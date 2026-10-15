How Chargers Rookie Akheem Mesidor Continues to Build on Impactful Start

The impact of rookie Akheem Mesidor continues to go up a level each week.
The No. 22 overall pick by the Chargers in the 2026 NFL Draft has been making his presence known every game and is coming off a performance where he led all defenders in total tackles.
It's not a coincidence either — he's settling in, as a rookie does, with more and more reps.
"I feel like I'm progressing every week, day by day," Mesidor said this week. "The game is starting to slow down a little bit. I'm starting to get a little bit more comfortable.
"I still have long ways to go, but it feels good to be able to see that progress and feel it," Mesidor added.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "It's more than flash, it's consistently a high-level Akheem is playing at."
Mesidor has felt the progression, and the numbers show it, too.
The rookie is second on the team with 2.5 sacks in the first five games, a mark that also ranks second among all first-year defensive players.
He's been active in all facets, totaling 22 total tackles, the third-most on the team, along with two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary praised the rookie on Thursday on how the comfort level has become apparent with each passing week.
"He's trusting the scheme and then trusting himself to let it rip," O'Leary said about Mesidor. "The first couple of games you feel like maybe he was feeling it out a little bit, but this is a guy that's now playing the way we expect him to play, which is fast and violent, then letting his tools and traits show up."
He later added: "I think confidence comes from doing your job well. He's playing good and now he's getting confidence. It's going to continue to stack."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
Mesidor echoed his coordinator's sentiment, adding that he's been able to see that when he watches the film.
"I can see myself play more freely as the weeks go on, thinking less and playing faster," Mesidor said. "Earlier this year with the new system, I would kind of overthink stuff and maybe too much in my head during the game. I'm starting to play freely, faster."
He's shown up in more than just pass rush situations as well.
Mesidor is tied for the second-most run stops among rookie edge rushers with five in five games, according to Pro Football Focus. His eight total tackles in that area also ranked second among his position.
No matter if it's against the run or the pass, Mesidor is focused on playing the same way.
"My biggest thing is try to be as physical and as violent as you can," Mesidor said about run defense. "Ultimately, it's how bad do you want it and how hard are you willing to play.
He added: "That's what I try to do every week, just play as hard as I can."
That effort is why the phrase that stuck to Mesidor during the draft process continues to be true early on with the Bolt: "High motor."
It was used to describe the rookie at Miami and has held true through the first five games of his career.
"A guy that's the standard as far as our effort goes from the beginning of the play to the finish," O'Leary said. "You see him chasing down screens, getting sacks on retrace and pursuit. A guy that brings unbelievable effort and violent to the defense."
Khalil Mack added: "The different intangibles we need on the edge, speed, explosiveness, ability to get off blocks and tackles. His tackling is underrated, he's a great tackler. His ability to get to the ball and hustle on the back side of plays, he chases stuff down. It's impressive."
Check out the best photos from practice on Wednesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
Of course, it helps to share the position room with a future Hall of Famer like Mack.
The 13-year veteran has been an immense help to the rookie and someone he could learn just about everything about.
"He's been like an older brother," Mesidor said about Mack. "Someone who has looked out for me, answered any questions I had. He's been a huge help for me."
He later added: "Really the mental side of the game and playing free, playing fast. Trying not to think too much, things like that."
It's experiences and advice like that from Mack that Chargers coaches know is invaluable.
"Can't put a price on it," O'Leary said. "Being around a future Hall of Famer, day in and day out, watching how he operates, you can see Mes put those same principles, apply them. He's his own guy, but he's learning from the vets he's around."
Harbaugh added: "Akheem asked for that early from Khalil, and Khalil was, 'Absolutely.'"
The vision when Mesidor was drafted was to what they would be able to do with all three of him, Khalil and Tuli Tuipulotu on the field at the same time.
That trio has picked up on the defensive side of the ball over the last number of weeks, and the rookie believes it starts with the work they've put in on the practice field.
"I think just the practices with each other," Mesidor said. "Obviously Tuli and K-Mack have played with each other for a few years now, so they know each other.
"Me, I'm trying to assert myself in that mix and play my hardest, go out there and have fun," Mesidor added.
Harbaugh added: "I think they all feed off each other, learn from each other. That's a tight-knit group."
There's a long way to go in his rookie season, but the goal now is to stack on the performances.
"I just want to be able to put the best tape I can on film," Mesidor said. "Help our team get a win."
Mack added: "Just have to keep that going."