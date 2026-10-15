How Chargers Rookie Akheem Mesidor Continues to Build on Impactful Start

Of course, it helps to share the position room with a future Hall of Famer like Mack.

The 13-year veteran has been an immense help to the rookie and someone he could learn just about everything about.

"He's been like an older brother," Mesidor said about Mack. "Someone who has looked out for me, answered any questions I had. He's been a huge help for me."

He later added: "Really the mental side of the game and playing free, playing fast. Trying not to think too much, things like that."

It's experiences and advice like that from Mack that Chargers coaches know is invaluable.

"Can't put a price on it," O'Leary said. "Being around a future Hall of Famer, day in and day out, watching how he operates, you can see Mes put those same principles, apply them. He's his own guy, but he's learning from the vets he's around."

Harbaugh added: "Akheem asked for that early from Khalil, and Khalil was, 'Absolutely.'"

The vision when Mesidor was drafted was to what they would be able to do with all three of him, Khalil and Tuli Tuipulotu on the field at the same time.

That trio has picked up on the defensive side of the ball over the last number of weeks, and the rookie believes it starts with the work they've put in on the practice field.

"I think just the practices with each other," Mesidor said. "Obviously Tuli and K-Mack have played with each other for a few years now, so they know each other.

"Me, I'm trying to assert myself in that mix and play my hardest, go out there and have fun," Mesidor added.

Harbaugh added: "I think they all feed off each other, learn from each other. That's a tight-knit group."

There's a long way to go in his rookie season, but the goal now is to stack on the performances.

"I just want to be able to put the best tape I can on film," Mesidor said. "Help our team get a win."