Why Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor 'Can't Wait' to Get Started With the Chargers

Akheem Mesidor made it known from the jump what kind of player the Chargers selected at No. 22 overall.
"I'm bringing somebody who's ready to play right now," Mesidor said.
The Miami edge rusher, one of the top prospects at his position, was the Bolts first-round pick Thursday night, a big addition to the defensive trenches.
The edge rusher described his emotions of coming to Southern California in his virtual availability with members of the media.
It's safe to say he's ready to go.
"Really, I'm ready to fly out to Los Angeles and get around the building," Mesidor said. "It'll be my first time in there and really just get to work, get anything I have to do out of the way as soon as I can so I can get on the football field."
He later added: "I'm very excited. I finally know where I'm going, and I can't wait to get there and move all my stuff out to the West Coast. I'm ready."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.22 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, EDGE Akheem Mesidor from the University of Miami.
A Second-Team All-American in 2025, Mesidor is coming off a monster season at Miami where he one of only two players in the FBS last season with at least 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
He wreaked havoc in the backfield consistently as he was tied for fourth among all FBS edge rushers in total pressures during the 2025 season with 67.
Mesidor was also as productive as anyone in the country with his 52.5 career tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks throughout his collegiate career.
What does he plan to achieve in Los Angeles?
He said much of the same that made him as productive as he was.
"That I work my butt off, that I'm relentless, I can set edges and when it comes to third downs or pass-rush downs, I'm able to get after the quarterback inside and outside," Mesidor said. "I just want people to just look at me like, 'Man, this guy came to work.'"
Mesidor now joins a room featuring veteran Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, two edge rushers that help lead the charge defensively.
And as any rookie would be, Mesidor is fired up to learn up close from a future Hall of Famer in Mack.
"Awesome. He's a legend," Mesidor said. "I'm going to learn so much from him, ask him hella questions. I can't wait."
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In terms of some of the outside noise, Mesidor says he pays no mind to it.
The edge rusher is among the older draft prospects in this class at 25 years old, something he was asked about Thursday night.
"I've been doubted my whole life. None of this is going to come new to me," Mesidor said. "I'm ready to come in, earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches, and compete.
"The age stuff, any of the negativity that people push into the media about me is all out the window. It does not faze me," Mesidor added. "I'm here to play football."
There's no doubt the No. 22 overall pick is joining the Chargers hoping to bring everything he's got.
"I'm mature," Mesidor said. "I have the football IQ, and then when it comes to on the field, I got the motor, the relentless effort and the athletic ability to rush the passer and set an edge.
"I'm ready," Mesidor added. "I'm coming in ready to play."