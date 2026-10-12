What Are Chargers-Chiefs Betting Odds in Week 6?

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs.
The Bolts have one more game before their bye week against another AFC West rival, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (PT).
The Chiefs enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.
The Bolts are 8-point underdogs according to Caesars Sportsbook, while they are 8.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365.
In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 42 points and over.
DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365 all the total at 42.5.