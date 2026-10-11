Game Recap: Chargers Falter Late in Week 5 Loss to Broncos

The Chargers are 0-5 after a 23-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Here's a game recap from Week 5.
Turning Point
The Chargers melted down in the fourth quarter Sunday.
And now Jim Harbaugh's team sits at 0-5 through five games in 2026.
After a dazzling third quarter, the Chargers held a 17-10 lead entering the final frame.
Denver, however, took advantage of a failed fourth-down try early in the fourth quarter by the Chargers and marched 41 yards for the game-tying score.
Justin Herbert then fumbled with the game tied at 17, leading to a short Denver field goal.
Herbert was then intercepted on the Bolts ensuing possession, leading to another Denver field goal.
The Chargers had time for one final gasp but Herbert was sacked on the final play of regulation in Denver territory.
The fourth-quarter stumbles were a stark contrast to earlier in the half.
With the game tied at 10, the Bolts grabbed the momentum and late in the third quarter.
First, Tuli Tuipulotu forced and recovered a fumble on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix that set the Chargers up at Denver's 42-yard line.
Kimani Vidal made the Broncos pay on the next play as he raced 42 yards for a score, breaking numerous tackles along the way.
The Chargers offense came to life after halftime with a 14-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Hayden Rucci.
The Bolts went 4-for-4 on third down on the drive, including a 23-yard run from Justin Herbert to get the Bolts into the red zone.
The Bolts trailed 10-3 at the break after a lackluster first half from both teams.
The Chargers mustered just a field goal and had 74 yards of offense in the opening two quarters.
Denver, meanwhile, averaged just 3.8 yards per play and were 1-of-6 on third downs.
The Broncos touchdown drive only went 40 yards after Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar fumbled on the Bolts third play from scrimmage.
Top Play
Tulipulotu turned the tide of Sunday's game with a single play.
Moments after a Chargers punt, the Broncos had the ball on the Bolts 40 late in the third quarter.
With Denver looking to take the lead, Nix scrambled before being taken down by Akheem Mesidor, only for Tuipulotu to rip the ball loose as the quarterback was being tackled.
Tuipulotu recovered the fumble and gave the offense the ball at Denver's 42.
Vidal scored on the next play to give the Chargers their first lead of the game.
Key Stat
Rucci's 7-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was a milestone moment for him.
Not only was it Rucci's first-career touchdown, it was also the tight end's first-ever touch in an NFL game.
The 25-year-old signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and spent time on the practice squad the last two seasons.
Rucci's first NFL action came last season appearing in four games and notching a tackle on special teams.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers are back on the road in Kansas City for a Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs.