What the Chargers Defense is Preparing For Against Josh Allen & Bills Offense

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, he's a tough quarterback to bring down.

It's why he led all quarterbacks last season in missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus, with 20.

"He's a bigger guy," James said. "He's not a smaller quarterback, he's a bigger guy so you have to really get him on the ground."

Khalil Mack added: "He's one of the toughest to bring down. When you think about his ability to move around in the pocket, make guys miss and the things he does, makes you jump before you get to him. All those different things, he's good at, but we've got to be better."

It's going to take everyone in communication with each other against Allen and the explosive Bills offense to limit those kinds of plays.

"Any time when you let them scramble and they're extending plays and see that clear vision, that's when they're at their best," James said.

Justin Eboigbe added: "He's going to extend plays and get out of the pocket. Just have to rush him effectively and rush together, but understand he's part of the run game, too. We're up to the challenge."

The Chargers defense know what they can do and are focused on correcting some of the things from the first two weeks of the regular season on Sunday in Buffalo.

"We're fixing it fast, we're addressing it, we're getting better," O'Leary said. "For us, it's like I said before Week 1, there's 17 weeks to get and who can get better the best and the fastest. Right now, it's our focus."