A Chargers-Broncos Preview Ahead of Week 5 at SoFi Stadium

At this point, what can the Chargers realistically do to turn this season around? (Joseph via Twitter)

Win a game.

I don't mean that sarcastically, either.

There's an old saying in football, and probably all of sports, that "winning cures all."

Now, one win isn't going to erase the first four losses of the season.

But sitting at 0-4, the Chargers need to know what it feels like to win a game and get some validation that all of the hard work they are putting in during the week can pay off.

Like most of you, I'm incredibly surprised with how the first month of the season has played out.

The Bolts have mostly looked out of sorts on offense and have been hampered by turnovers and penalties.

Chris O'Leary's unit, meanwhile, is playing well and is almost a Top 10 unit in terms of defensive EPA per play. (The Chargers defense is 11th at -0.024).

But special teams has been erratic at times, whether it's a missed kick here or a muffed punt there.

All in all, the Chargers need to begin winning games, but the only way to do that is to start playing complementary football.

That's been missing so far this season.

As we wrote here last week, getting to 2-4 at the bye would at least keep the Chargers in range to be competitive late in the season.

That would currently mean back-to-back wins heading into the bye week, which would obviously provide some momentum for November and December.

But the Bolts have to start by getting the first one right now.