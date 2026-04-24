What Akheem Mesidor Said About Meeting Khalil Mack Friday at The Bolt

Of course, it's hard not to know the resumé Mack brings to the table, which is why he's fired up for what's next in his rookie season.

"Fairly [familiar] from his Chicago days," Mesidor said. "There's no way you play football or are on social media without seeing a few clips of Khalil Mack."

"Basically told him it was an honor to meet him and that I'll be learning a lot from him," Mesidor later added.

In terms of what specifically he's looking forward to learning the most, Mesidor said just about everything.

When you have a chance to learn from someone of that level, he says, you have to take as much as you can.

"He's been in the game so long," Mesidor said. "So how he's done that, how he takes care of his body, what's his routine when it comes to day-to-day things.

"Then when we're in the meeting room, his pass rush plan, plan on first and second down, how he approaches looks on the field," Mesidor added. "Just try to pick his brain as much as I can."

There's a lot Mesidor is excited about over the coming weeks and into his rookie season.

However, the biggest thing on his mind, he says, is taking the same approach he has over the last couple of years and working as hard as he can for his teammates.

"Competing and earning the respect of my teammates," Mesidor said. "Showing up every day, on time and ready to work. What we preached at Miami my last four years was early is on time so I always show up early, take care of my body, do everything I have to do pre-practice and then once we get on the field in that weight room, compete your butt off.