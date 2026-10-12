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What Are Chargers-Chiefs Betting Odds in Week 6?

Oct 12, 2026 at 08:01 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs.

The Bolts have one more game before their bye week against another AFC West rival, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chiefs enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 8-point underdogs according to Caesars Sportsbook, while they are 8.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 42 points and over.

DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365 all the total at 42.5.

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