS