How Chargers Rookie Genesis Smith Hopes to Build on Multi-Interception Performance

The second interception was different, one where the safety flashed the athleticism and speed that put him in position to make a play.

With Smith setting up as the deepest safety, he diagnosed and ran with Moore down the middle of the field. He stayed stride for stride and one step ahead of the receiver, putting him in a great position to get his hands on the ball.

Smith ended up hanging onto the ball for his second interception after a couple of bobbles and bounces — something he didn't think was the case.

"That was more so just putting myself in a position to defend the route," Smith said. "I thought the ball hit the ground.

"I tried to track it, I felt like it hit my hands a little bit, but I didn't think it was a pick," Smith added. "I thought it was a PBU."

This production around the ball doesn't come as a surprise to Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary.

It's what exactly what the rookie did in the offseason.

"I expected it to be early," O'Leary said about Smith. "He did it versus our offense, he did it during Fall camp.

"When a guy is consistent on that, he did it in college, it's in his DNA, he tracks well, he anticipates well, it's a matter of time until he does it at this level," O'Leary added. "It's good to see him doing it."