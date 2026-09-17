How Chargers Wide Receivers Are Preparing With Ladd McConkey 'Day-to-Day'

Thompson, meanwhile, played 10 offensive snaps this past Sunday in his NFL debut, and could be an option for McDaniel's offense depending on McConkey's availability.

A fourth-round pick this past draft, the rookie is focused on the preparation heading into the week to be ready for anything.

"Ladd is someone I can look up to in the room and I think a lot of guys do," Thompson said. "Whether he's playing or not playing, I'm going to know my position, I'm going to know it very well and all the guys in the room are ready to compete."

The Chargers, including quarterback Justin Herbert, level of confidence is high that they could step up if needed.

"We're real confident," Harris said. "Of course we would love to have Ladd because what he does for us, not only is he an explosive playmaker but great in the run blocking game, does everything well, is a smart player.

"If we're not able to have him there, I have full confidence in everybody in our room, DD, Brenen, Q, everyone else," Harris added. "We will go out there, play to the best of our ability and do what we're supposed to do, if we do that we'll have a successful game."

Herbert added: "I've got a lot of faith in all of that wide receiver group. We're hoping for the best for Ladd, but whatever the case may be, the guys behind him will step up and make some plays."

There's a lot left to be determined on how things shake out, but McDaniel is looking forward to how the receivers and offense respond after a productive week.

"I need to give guys more opportunities in that room and guys need to seize the opportunities," McDaniel said. "They're very capable players that I'm really excited about, where their game is at. It can't be my secret anymore, it can't just be in practice. We got to put it on NFL Sundays or else it's made up.