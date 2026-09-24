What the Chargers Defense is Preparing For Against Josh Allen & Bills Offense

The Bolts defense has approached the week with the mindset of improvement after a pair of games that was not up to everyone's standards.
It's a message that has been ringing among Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary and his unit.
"We know that any time you lose a game, it's not good enough," O'Leary said. "For us, we're chasing better, there's specific areas we're still continuing to chase."
Derwin James, Jr., added: "Everybody has been leaning on each other. It's been fun to see this group working hard, can't wait for us to go do it on Sunday."
And this week, they know the task at hand requires it.
The unit prepares to face the Bills and 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, who is off to a hot start this season in all facets.
Allen has quarterbacked the league's highest scoring team through the first two weeks of the season, throwing for 582 passing yards and tallying five touchdowns with no interceptions.
O'Leary and the team know what to expect from the opposing signal caller comes Sunday.
"I don't like using the word unicorn, but he's special, there's no doubt about it," O'Leary said about Allen. "For a guy that speed to run, power to run, arm strength down the field, accuracy, decision making, all of it. He's the total package. We're excited for the challenge, but we definitely respect what he can do."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "Been an MVP for a reason. He's playing at an elite level."
The Bills lead the NFL in yards per passing play at 9.07 yards per play entering Week 2 and are converting 57.14 percent of their third downs, a mark that's third in the league.
A big part of it is the ability for Allen to make things happen in all ways, something the team is on alert to try and limit in Week 3.
Not only has he continued to be a threat in the ground game, he's also pushing the ball down the field with three of his five passing touchdowns coming on passes over 20 yards.
"Play-making style, great at seeing the field," Harbaugh said about Allen. "Does a tremendous job as a passer. Extreme, great arm talent. His ability to run, get the ball in the end zone — both ways — as a dual-threat [quarterback]."
James added: "He can make any throw, run it like a running back. Even when he's taking off, we got to be ready to get him on the ground. We got to keep playing too, because he turns those plays into eight, 10 second plays. He's one of the best at doing that."
Allen's running ability still remains among the best in the league since becoming the Bills starter.
He's currently tied for second in the NFL with 92 yards on the most attempts (20). Of those 20 attempts, 10 of them have gone for first downs.
His four rushing scores in 2026 are tied for most among all players as he continues to stand out in that aspect after leading all quarterbacks in rushing last season.
"With a quarterback of that size, you expect more of a pocket passer," defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell said. "With him and his feet, it's like, 'I have to rush smart,' everything I have to do is smart. Even with any other quarterback, but with this quarterback in general, you have to be smart in general.
"They dial up plays for him to run, that's how effective he is with his feet," Caldwell said.
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Listed at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, he's a tough quarterback to bring down.
It's why he led all quarterbacks last season in missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus, with 20.
"He's a bigger guy," James said. "He's not a smaller quarterback, he's a bigger guy so you have to really get him on the ground."
Khalil Mack added: "He's one of the toughest to bring down. When you think about his ability to move around in the pocket, make guys miss and the things he does, makes you jump before you get to him. All those different things, he's good at, but we've got to be better."
It's going to take everyone in communication with each other against Allen and the explosive Bills offense to limit those kinds of plays.
"Any time when you let them scramble and they're extending plays and see that clear vision, that's when they're at their best," James said.
Justin Eboigbe added: "He's going to extend plays and get out of the pocket. Just have to rush him effectively and rush together, but understand he's part of the run game, too. We're up to the challenge."
The Chargers defense know what they can do and are focused on correcting some of the things from the first two weeks of the regular season on Sunday in Buffalo.
"We're fixing it fast, we're addressing it, we're getting better," O'Leary said. "For us, it's like I said before Week 1, there's 17 weeks to get and who can get better the best and the fastest. Right now, it's our focus."
Caldwell added: "The energy and mindset is always that we're dominant, I feel like there's been plays where we [harm] ourselves. We might be a dominant team, but if you don't execute the plan, you'll [harm] yourself. Right now, we're just keeping with the plan and try to eliminate those mistakes."