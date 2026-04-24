Why Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor 'Can't Wait' to Get Started With the Chargers

In terms of some of the outside noise, Mesidor says he pays no mind to it.

The edge rusher is among the older draft prospects in this class at 25 years old, something he was asked about Thursday night.

"I've been doubted my whole life. None of this is going to come new to me," Mesidor said. "I'm ready to come in, earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches, and compete.

"The age stuff, any of the negativity that people push into the media about me is all out the window. It does not faze me," Mesidor added. "I'm here to play football."

There's no doubt the No. 22 overall pick is joining the Chargers hoping to bring everything he's got.

"I'm mature," Mesidor said. "I have the football IQ, and then when it comes to on the field, I got the motor, the relentless effort and the athletic ability to rush the passer and set an edge.