Game Recap: Chargers Falter Late in Week 5 Loss to Broncos

The Chargers are 0-5 after a 23-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Here's a game recap from Week 5.

Turning Point

The Chargers melted down in the fourth quarter Sunday.

And now Jim Harbaugh's team sits at 0-5 through five games in 2026.

After a dazzling third quarter, the Chargers held a 17-10 lead entering the final frame.

Denver, however, took advantage of a failed fourth-down try early in the fourth quarter by the Chargers and marched 41 yards for the game-tying score.

Justin Herbert then fumbled with the game tied at 17, leading to a short Denver field goal.

Herbert was then intercepted on the Bolts ensuing possession, leading to another Denver field goal.

The Chargers had time for one final gasp but Herbert was sacked on the final play of regulation in Denver territory.

The fourth-quarter stumbles were a stark contrast to earlier in the half.

With the game tied at 10, the Bolts grabbed the momentum and late in the third quarter.

First, Tuli Tuipulotu forced and recovered a fumble on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix that set the Chargers up at Denver's 42-yard line.