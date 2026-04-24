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What Akheem Mesidor Said About Meeting Khalil Mack Friday at The Bolt

Apr 24, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Akheem Mesidor.

But everything changed for him when his phone rang Thursday night.

"My heart dropped. I was excited, I knew it was that time," Mesidor said Friday at The Bolt. "Picked up the phone, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh was on the phone, talked to me, basically said they liked my formal meeting at the Combine and everything else was really a blur.

"Everything else was yes sir's and thank you's," Mesidor said. "Just ready to be here and excited to be here."

The Chargers first-round pick flew to Los Angeles on Friday after a number of calls for his introductory press conference, as he got a chance to visit his newest facility for the first time.

His initial reaction? Amazement.

"I love it. It's beautiful," Mesidor said.

Mesidor also got a chance to meet Khalil Mack, a teammate he plans to pepper with questions and learn from right away.

Mesidor spoke Thursday night about the chance to play alongside the future Hall of Famer, and while touring The Bolt on Friday, happened to run into his new teammate.

"I met Khalil," Mesidor said. "I just spoke to him a little bit."

Mesidor later added: "I told him I was going to ask him a bunch of questions leading into the meeting room, whatever it was. I was going to try to learn as much as I can from him."

Photos: Akheem Mesidor's First Day as a Charger

Go behind the scenes of Chargers first round pick, Akheem Mesidor's first day as a member of the Bolts, featuring a tour of The Bolt, his introductory press conference and more.

2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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Of course, it's hard not to know the resumé Mack brings to the table, which is why he's fired up for what's next in his rookie season.

"Fairly [familiar] from his Chicago days," Mesidor said. "There's no way you play football or are on social media without seeing a few clips of Khalil Mack."

"Basically told him it was an honor to meet him and that I'll be learning a lot from him," Mesidor later added.

In terms of what specifically he's looking forward to learning the most, Mesidor said just about everything.

When you have a chance to learn from someone of that level, he says, you have to take as much as you can.

"He's been in the game so long," Mesidor said. "So how he's done that, how he takes care of his body, what's his routine when it comes to day-to-day things.

"Then when we're in the meeting room, his pass rush plan, plan on first and second down, how he approaches looks on the field," Mesidor added. "Just try to pick his brain as much as I can."

There's a lot Mesidor is excited about over the coming weeks and into his rookie season.

However, the biggest thing on his mind, he says, is taking the same approach he has over the last couple of years and working as hard as he can for his teammates.

"Competing and earning the respect of my teammates," Mesidor said. "Showing up every day, on time and ready to work. What we preached at Miami my last four years was early is on time so I always show up early, take care of my body, do everything I have to do pre-practice and then once we get on the field in that weight room, compete your butt off.

"People respect guys who compete and work their butt off so just compete and do that and earn the respect of my coaches and teammates," he added.

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Another big piece from his Miami days he credited on Friday was defensive ends coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Mesidor was under Taylor's tutelage when he became Miami's position coach in 2023 and talked about the impact working with a Hall of Famer had on his collegiate career.

"The biggest thing about Coach JT is he's not going to try to do too much," Mesidor said. "You watch his tape, he's a simple guy. He creates length, keeps people away from him and he just has a high motor.

He added: "Every coach is going to teach you the basic fundamentals of football. But the difference with Coach JT is experience, 14 years in the league, gold jacket, picking his brain on how to watch film, what to look at when you're watching film, pass rush progression, first and second down rush versus third down, how to take care of my body. Everything about football. the game is what he taught me the most of."

Mesidor said he still wasn't firmly set on what number he would use now as a member of the Chargers, as he can't use the No. 3 he sported most recently at Miami.

"Zero chance," Mesidor said about getting Derwin James' digit.

Whatever number he's sporting when the practices and games kick off, Mesidor made it known what kind of player the Chargers are adding to their defensive line.

"I think I'm adding another really good piece to that D-line," Mesidor said. "Of course, the versatility where I'm able to rush inside and out, but also the size and violence that I play with.

"I can set an edge on first and second down — a blunt edge — so I think I'm a well-rounded defensive player and I'm just excited to go out there and compete with them boys," Mesidor continued.

He later added: "I just love the game… The physicality, the violence, the technicality — how technical I am in my game — just everything that comes with football, on the field and off the field, and the relationships you can build. Football is more than just a helmet and pads. It's a lifestyle for me."

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