How Chargers Wide Receivers Are Preparing With Ladd McConkey 'Day-to-Day'

A lot of eyes are on the Chargers wide receiver room heading into Week 2.
The Bolts experienced some injuries to the room in the regular season opener, with Ladd McConkey suffering a rib injury and KeAndre Lambert-Smith leaving with a hamstring.
Lambert-Smith, the second-year receiver, was moved to Injured Reserve on Tuesday, while Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier in the week McConkey is "day to day."
"He's working diligently at his rehab," Harbaugh said on Wednesday. "We'll see how the week unfolds."
The third-year receiver hasn't practiced yet this week as he was a non participant Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Chargers Injury Report.
McConkey is coming off a game where he was a key figure on offense, finishing as the leading receiver with 82 yards on five receptions and a touchdown.
But regardless of whether he's able to go or not, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel laid out that it's an important week for everyone in the position room.
"It's an important week for the entire group, whether Ladd plays or not," McDaniel said on Thursday. "The way we approach it is, you always do worst case scenario but also best case scenario."
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A big part of that is the feeling of needing to bounce back as an offense.
Aside from McConkey, the Bolts receivers hauled in 37 combined yards in Week 1, all coming from Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris.
The unit, and team as a whole, have attacked the week motivated in hopes of a rebound performance.
"Going into this week, that's one of the big emphasis, everything we practiced for and everything we worked for in this offseason, let it be free and flow out into the game," Harris said. "That's the big emphasis, going out there and doing what we practice putting it on tape."
Rookie Brenen Thompson added: "There was a lot on tape we should've been better at, could've been better at. Everybody has a chip on their shoulder in that sense that we should've been better in all aspects."
Johnston has shown what he could do, with 16 combined touchdowns over the last two seasons, and could be leaned upon depending on McConkey's availability.
Same could be said for the second-year Harris, who said he and the room are approaching the week like they would regardless.
"Me personally, it's approaching it like a bigger role no matter what the result is," Harris said. "Going out there and preparing myself to have good game and do what I've been practicing this week and the last six months.
"Just having good preparation, studying really well and being on top of everything we have, all the nuances and little details we have in our offense," Harris added.
Derius Davis added: "I approach the week the same, whether he can or can't go. Be intentional with my work, go out to practice and put the work in, prepare how I usually prepare. Go out there and put out my best performance."
Thompson, meanwhile, played 10 offensive snaps this past Sunday in his NFL debut, and could be an option for McDaniel's offense depending on McConkey's availability.
A fourth-round pick this past draft, the rookie is focused on the preparation heading into the week to be ready for anything.
"Ladd is someone I can look up to in the room and I think a lot of guys do," Thompson said. "Whether he's playing or not playing, I'm going to know my position, I'm going to know it very well and all the guys in the room are ready to compete."
The Chargers, including quarterback Justin Herbert, level of confidence is high that they could step up if needed.
"We're real confident," Harris said. "Of course we would love to have Ladd because what he does for us, not only is he an explosive playmaker but great in the run blocking game, does everything well, is a smart player.
"If we're not able to have him there, I have full confidence in everybody in our room, DD, Brenen, Q, everyone else," Harris added. "We will go out there, play to the best of our ability and do what we're supposed to do, if we do that we'll have a successful game."
Herbert added: "I've got a lot of faith in all of that wide receiver group. We're hoping for the best for Ladd, but whatever the case may be, the guys behind him will step up and make some plays."
There's a lot left to be determined on how things shake out, but McDaniel is looking forward to how the receivers and offense respond after a productive week.
"I need to give guys more opportunities in that room and guys need to seize the opportunities," McDaniel said. "They're very capable players that I'm really excited about, where their game is at. It can't be my secret anymore, it can't just be in practice. We got to put it on NFL Sundays or else it's made up.
"The group, in my opinion, is ready for the opportunities that they need, the team needs to take advantage of," McDaniel said. "Approaching it like everyone needs to get better, because that's how every team I've ever been on that's been worth anything, you have a bunch of people thinking that way."